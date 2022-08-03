ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adorable! Cleveland Zoo’s latest birth announcement

By Danielle Cotterman
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Zoo is celebrating the birth of one of its newest family members!

This baby Francois langur was born July 16, 2022. Zoo officials say the gender of the baby has not yet been confirmed. The baby has also not yet been named, but this is the second offspring for Mom, Glora and Dad, Vinh.

    Baby Langur Monkey at 2 weeks old at The RainForest on July 29, 2022. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
    Baby Langur Monkey at 2 weeks old at The RainForest on July 29, 2022. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
    Baby Langur Monkey at 2 weeks old at The RainForest on July 29, 2022. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
    Baby Langur Monkey at 2 weeks old at The RainForest on July 29, 2022. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
    Baby Langur Monkey at 2 weeks old at The RainForest on July 29, 2022. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
    Baby Langur Monkey at 2 weeks old at The RainForest on July 29, 2022. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Zoo officials explain, Francois langur babies are born an orange color and will start to darken to the adult’s black haircoats within a few months.

Critically endangered rhino born at Cleveland zoo

Guests can visit the new baby on the second floor of The RainForest during regular Zoo hours. In the meantime, enjoy these adorable photos!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

