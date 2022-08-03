Adorable! Cleveland Zoo’s latest birth announcement

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Zoo is celebrating the birth of one of its newest family members!

This baby Francois langur was born July 16, 2022. Zoo officials say the gender of the baby has not yet been confirmed. The baby has also not yet been named, but this is the second offspring for Mom, Glora and Dad, Vinh.

Baby Langur Monkey at 2 weeks old at The RainForest on July 29, 2022. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Zoo officials explain, Francois langur babies are born an orange color and will start to darken to the adult’s black haircoats within a few months.

Guests can visit the new baby on the second floor of The RainForest during regular Zoo hours. In the meantime, enjoy these adorable photos!

