A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

Skunk tests positive for rabies in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Hunterdon County Heath Department has issued a public health alert after a skunk in Readington Township tested positive for rabies. The skunk tested positive for rabies on August 5 and was in the area of West Woodschurch Road, health officials said. Area...
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 5, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
Woman charged with terroristic threats in Somerset County
BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A New York City woman has been charged for allegedly leaving threatening telephonic voice messages, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On June 21, at around 12:15 p.m., Branchburg Township police responded to a business for a report of threats which...
Overnight mansion fire in Morristown, NJ claims lives of husband and wife
MORRIS TOWNSHIP — A raging fire has left a home destroyed and is believed to have killed two people. Robert Ricciardi, 87, and Gemma Ricciardi, 85, are presumed dead after the inferno that consumed their mansion on Normandy Heights Road. Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said the couple could not be found once fire crews brought the blaze under control.
Mosquito spraying set for Monday morning in Rockaway
ROCKAWAY, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Rockaway Monday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Monday, August 8, weather permitting, the...
2 residents unaccounted for after fire destroys home in Morris County
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two residents are unaccounted for after a massive fire tore through their home early Friday morning in Morris Township. The fire was reported at around 2:52 a.m. at a residence on Normandy Heights Road, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Fire...
Sussex County reports 286 new COVID-19 cases; 3 additional deaths
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ – Sussex County officials are reporting from Monday, August 1 to Friday, August 5 286 new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Sussex County is at 41,204 and total deaths is at 511:. Andover Borough-140 and 0 deaths. Andover...
3 members of a Newark-based fencing ring sentenced for trafficking stolen high-end vehicles worth more than $1M
NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Friday announced prison sentences for the last three people convicted in a Newark-based stolen auto trafficking ring that fenced stolen luxury vehicles worth more than $1 million. The trio, who all pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property in connection with...
I-78 westbound lane, shoulder closures this weekend as bridge over Raritan River project advances in Somerset County
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials Friday announced lane and shoulder closures this weekend on I-78 westbound as the bridge over the North Branch of the Raritan River replacement project advances in Bedminster Township. Beginning at 11:59 p.m., Friday, August 5, until...
Planes collide on runway of Bucks County airport
TINICUM TWP., Pa. -- Federal aviation officials are investigating the collision of two small planes on the runway of a Bucks County airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Pitts-15 biplane and Waco biplane collided at Van Sant Airport in Tinicum Township around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Only the pilots were...
Employee accused of stealing money from Hunterdon County business
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – An employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from a Readington Township business, police said. On Wednesday, August 3, at around 10:50 p.m., the manager of a local business contacted police to file a theft report, police said. Upon arrival, the manager...
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming North Bergen building
A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood.
No life-threatening injuries in multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in Morris County
WHARTON BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – No life-threatening injuries were reported in a Saturday morning multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Morris County, New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez said. The crash happened at around 8:16 a.m. on Interstate 80 west at milepost 34 in Wharton Borough, Goez...
How to Safely Kill the Spotted Lanternfly
Despite their colorful exteriors, the red-and-black adult spotted lanternflies residents see throughout Hudson County are not welcome visitors. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect species that doesn’t hurt humans or animals, but is extremely harmful to plants and trees. Given that New Jersey is known as The Garden State for a reason, it’s important to protect both the beauty offered by the state’s abundant flora as well as the agricultural businesses that help the state thrive — which means killing these invasive pests whenever you can. We’ve compiled some tips and tricks to help get rid of these bugs safely. Read on to learn more about how to safely kill lanternflies.
Police Identify Pennsauken Woman Killed In Crash On I-195 In Robbinsville Township, Mercer County
ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County left a 32-year-old woman dead on Thursday morning. New Jersey State Police identified the woman as Barbara J. Johnson of Pennsauken. Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-195 westbound at milepost 6.5. Authorities say Johnson went off the road to the right, hit several trees, and sustained fatal injuries. The crash is under investigation.
Toms River Police Investigating Serious Crash on Fischer Boulevard
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Police in Toms River shut down northbound traffic on Fischer Boulevard...
Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian in Morris County
MADISON BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – Madison Borough Police Department is searching for the driver of a vehicle which struck a pedestrian Thursday evening. On August 4, at around 5:20 p.m., a 64-year-old female was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene. The vehicle is described as a gray 2000-2005 Toyota Corolla, with heavy passenger side damage and a missing passenger side hubcap, police said.
N.J. woman dies after head-on crash with dump truck, police say
A 69-year-old Warren County woman died after a head-on crash Thursday morning with a dump truck in Hope Township, State Police report. The wreck was reported at 10:50 a.m. after the dump truck, which was northbound on County Route 521, crossed the double yellow line near Dogwood Drive and sideswiped a southbound U.S. Mail vehicle, police said.
‘This is a critical choke point for the whole coastline’: Construction underway on Raritan River train bridge
A project to replace a rail bridge that is more than a century old in Middlesex County is moving forward.
Berks food safety inspections: Evidence of rodent activity found at 2 Wyomissing locations
Berks County is divided into three jurisdictions: Reading, Muhlenberg Township and the rest of the county. Reading and Muhlenberg Township have their own food safety inspectors and the rest of the county is inspected by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture inspectors. The results will be posted every other week. All food...
