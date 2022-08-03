Read on www.laclederecord.com
Related
Laclede Record
Board of Public Works holds first meeting
Lebanon’s new Board of Public Works conducted its first meeting Wednesday. The new board is taking charge of managing the city’ utilities, freeing up the City Council to work on other issues. The City Council passed the ordinance creating the new board in May. LeAnn Mather was elected to serve as board chairwoman. For more on this story see the LCR.
Laclede Record
EVERETT TRUE DURRINGTON
Everett True Durrington, 84, of Louisburg, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. He was born April 15, 1938, in Dallas County, Mo. to Clint and Helen (True) Durrington. Everett was united in marriage to Patsy Wilson in Buffalo. He worked for the Missouri Department of Transportation, retiring in 2000. Everett was...
Laclede Record
Crashes end in fatality, multiple injuries
Two people were hurt in a 11:10 p.m. crash Tuesday on Route F, north of Pecos Drive in Laclede County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jacob T. Mitchell, 28, of Lebanon, the driver of a 1992 Kawasaki 2x1100 struck the rear of a northbound 2021 Honda C8500 driven by Caleb B. Whaley, 22, of Lebanon. Mitchell was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, while Whaley.was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Lebanon. The Highway Patrol described their injuries as moderate to serious. Both were listed as reportedly wearing safety devices. For more on this story see the LCR.
Comments / 0