National water partnership to help Greene, Lowndes counties

Alabama returned to the field Thursday, holding it’s first practice of fall camp on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields. One of the competitions that will be closely followed by fans and media is along the offensive line, where the Crimson Tide must replace two offensive lineman. Both of last seasons starting tackles are now in the NFL. The New York Giants selected Evan Neal with the No. 7 overall selection in April’s draft, and Chris Owens is at NFL training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO