National water partnership to help Greene, Lowndes counties

Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Jack Warner Parkway intersection Thursday
Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry Lane on Thursday. The woman, who is 45 and from Nebraska, was taken by ambulance to DCH Regional Medical Center but later transferred to UAB Hospital for treatment. The...
Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Aug. 4, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Kimberly Isbell Smith, 47, is last known to be living in the area of Standifer Drive in Odenville. Smith is wanted on an identity theft charge. Russell Lane Junkin Jr., 33, is last known...
Berry woman dies after wreck on Highway 43 Thursday
A two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a woman from Berry. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on U.S. Highway 43 near the 212-mile marker, about 11 miles north of Northport in Tuscaloosa County. Tiffiney N. Barger, 41, was fatally injured when the sedan she was driving...
Alabama ready for competition, improvement as fall practice gets underway
Alabama returned to the field Thursday, holding it’s first practice of fall camp on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields. One of the competitions that will be closely followed by fans and media is along the offensive line, where the Crimson Tide must replace two offensive lineman. Both of last seasons starting tackles are now in the NFL. The New York Giants selected Evan Neal with the No. 7 overall selection in April’s draft, and Chris Owens is at NFL training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Mother of shooting victim wants local lounge closed
TUSCALOOSA – The mother of a man who was shot outside Spades Restaurant and Lounge last week wants the business shut down. Yulondra Rhone spoke before the Tuscaloosa City Council on Tuesday, pleading with council members to close Spades because of safety reasons. “I had to get a call...
