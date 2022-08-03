Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road in Luzerne County is closed after a train crashed into a tractor-trailer.

The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Conyngham Avenue in Wilkes-Barre.

Crews on scene tell Eyewitness News that the tractor-trailer pulled in front of the train, causing the train to collide with it.

Fuel in the truck spilled into the surrounding area. Crews say they needed to use approximately 500 pounds of absorbent to clean up.

The road was closed while crews worked to clean up the scene.

There were no reported injuries and police say no charges are being filed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.