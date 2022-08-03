ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Luzerne County

By Zachary Smith
 4 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road in Luzerne County is closed after a train crashed into a tractor-trailer.

The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Conyngham Avenue in Wilkes-Barre.

Crews on scene tell Eyewitness News that the tractor-trailer pulled in front of the train, causing the train to collide with it.

Fuel in the truck spilled into the surrounding area. Crews say they needed to use approximately 500 pounds of absorbent to clean up.

The road was closed while crews worked to clean up the scene.

There were no reported injuries and police say no charges are being filed.

Autopsies complete for Nescopeck fire victims

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office has sent out a press release stating the cause of death for the five remaining victims of the fatal Nescopeck house fire. On Friday, around 2:30 a.m. a firey blaze tore through a home on First Street, leaving 10 decedents in its wake. Eyewitness News […]
NESCOPECK, PA
abc27 News

Efforts to help Northeastern Pa. fire victims

NESCOPECK, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — 10 people, including three children, lost their lives in a devastating house fire this morning in Luzerne County. Efforts are underway to support the victims’ families and the first responders as they suffer through the tragedy. Veteran firefighters here at the Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company tell me it’s the most heartbreaking fire […]
NESCOPECK, PA
WOLF

PSP investigating after baby pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday

Hazle Township (Luzerne County) - Troopers are investigating after a three-month-old baby was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazelton Saturday afternoon. Troopers responded to a home in the 700-block of West 24th Street in Hazel Township around 2:50 p.m., for a report of an unresponsive child. When they arrived,...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Missing Man Found Dead In Northampton County

The body of a 31-year-old man reported missing last week was found near a hiking trail in Northampton County Sunday, Aug. 7, authorities announced. Artem Zalyubovskiy's car was found at the Nor-Bath rails-to-trails parking lot, and his body about 2.5 miles away around 10:15 a.m. in East Allen Township, LehighValleyLive reports. The cause of death was not immediately clear.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
