News 8’s Ashley Baylor discusses new book, ‘Storms and Snow, Skis and Socks’

Read on www.wtnh.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E PrestonConnecticut State
Related
WTNH.com
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Brass City Jazz Fest, Sunflower Festival & Goat Baths
(WTNH) – Are you looking for weekend fun? We have 8 ideas for you!. All weekend, take a cruise on the Thames River in New London revolving around Mohegan life or military stories on the river. There are also Happy Hour Harbor Cruises. Saturday, bring your family and friends...
WTNH.com
Abate’s Restaurant – Back to School Discount with Yale I.D.
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Even though it’s only August, now is the time to start thinking about the school year ahead, and what better way to get into the spirit, than with some back-to-school deals that taste spectacular!!. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Poor finances, COVID-19 scandal looms over West Haven race
(WTNH) – The State House seat covering the 116th District is up for grabs in West Haven. The city’s poor finances and a scandal over COVID-19 money have been hanging over the race. News 8 Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina explains it’s the issue of abortion that’s dividing...
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Astaire!
(WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is a beautiful cat named Astaire!. Astaire is known amongst his friends as a charming sophisticate, and his dapper name is attributed to his tuxedo-like coat. Astaire will never be caught without his formal black-and-white suit, complete with little white boots.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTNH.com
Miss CT’s Outstanding Teen discusses education initiative
(WTNH) – A Bristol teen is not only giving back to her community but preparing to represent Connecticut in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2022 Competition. News 8 sat down with Miss Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen 2022, Peyton Troth, to hear about how she is preparing for the competition. She also talks about her organization Peyton’s Promise Education Initiative, which provides students with the tools they need to be successful in school.
WTNH.com
Rockoff Realty donates $3,200 to local animal sanctuary
ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Doing good one house at a time. Rockoff Realty donates $100 to local animal rescues for every home their clients buy or sell. Most recently, Our Companions Animal Rescue & Sanctuary received $3,200. “About four years ago, my wife and I decided to take some of our...
WTNH.com
StayWell Health Center – Celebrating National Community Health Center Week
New Haven, CT (WTNH) -This month includes Community Health Center Week, an annual celebration to raise awareness about the mission & accomplishments of our country’s health centers. It all starts next week, and CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko met with representatives from StayWell Health Center, Jamie Angueira, Director of Practice Management, and April Mishler, Dental Hygenist.
WTNH.com
White Coat Ceremony held at Quinnipiac University
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Quinnipiac’s University School of Medicine is welcoming its newest class. The annual White Coat Ceremony was held on Thursday. It marks the beginning of the medical school journey for the class of 2026. The ceremony not only welcomes these students to the School of Medicine but also into the medical profession with all of the responsibilities and expectations associated with being a physician.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTNH.com
Man injured after crashing into bus on motorcycle in Torrington
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured after he crashed into a bus while driving on his motorcycle in Torrington on Friday, police said. The Torrington Police Department responded to the area of Miegaon Avenue and Hoerle Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. for a crash between a small bus and motorcycle. At the scene, officers located the motorcyclist, 33-year-old Joshua Gadzik of Torrington, who was alert but suffering from serious, non-life threatening injuries.
Comments / 0