Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival takes place in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Hartford riverfront is feeling just like the Caribbean. On top of these hot temperatures, it is also the 17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival. “It’s hot as Haiti, it’s really, really, hot but this is the islands is really hot good...
'It's magical. It really is' | PoCo Fest returns to North Branford on 20th anniversary
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — Potatoes and corn, however you like them at PoCo Fest in North Branford. "I like the combination of potato corn, just smush them together and you're good to go," said Michael Urbinati of North Branford. North Branford has a whole festival dedicated to these foods....
At Hill Doors, Russell Comes Home
Twenty years had passed since Nakia Dawson-Douglas last saw Erick Russell — until Friday evening, when he knocked on her door. Dawson-Douglas had known Russell as the kid who worked at Fast Food Deli, his parents’ store, a neighborhood anchor. Now Russell is a candidate for state treasurer — and...
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Brass City Jazz Fest, Sunflower Festival & Goat Baths
(WTNH) – Are you looking for weekend fun? We have 8 ideas for you!. All weekend, take a cruise on the Thames River in New London revolving around Mohegan life or military stories on the river. There are also Happy Hour Harbor Cruises. Saturday, bring your family and friends...
SEEN: Stamford’s Alive at Five featuring T.I. 2022
Stamford’s Alive at Five summer concert series concluded its 2022 program with rapper T.I. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The concert took place on the Pure Life Stage in Mill River Park in Stamford. Were you SEEN?
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
Winnie’s Road Trips: Hartford, Connecticut (Video)
Ride along with Winnie on a trip packed with spa treatments, dining, shopping and, of course – ice cream!. Our girl hit the road again, this time on a solo trip to Hartford, Connecticut. She only got as far as Framingham when she realized gas was going to be...
Ancient Order of Weeders volunteers to keep gardens pruned & watered
ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — “We clip, we weed, we broom, keep things clean,” explained Tommy Crosby, a member of a group that’s a staple on the streets of Essex, a helpful symbol of small-town charm. “This group is officially known as the Ancient Order of Essex...
Missing Milford goldendoodle found safe in New Haven
A dog that went missing after he was left inside a stolen car in Milford has been found.
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Aug. 5 - Aug. 7
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend, Nutmeggers can see famous rappers take center stage, as well as chow down on some Italian food or make an ice cream run. Here are some things to do this weekend:. Pitbull: Can't Stop Us Now tour.
Porch in Preston collapses, hospitalizing 4
PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The back porch of a home in Preston collapsed on Saturday, sending three adults and one child to the hospital with minor injuries. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon on Lake of Isles Road. The deck of the raised ranch home was about 8 feet off the […]
Restaurant workers keeping cool in the heat wave
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Imagine standing in front of a pizza oven when temperatures are well over 90 degrees outside. The heat can be tough on restaurant workers, especially those in the kitchen or waiting tables outside. The staff at Zuppardi’s in West Haven work hard to serve the Friday night crowd. “The phone […]
DuBois-Walton Taps Fellow “Underdogs” Next Door
A politically active crowd in Hamden ended their work week cradling pizza, beer and “Karen DuBois-Walton for State Treasurer” signs — backing a neighbor pursuing a challenge similar to one they waged a year earlier. The crowd of 30 Hamden elected officials, Democratic Town Committee (DTC)...
Two shootings in Hartford Saturday, one fatal
Hartford police responded to a pair of shooting incidents in the city on Saturday, one of which was fatal. A little after 9:00 last night, a woman was found shot in the area of 73 Colonial Street.
‘Bark Bus' Brings Dogs From Overcrowded Shelters to Connecticut for Adoption
At Dog Star Rescue, Clear the Shelters takes on more than one meaning. Volunteers not only work tirelessly to find the dogs already at their Bloomfield location loving homes - they are also taking long road trips to southern states, getting dogs out of overcrowded shelters and bringing them to Connecticut.
Route 8/25 Rollover With Ejection
2022-08-06@3:46pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic–A rollover with ejection according to radio reports on Route 8/25 southbound near exit 5. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
One man dies after bar fight leads to shooting in East Haven
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar fight in East Haven turned deadly after a person was shot Saturday morning. Police were called to Bullseye Billiards on 655 Main Street on the report of a shooting. Officials say the incident occurred around 1:36 a.m. Police found that the shooting was...
Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat
Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
New London officer ‘caught’ doing something good
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A New London officer was caught doing something good for his community this week. The New London Police Department posted on Facebook that Officer Daquan Stuckey saw a young boy crying while attending National Night Out on Aug. 2. The little boy had just found out he didn’t win one […]
Manchester FD rescue overheating dog at Case Mountain
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A hiker’s dog is doing well after overheating during a walk on Case Mountain in the sweltering heat on Saturday. The hiker had two dogs, and had to react fast when one began struggling with the heat. The hiker returned to the parking lot and borrowed somebody’s phone to call for […]
