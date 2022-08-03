ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

New Haven Independent

At Hill Doors, Russell Comes Home

Twenty years had passed since Nakia Dawson-Douglas last saw Erick Russell — until Friday evening, when he knocked on her door. Dawson-Douglas had known Russell as the kid who worked at Fast Food Deli, his parents’ store, a neighborhood anchor. Now Russell is a candidate for state treasurer — and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Waterbury, CT
Connecticut Society
Waterbury, CT
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Winnie’s Road Trips: Hartford, Connecticut (Video)

Ride along with Winnie on a trip packed with spa treatments, dining, shopping and, of course – ice cream!. Our girl hit the road again, this time on a solo trip to Hartford, Connecticut. She only got as far as Framingham when she realized gas was going to be...
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Aug. 5 - Aug. 7

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend, Nutmeggers can see famous rappers take center stage, as well as chow down on some Italian food or make an ice cream run. Here are some things to do this weekend:. Pitbull: Can't Stop Us Now tour.
WTNH

Porch in Preston collapses, hospitalizing 4

PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The back porch of a home in Preston collapsed on Saturday, sending three adults and one child to the hospital with minor injuries. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon on Lake of Isles Road. The deck of the raised ranch home was about 8 feet off the […]
PRESTON, CT
WTNH

Restaurant workers keeping cool in the heat wave

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Imagine standing in front of a pizza oven when temperatures are well over 90 degrees outside. The heat can be tough on restaurant workers, especially those in the kitchen or waiting tables outside.  The staff at Zuppardi’s in West Haven work hard to serve the Friday night crowd. “The phone […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Route 8/25 Rollover With Ejection

2022-08-06@3:46pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic–A rollover with ejection according to radio reports on Route 8/25 southbound near exit 5. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

One man dies after bar fight leads to shooting in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar fight in East Haven turned deadly after a person was shot Saturday morning. Police were called to Bullseye Billiards on 655 Main Street on the report of a shooting. Officials say the incident occurred around 1:36 a.m. Police found that the shooting was...
EAST HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat

Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

New London officer ‘caught’ doing something good

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A New London officer was caught doing something good for his community this week. The New London Police Department posted on Facebook that Officer Daquan Stuckey saw a young boy crying while attending National Night Out on Aug. 2. The little boy had just found out he didn’t win one […]
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

Manchester FD rescue overheating dog at Case Mountain

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A hiker’s dog is doing well after overheating during a walk on Case Mountain in the sweltering heat on Saturday. The hiker had two dogs, and had to react fast when one began struggling with the heat. The hiker returned to the parking lot and borrowed somebody’s phone to call for […]
MANCHESTER, CT

