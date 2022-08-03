Read on www.river1037.com
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1,975 online – exact date and letter to look for that’ll make your coins worth thousands
SOME of the most valuable coins in US history are pennies featuring the profile of President Abraham Lincoln. One collector recently paid $1,975 for a 1909-S VDB Wheat Cent, a particularly rare Lincoln penny with a controversial history. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the 1909-S VDB penny...
We've been living in a tent for 5 months because we couldn't afford our $1,200 rent. Now we're preparing for winter in Maine.
Lauren Bahre and her husband left their home under threat of eviction as they couldn't make rent. They now live in a tent moored in a national park.
An American bride hid her $200 vintage wedding dress from the groom at their South Korean wedding with a makeshift contraption
When Rachel Kwon married her partner Jaehwan in June, she used an umbrella, fabric, and a little creativity to keep her dress a surprise.
McDonald's Brings Back a Beloved Breakfast Classic
For weeks McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report had a Tweet pinned to the top of its Twitter feed that simply said "bring back..." It was an invite for fans to share which menu favorites from the past they wanted to see return. Some of the responses were, of...
