Boom crashes into Brooklyn building; 9 evacuated, but none injured

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A boom truck collapsed and struck a building Wednesday morning in Sunset Park, officials said, forcing the evacuation of nine people from the structure — but avoiding a potential “disaster.”

The city Department of Buildings and FDNY responded to reports of the collapsed boom around 9:15 a.m. near 36th Street and 5th Avenue.

The boom truck was raising a load of bricks onto a building on 5th Avenue when the truck tilted onto its side, sending the boom crashing into a building on 36th Street, authorities said.

Nine people were evacuated from that building, but it remained standing and no injuries were reported, according to FDNY Battalion Chief James Brennan.

“It could have been a lot worse,” Brennan told PIX11 News. “We just got very lucky. Nobody on the street was hurt. This had the potential to be a disaster.”

Workers from both agencies were on the scene Wednesday morning, with the DOB evaluating the stability of the evacuated building.

