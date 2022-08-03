Three Top 24 Scratches on Day 3 of US Junior Nationals

Read on swimswam.com
swimswam.com
World Record Holder Sarah Sjostrom Skipping 100 Free, 100 Fly at Euros
LCM (50m) Entry lists released Sunday confirmed that Sarah Sjostrom is forgoing the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly at the 2022 European Championships to focus on the 50 free and 50 fly. The 28-year-old Swedish superstar is the current world record holder and defending Euros champion in all four aforementioned...
swimswam.com
Herrmann, Lamb & Guthrie Among Repeat Record Breakers on Day 4 of USMS Nationals
LCM (50m) Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 USMS Sumer Nationals”. Danielle Herrmann, Willard Lamb, and David Guthrie had all set at least one world record through three days of competition at USMS Nationals. On day 4, they continued their success, each breaking another world record. Herrmann, who swims for...
swimswam.com
Olivia Chambers Sets S13 Para American Record in 400 IM
UNI's Olivia Chambers registered as an S13-class para athlete in April and, 3 months later, has broken the Para American record in the 400 IM. Archive photo via UNI Athletics. 19-year-old Olivia Chambers set a new S13-class Para American record in the 400 IM at the Minneapolis Futures Championship. Her...
swimswam.com
Records Continue To Fall on Day 3 of U.S. Masters Nationals
LCM (50m) Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 USMS Sumer Nationals”. Three more world records were broken on day 3 of U.S. Masters Nationals in Richmond, Virginia. Oregon Masters’ Willard Lamb was at it again, this time breaking the world record for men 100-104 in the 200 backstroke. On the first day of the meet, he set a world record for men 100-104 in the 1500 freestyle. He’s the first man of his age to attempt the event and on the way, he set world records in the 200, 400, and 800 freestyle. On day 2, he followed that up with a world record in the 100 backstroke. He broke his own record by 18 seconds, and once again set a world record on the way. His 1:12.33 was a world record for his age group in the 50 back.
swimswam.com
McKeon Speaks To Mental Toll Of Busy Commonwealth Games Schedule
The dust is settling from this year’s Commonwealth Games, where the nation of Australia dominated the overall swimming and para-swimming medal table with a haul of 65 pieces of hardware. Emma McKeon was a strong contributor to that total, with the versatile 28-year-old racking up individual golds in the...
swimswam.com
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 8/5/2022
The latest edition of Weekly Wonders features age group swimmers who have been lighting it up at Junior Nationals, along with Zone and State age group meets. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and...
swimswam.com
Adam Peaty Describes Lows and Highs of Commonwealth Games (VIDEO)
Peaty discusses the devastation of missing the 100 breast podium and bouncing back to win the only title that had eluded him his entire career. Current photo via Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Speedo. We sat down with Adam Peaty, the breaststroke legend that most recently has completed his...
swimswam.com
David Popovici To Swim 400 Free Over 50 Free At European Championships
Popovici's Europeans lineup is a shift from his typical 50/100/200 free lineup that he swam at both the 2021 and 2022 European Championships. Archive photo via Simone Castrovillari. According to a Facebook post from his club, CS Dinamo, two-time World Champion David Popovici will be swimming the 100/200/400 free at...
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Lewis Clareburt Drops Big For Commonwealth 200 Fly Title
Clareburt stormed over the closing meters to upset three-time defending champion Chad Le Clos in the final of the men's 200 fly in Birmingham. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not...
swimswam.com
British Marathon Swimming Team Selected for European Championships
Seven British athletes will travel to Rome for the marathon swimming programme as part of the 2022 European Aquatics Championships, as an unprecedented summer of swimming continues. A blend of new and experienced faces will take to the Lido Di Ostia Lungomare Amerigo Vespucci between the 18th and 21st August...
swimswam.com
Kotryna Teterevkova Wins a Pair of European Uni Championships in Euros Tuneup
After finishing 5th in the 200 breaststroke at the World Championships in June, Kotryna Teterevkova picked up a pair of European University Games titles last week in Poland. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 European University Games – Swimming. July 27-29, 2022. Lodz, Poland. Long Course Meters (50 meters)
swimswam.com
Norvy Clontz Chooses 200 IM Over 800 Free on Final Day of US Juniors
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The prelims session on Friday will feature a quick schedule of just two races per gender: the 200 IM and the 50 free in a session that should wrap in under 2 hours.
swimswam.com
Oklahoma State Champion Sylvia Admire Commits to Illinois State
Oklahoma State Champion, Sylvia Admire, has announced her commitment to Illinois State University, beginning in the 2023-2024 season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Karnal Mei Bann Rha Hai First Indoor Swimming – Indian Swimming News
Ye Project Complete Ho Jayega August 2022 Tk. Administration Ise All-Weather Swimming Pool Banana Ke Liye Soch Rha Hai, Iske Liye Govt. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2015 Mei Hui Announcement Ke Baad Se Kai Saare Hurdles Ko Paar Krne Ke Baad Finally Shaheed Udham Singh Government College,Matakmajri, Indri...
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: 64.3% Like New Nine-Day Olympic Swimming Schedule
With the swimming schedule being extended by one day in Paris, a bunch of events are now in completely different spots than they were in Tokyo. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
swimswam.com
LA Organizers Invite 9 New Sports to Make 2028 Olympic Presentations
Karting and American football are among the sports that will vye for wildcard slots at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Olympic organizers have invited nine sports to present a case for inclusion at the Los Angeles 2028 Games. While most of the sports on the list were known-contenders that have been stumping hard for a place in the Olympics, there was at least one big surprise: Motorsport.
swimswam.com
Winter Juniors Qualifier Ward Wilson Sends Verbal to Georgetown for 2023-2024
Winter Juniors qualifier Ward Wilson of Illinois has announced his commitment to Georgetown University for the 2023-2024 season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
12-Year-Old Syunta Lee Posts Three Top-5 NAG Times at PN 14U Long Course Champs
Syunta Lee threw down a few big personal bests that broke into the top five rankings for the boys 11-12 national age group (NAG). Syunta Lee put on a show at the 2022 PN 14&U Long Course Championships last weekend in Washington. The West Coast Aquatics swimmer won all six...
