ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Florida woman suffers 'immediate paralysis' after jumping feet-first off boat into bay, authorities say

By Stephen Sorace
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Colorado deputy shot and killed in line of duty; police search for suspect

A Colorado sheriff's department confirmed they are searching for a suspect after one of their deputies was shot and killed in the line of duty. Deputy Andrew Peery from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting when a suspect opened fire. He was shot and later died of his injuries. The altercation happened in Widefield, Colorado, around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday night.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralysis#Choctawhatchee Bay#Accident
Fox News

North Carolina deputies find $17,460 worth of meth and fentanyl during traffic stop

Law enforcement officials in North Carolina arrested a man who allegedly had $17,460 worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the car he was driving. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said that Chad Michael Sampson, 27, was arrested on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. during a traffic stop in Rhodhiss, North Carolina. During the stop, according to the sheriff's office, a Burke County Sheriff’s Office K-9 detected an odor of narcotics, triggering a search of the car.
RHODHISS, NC
Fox News

More human remains discovered at Lake Mead as waters levels drop

More human remains were found at Lake Mead on Saturday – the fourth set of remains recovered since May – as a scorching drought continues to send water levels dropping. Visitors discovered the remains around 11:15 a.m. at Swim Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada and called park rangers, the National Park Service (NPS) said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox News

Texas child molester nearing end of sentence will not go free, will be committed to an institution instead

Graphic content warning: This story discusses crimes against children. A convicted Texas child molester who is nearing eligibility for parole will not go free, according to prosecutors, who announced Friday that a jury approved to have him committed to a mental institution upon release under a state law designed to keep mentally ill sex predators off the streets.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Kentucky Flood Survivors Don’t Want To Be Forgotten

Crews are still assessing the damage from a flood disaster in Kentucky. Heavy rain left entire communities underwater and killed dozens of people. Earlier this week, host Lisa Brady spoke to two survivors, Travis Bowling and Jeremy Noble. Both explained what they went through, and described the cleanup effort and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox News

Fox News

776K+
Followers
173K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy