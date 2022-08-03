Florida woman suffers 'immediate paralysis' after jumping feet-first off boat into bay, authorities say

A Colorado sheriff's department confirmed they are searching for a suspect after one of their deputies was shot and killed in the line of duty. Deputy Andrew Peery from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting when a suspect opened fire. He was shot and later died of his injuries. The altercation happened in Widefield, Colorado, around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO