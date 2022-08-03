Florida woman suffers 'immediate paralysis' after jumping feet-first off boat into bay, authorities say

Read on www.foxnews.com
Colorado deputy shot and killed in line of duty; police search for suspect
A Colorado sheriff's department confirmed they are searching for a suspect after one of their deputies was shot and killed in the line of duty. Deputy Andrew Peery from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting when a suspect opened fire. He was shot and later died of his injuries. The altercation happened in Widefield, Colorado, around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday night.
Indiana police find body of girl who was missing since 2016, man arrested
Indiana police say that the body of a girl who was missing since 2016 was found in a rural part of the state. Karena McClerkin, who was 18 at the time that she went missing, was last seen on October 11, 2016, and was reported missing on October 13, 2016.
Oregon rescuers recover body of Mt. Hood climber who died after falling 200 feet in March
The body of a climber who died in a fall on Oregon’s Mt. Hood in March has been recovered after months of dangerous weather and avalanche conditions subsided, officials said. Pradnya Mohite, 34, of Issaquah, Washington, and her climbing partner, 50-year-old Lei Wang, of Renton, Washington, were attempting to...
Utah man arrested after stealing excavator, digging up grocery store parking lot in Salt Lake City: police
A Utah man was arrested Saturday after authorities say he stole an excavator from a construction site and drove it a mile to a grocery store in Salt Lake City, where he used the machinery to rip up the parking lot. Police began investigating around 12 p.m. after receiving calls...
McKinney Fire in California suspected of killing tens of thousands of fish in Klamath River
California’s McKinney Fire has burned more than 60,000 acres since it first ignited just south of the Oregon border late last month and is suspected of killing tens of thousands of fish in the Klamath River, officials said Saturday. The Karuk Tribe said in a statement that multiple species...
Georgia felon sentenced in mother-son multi-state fraud scheme involving identity theft, stolen vehicles
A Georgia woman was sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison on Friday in connection to a mother-son fraud scheme involving identity theft, stolen vehicles and a firearm. Quinae Shamyra Stephens, 41, of Douglasville, Georgia, was convicted by a federal jury in South Carolina for conspiracy to commit...
Minnesota law enforcement agencies tackle street racing, arrest 8 people
Minnesota law enforcement is working hard to put the brakes on street racing, and a recent investigation resulted in the arrests of eight people for various felonies. "Evidence shows those arrested have played key roles in planning, promoting and participating in illegal street racing activities," a statement reads. The Minneapolis...
Maryland police arrest man who allegedly vandalized a church and wrote offensive message
Police in Maryland arrested a man on Friday who they believe vandalized a church and wrote an offensive message on its door. The incident happened on Aug. 3 when Donald Eugene Hood, Jr., 66, allegedly vandalized Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills, Maryland, at about 9:15 p.m., according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
Examining California's Kristin Smart trial: The anatomy of a case with no body
California court officials unsealed a trove of nearly 500 pages of documents in the ongoing case trial for Paul and Ruben Flores – the father and son accused in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of Kristin Smart. The documents offer a glimpse into how the prosecution hopes...
North Carolina deputies find $17,460 worth of meth and fentanyl during traffic stop
Law enforcement officials in North Carolina arrested a man who allegedly had $17,460 worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the car he was driving. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said that Chad Michael Sampson, 27, was arrested on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. during a traffic stop in Rhodhiss, North Carolina. During the stop, according to the sheriff's office, a Burke County Sheriff’s Office K-9 detected an odor of narcotics, triggering a search of the car.
Fort Hood army vet gets 18 months in prison for stealing $2.1M in military gear from embattled Texas base
A U.S. army veteran who pleaded guilty to stealing $2.1 million worth of military gear from the embattled Texas base Fort Hood was sentenced last week to just a year and a half behind bars. Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, had already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud...
More human remains discovered at Lake Mead as waters levels drop
More human remains were found at Lake Mead on Saturday – the fourth set of remains recovered since May – as a scorching drought continues to send water levels dropping. Visitors discovered the remains around 11:15 a.m. at Swim Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada and called park rangers, the National Park Service (NPS) said in a statement.
Florida prosecutor says he is planning a 'vigorous defense' after Gov. DeSantis suspended him
The Florida prosecutor who was suspended by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis for his refusal to charge doctors or abortion patients for illegally terminating pregnancies is vowing to put up a "vigorous defense" legally. DeSantis suspended Andrew Warren, a Democrat state attorney, on Aug. 4 during a news conference where he...
Severe weather in Delaware sends beach umbrellas flying into ocean: 'Downright apocalyptic-looking'
Gusting winds hit coastal Delaware on Friday, with video showing dozens of beach umbrellas getting blown off the sand and swirling through the air. Beachgoer Shane Mannix captured video at Bethany Beach as rain and winds swept the coast. Visitors can be seen fleeing the beach as the gusting winds...
Tennessee college student, National Guardsman found dead on North Carolina trail in Great Smoky Mountains
The body of a missing Tennessee National Guardsman and University of Tennessee student was discovered Friday after he was reported missing earlier in the week. Bryce Evans, 23, was found dead on a remote trail of Great Smoky Mountains National Park around Balsam Mountain in North Carolina on Friday shortly after 11 a.m., according to WLOS-TV.
Texas child molester nearing end of sentence will not go free, will be committed to an institution instead
Graphic content warning: This story discusses crimes against children. A convicted Texas child molester who is nearing eligibility for parole will not go free, according to prosecutors, who announced Friday that a jury approved to have him committed to a mental institution upon release under a state law designed to keep mentally ill sex predators off the streets.
Kentucky Flood Survivors Don’t Want To Be Forgotten
Crews are still assessing the damage from a flood disaster in Kentucky. Heavy rain left entire communities underwater and killed dozens of people. Earlier this week, host Lisa Brady spoke to two survivors, Travis Bowling and Jeremy Noble. Both explained what they went through, and described the cleanup effort and...
Florida AG Moody hits back at liberal prosecutor's response to suspension by Gov. DeSantis
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody told "Fox & Friends" on Friday that prosecutors must enforce the law, hitting back at suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren. The Hillsborough County prosecutor was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis for pledging not to charge abortion patients or their doctors for illegally terminating pregnancies. DESANTIS...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams blasts Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after second bus of migrants arrives: ‘This is horrific’
New York City Mayor Eric Adams blasted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday after a second bus full of illegal migrants arrived at his doorstep. Adams gave a news conference Sunday morning at the Port Authority where he greeted an incoming bus of around 40 migrants — only 14 of whom disembarked in the Big Apple.
NYC Mayor Adams outraged over ‘small part’ of border crisis impacting his sanctuary city, Texas AG
During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton discusses Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to bus migrants to New York City and Washington D.C., as a solution for the overwhelming border crisis, arguing that Texas is sending sanctuary cities a "statement of fairness.'. KEN PAXTON:...
