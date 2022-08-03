ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Five defendants convicted in counterfeit cellphone scheme in Idaho

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on idahonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 102.9 NoCo

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Caught Allegedly Using Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Later Tested Positive

YoungBoy Never Broke Again allegedly tried to outthink his probation officer and got caught apparently trying to fake a drug test. According to documents obtained by XXL, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana has accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of allegedly using a urine device to pass a drug test. The incident happened on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Family paddling in London river finds huge haul of weapons including Uzi submachine gun

A family’s summer’s day out by a river in south London took a sinister turn when they fished out an Uzi submachine gun and up to 10 other firearms that had been dumped in the water.The shocking discovery was made on Saturday when Ryan Ball, 32, took his three children – 11, five, and one – to River Pool at Linear Park, between Catford and Sydenham.His son’s friend James White stumbled upon a metal object at the bottom of the river while taking a dip to cool off. When it was pulled out, they realised that it was a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy