A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, has claimed the life of a Slidell, La., man. Raymond E. Arnold, 53, was fatally injured when the 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees before catching on fire. Arnold was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Interstate 59 near the 215 mile marker, less than one mile south of Fort Payne, in Dekalb County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO