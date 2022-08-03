Read on weisradio.com
Piedmont, Spring Garden, Cedar Bluff ranked in ASWA preseason football poll
With the 2022 high school football season just days away from kicking off, the Alabama Sports Writers Association released its first rankings of the new season on Sunday morning. Three teams within the WEIS radio coverage area find themselves in the top 10, while two others received votes. Class 3A...
Man Suffers Heat-Related Illness Thursday Afternoon
Just after 2:30pm Thursday, Central Dispatch received a call from a kayaker on Terrapin Creek stating he had come up on an individual on the creek bank who seemed to be suffering from heat stress or heat stroke. Cherokee County Sheriff deputy responded along with Cherokee County Rescue Squad and...
Four Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision Thursday Afternoon
A two-vehicle collision in Cherokee County taking place Thursday afternoon resulted in four people being hurt. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report the wreck was at 4:10pm on County Road 22 at the intersection of County Road 76 – involving a pair of pickups – a 2007 Mitsubishi and a 2006 Chevrolet. Occupants of one of the vehicles were entrapped and had to be freed by the Cherokee County Rescue Squad and Spring Creek firefighters.
Louisiana Man Dies In Truck Crash
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, has claimed the life of a Slidell, La., man. Raymond E. Arnold, 53, was fatally injured when the 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees before catching on fire. Arnold was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Interstate 59 near the 215 mile marker, less than one mile south of Fort Payne, in Dekalb County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Three Arrested Following Albertville Pawn Shop Raid
Three people were arrested Thursday following a raid on a pawn shop in Albertville. That raid, which involved the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, took place at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. Marshall County authorities say they will release more details during an upcoming press conference to be announced later.
Driver Flees Scene Following Fatal Hit and Run Thursday Night in DeKalb County
Authorities are still searching for the vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run in DeKalb County Thursday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at around 9:10pm a man pulled over by the roadside to work on his vehicle – and was struck by a passing car causing fatal injuries. That subject has been described as a Hispanic male from the Rainsville area – no further details are being released at this time.
Sand Rock at Spring Garden football game moved to Friday, Aug. 19
SPRING GARDEN – The 2022 high school football Week 0 season opener between Sand Rock and Spring Garden, scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 18, has been moved to Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. According to Spring Garden head coach Jason Howard, the move was made to ensure new lights...
