Drought Conditions Worsen, Some Corn & Soybean Plants are Suffering
(Radio Iowa) Drought conditions are expanding across the state, spreading throughout southern Iowa, but the northwest region is being hit hardest. Don Kass farms in Plymouth County, which is in extreme drought. He says his crops have been faring well so far, but he’s starting to see signs of heat distress.
Iowa Democrats Say Vote on Abortion Rights Would be Similar to Kansas Results
(Radio Iowa) Iowa Democrats say this week’s Kansas vote to uphold abortion rights shows the same could happen in Iowa. Jennifer Konfrst is the Democratic Leader in the Iowa House. “This tells us that Americans and Midwesterners and, we know, Iowans believe in reproductive choice,” Konfrst says, “and we...
Farm Bureau Survey Finds Concern Over Cost of Meat and Dairy Products
(Radio Iowa) The latest Iowa Farm Bureau Food and Farm index survey is showing the concerns people have with food prices. The Farm Bureau’s Zach Bader says prices were listed at the top of the list of concerns for the first time in nine years of the survey for a couple of items.
