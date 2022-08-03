Read on www.wesh.com
Related
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 17-year-old Octavia Joseph
Octavia Joseph was last seen in the 2600 block of Horseshoe Drive South in Naples, wearing a white T-shirt, green shorts and black slippers. Her shirt has the words "ninjas floss better" on it.
WESH
Police: 1 person hospitalized following St. Cloud shooting
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's headlines. St. Cloud police were on the scene of an apparent shooting on Sunday. According to police, they responded to Indian Lakes Subdivision after receiving a call about shots being fired. One person was sent to the...
fox35orlando.com
Missing Florida woman found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Catrina Ashley, a Central Florida woman who was reported missing after she left her job early in July, was found dead Wednesday outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the woman's body inside a vehicle in the...
flkeysnews.com
A family tragedy in the Florida Keys ends with a woman stabbed and her husband dead
A Florida Keys man stabbed his wife as she tried to stop him from killing himself with a knife early Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Carola Dotschay, 53, was flown to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami-Dade County by Keys medics after her husband, 54-year-old Thomas Charles Dotschay stabbed her, the sheriff’s office said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 dead, 8 rescued off the coast of the Florida Keys
The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday that it is searching for survivors after two people were found dead and 8 others were rescued off the coast of the Florida Keys.
Search on for missing people off Florida Keys after 'rustic vessel' capsizes
MIAMI - On Saturday, the US Coast Guard continued searching for five people in the water after a migrant boat capsized approximately 14 miles south of Sugarloaf Key. Officials said good Samaritans and partner agency crews rescued 8 people. Six were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation. Two were rescued in good health. Two bodies were pulled from the water by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation.The Coast Guard received reports of people in the water at approximately 10 a.m., Friday. "It was determined a rustic vessel on an illegal voyage to the United States capsized with 15 people aboard," officials...
Shark bit teen in face in Florida Keys
MIAMI - A Florida teen has quite a shark tale to tell after a recent trip to the Keys. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, from Oviedo, went to the Keys with his family for lobster mini-season last week. While he was in the water, he was bitten by a nurse shark, a species usually known to be docile."I turned around and there was a shark, like right here," he said, pointing to his face. "It was scary. Like I tried getting away but it was so fast." Hricko said he grabbed the shark and pulled it from his face. He then swam...
Remains found in Pasco County may be tied to love triangle murders in PA, police say
Authorities believe the remains of a woman uncovered at a home in Pasco County are tied to a love triangle and double homicide in Pennsylvania.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's was arrested for driving golf cart on a highway while drunk, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey in a bag was arrested for driving a golf cart on Florida’s busiest interstate while drunk, according to an arrest report. The 58-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night on the shoulder of Interstate 95....
Doctor signs Englewood woman’s death certificate after 42-day delay
Forty-two days after Phyllis Williams Izzo's death, her death certificate is finally signed and her family is one step closer to moving forward with final arrangements.
Several Shootings Under Investigation Across South Florida
Five people were shot and injured in a drive-by in Miami-Dade, a teen was shot in Miami and another teen shot in Ft. Lauderdale.
WPTV
Florida Keys man known as 'Redbeard' accused of stealing roommate's $1,800 parrot
SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla. — A Florida Keys man with a pirate's nickname is accused of stealing his roommate's pricey parrot, which was later found wounded. Justin Peters, 40, of Summerland Key, was arrested Tuesday on charges of grand theft and animal cruelty. Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt...
Video shows man rob credit union in Hillsborough County, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla — A bank robber threatened to shoot employees inside a Tampa Bay area credit union, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Suncoast Credit Union on West Waters Avenue near Pinehurst Drive in Tampa. Deputies say the thief jumped over...
2 serving life sentences accused in more slayings in suspected rape and murder spree in Florida
Two men have been charged in two Tampa Bay-area cold-case murders based on DNA evidence that exonerated a death-row inmate. Their indictments in the decades-old cases were announced Thursday. Robert Duboise was wrongfully convicted of the capital murder of Barbara Grams, a 19-year-old who was raped and found beaten to...
Lightning strikes St. Johns County man during heavy thunderstorm
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday at 11:30 p.m., a 71-year-old man was struck by lightning during an intense thunderstorm in St. Johns County. He was transported to a nearby hospital with burns to his face. According to statistics gathered from the Florida Beach Patrol Chiefs Association, Florida...
WESH
Wild video shows manatee chasing alligator in Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. — A video captured the moment an alligator was chased away by a manatee in Sarasota County on Saturday. According to WFLA, Dennis Osha was walking at Myakka River State Park recording videos of the alligator swimming past him when a manatee popped up behind it, seemingly trying to chase it away.
cltampa.com
Florida Senator seeks $1.75 million for Tampa Bay woman, who died after a cop used a stun gun on her
A Senate Democrat has filed a proposal that would require the state to pay $1.75 million to the estate of a woman who was critically injured and later died after a Florida Highway Patrol officer used a stun gun on her. Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, filed the “claim” bill...
Our Florida rental assistance not showing up, recipients worry about eviction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are people right now on the edge of eviction because the Our Florida Rental Assistance they were approved for hasn’t showed up. Our Florida is still running, but as for the delays the Florida Department of Children and Families services has yet to answer questions about the program's status.
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 3
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Two of three wanted for Mississippi murder arrested in Florida. Third person still on the loose.
Two of three people wanted in connection with a Mississippi murder were arrested 350 miles away near Pensacola, Florida. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson confirmed the arrests in a videoed news conference Monday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Shannon Bramlett, 33, and Darick Moody, 19, were arrested Monday near...
Comments / 3