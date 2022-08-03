ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WESH

Police: 1 person hospitalized following St. Cloud shooting

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's headlines. St. Cloud police were on the scene of an apparent shooting on Sunday. According to police, they responded to Indian Lakes Subdivision after receiving a call about shots being fired. One person was sent to the...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
flkeysnews.com

A family tragedy in the Florida Keys ends with a woman stabbed and her husband dead

A Florida Keys man stabbed his wife as she tried to stop him from killing himself with a knife early Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Carola Dotschay, 53, was flown to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami-Dade County by Keys medics after her husband, 54-year-old Thomas Charles Dotschay stabbed her, the sheriff’s office said.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Search on for missing people off Florida Keys after 'rustic vessel' capsizes

MIAMI - On Saturday, the US Coast Guard continued searching for five people in the water after a migrant boat capsized approximately 14 miles south of Sugarloaf Key. Officials said good Samaritans and partner agency crews rescued 8 people. Six were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation. Two were rescued in good health. Two bodies were pulled from the water by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation.The Coast Guard received reports of people in the water at approximately 10 a.m., Friday. "It was determined a rustic vessel on an illegal voyage to the United States capsized with 15 people aboard," officials...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Miami

Shark bit teen in face in Florida Keys

MIAMI - A Florida teen has quite a shark tale to tell after a recent trip to the Keys. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, from Oviedo, went to the Keys with his family for lobster mini-season last week. While he was in the water, he was bitten by a nurse shark, a species usually known to be docile."I turned around and there was a shark, like right here," he said, pointing to his face. "It was scary. Like I tried getting away but it was so fast." Hricko said he grabbed the shark and pulled it from his face. He then swam...
OVIEDO, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WESH

Wild video shows manatee chasing alligator in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. — A video captured the moment an alligator was chased away by a manatee in Sarasota County on Saturday. According to WFLA, Dennis Osha was walking at Myakka River State Park recording videos of the alligator swimming past him when a manatee popped up behind it, seemingly trying to chase it away.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 3

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL

