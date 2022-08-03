Willis Towers Watson's Return on Invested Capital Insights

Read on www.benzinga.com
Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
Berkshire's Debt Investments Help Mitigate Equity-Related Losses In Q2; These 5 Companies Made Up 69% Of Equity Portfolio
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) announced on Saturday second-quarter results that showed higher operating profits. The company reported a huge investment loss for the quarter. The fair value of Berkshire’s fixed-maturity securities investment was at $21.14 billion as of June 30, 2022, up from $16.43 billion...
TSEM: Tower Semiconductor Q2 2022 Results Show Increasing Margins
Tower Semiconductor TSEM reported revenues in Q2 2022 of $426 million versus $362.1 million in Q2 2021. The company is no longer providing guidance nor hosting earnings calls. This was year over year growth of 18%. It was also up again sequentially as it has been since Q1 2020. Organic revenue for the second quarter of 2022, (defined as total revenue excluding revenues from Nuvoton in the Japanese fabs and from Maxim in the San Antonio fab,) grew by 30% year over year. We believe sales continue to be mostly constrained by capacity availability but that the bulk of the near term capacity increase has already occurred. Tight industry supply has allowed the company to increase prices which have been reflected in higher gross margins.
8 REITs Paying Huge Dividends Priced Under $10 Per Share
One of the main reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them.
GCP Applied Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
GCP Applied Technologies GCP reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GCP Applied Technologies missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $15.00 million from...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Galaxy Digital Asset Management: July 2022 Month End AUM
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. GLXY ("Galaxy Digital") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Digital Asset Management, ("GDAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $2,096.6 million as of July 31, 2022. Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a)(c) (In millions) 7/31/22. (b) 6/30/22. (b) 5/31/22. 4/30/22. 3/31/22. 2/28/22.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release
(BRK.A; BRK.B) – Berkshire's operating results for the second quarter and first six months of 2022 and 2021 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 10-Q, which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.
Cellectar Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Cellectar Biosciences CLRB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cellectar Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 18.45%, reporting an EPS of $-1.22 versus an estimate of $-1.03. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Recap: Immunome Q2 Earnings
Immunome IMNM reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Immunome beat estimated earnings by 1.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.74 versus an estimate of $-0.75. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Recap: iRobot Q2 Earnings
IRobot IRBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iRobot beat estimated earnings by 77.42%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-1.55. Revenue was down $110.25 million from the same period last...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Party City Holdco PRTY shares increased by 6.9% to $1.4 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Party City Holdco's trading volume reached 581.0K shares. This is 14.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $157.4 million. Gogoro GGR shares increased by...
Why Binance CEO Zhao Says This Is The Right Time To Invest In Crypto
In a recent interview, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that the present cryptocurrency market is volatile, but this is the best time to invest in the industry. He said the crypto bear markets are the moments investors can find opportunities at excellent prices. “This is the best time to invest...
John Hancock Preferred: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from John Hancock Preferred HPF. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 12.35 per share. On Wednesday, John Hancock Preferred will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12.35 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Weekend Stock Spotlight: PayPal, General Electric, Ford And How Ethereum Miners Are Fighting The Merge
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. In "GE Stock Is a Buy as Breakup Looms," Barron's Al Root writes that after more than 20 years of decline, General Electric Co GE is entering the final stages of a dismantling process that will leave just three parts remaining.
Alibaba Cuts Over 9,000 Jobs In June Quarter To Improve Efficiency And Profit Margin: Report
Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA reported this week forecast-beating fiscal-year first-quarter earnings even as revenue growth stagnated. The Jack Ma-led company cut jobs at a frenetic pace in the June quarter to keep a tight rein on costs amid an inclement economic environment, the South China Morning Post reported Friday.
Kevin O'Leary's Crypto Market Outlook: 'The Mega Opportunity For Bitcoin'
O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary shared his outlook on the current crypto market, in a recent interview with Stansberry Research. O'Leary argued that the present cryptocurrency market desperately needs policy and regulation. He said, "There was a bill just two weeks ago that was contemplated...
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD To Set Up New Factory Base In China With $2.2B Yearly Sales Target
China’s largest manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEV) BYD BYDDY BYDDF, named on the Fortune Global 500 list earlier this month, is planning to set up a new commercial vehicle and parts production base in Huai'an, eastern Jiangsu province, CnEVPost reported. What Happened: According to a post on Huai'an...
With Growing Crypto Market Pressure, This Top Miners Sold More Bitcoin Than It Mined
One of the largest Bitcoin BTC/USD miners, Core Scientific Inc CORZ, says it has produced close to 1,221 Bitcoins in July and sold 1,975 Bitcoins to pay for growth expenses. The firm accumulated $44 million and used that cash for capital investment. It spent on increasing its data center capacity and paid mining rig manufacturer Bitmain for 100,000 mining rigs.
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2022
For 8x8 Inc EGHT, Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, 8x8 showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.92 and a 52-week-low of $4.28. 8x8 closed at $4.36 at the end of the last trading period.
