ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorena, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Fiery crash in Midland leaves two dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were killed early Wednesday morning in a fiery crash in Midland County. James William Featherston, 38, of Oglesby, and Jose Alferez Castillo, 55, of Midland, were both pronounced dead at the scene.  According to a news release, around 5:00 a.m. on August 3, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded […]
fox44news.com

Victim in fatal Woodway accident identified

WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal vehicle accident in Woodway has been identified. The Woodway Public Safety Department has identified 74-year-old Robert Watley, of Woodway, as the man who was inside of the burning Cadillac SRX SUV when they arrived. Watley was able to be pulled out of the vehicle, but he was already dead.
WOODWAY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lorena, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycle#Fox
Kiss 103.1 FM

HEB Cutting Grocery Lines: When Will Killeen, Texas See New Tech?

You can probably relate to my least favorite thing about grocery shopping: standing in line to pay. Wait, you say. What about curbside? You can order it online and just have them bring it to you, right? Well, you can, but I'm not really a fan. It's fine for getting staples like paper towels, milk, or detergent, but I like to be the one picking out my groceries. I'm old-school, okay?
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Car chase leads to crash and rollover, woman arrested

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report a 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a Sunday afternoon car crash – which officers say occurred after one car was crashed into another. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the crash in the 5700 block...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Young Franklin boy recovering in ICU after bulldozer accident

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Franklin boy remains in the ICU after being run over by a bulldozer. The incident happened last Wednesday when 6-year-old Bodie Boring was on a job site with his father, according to his mother Samantha Boring. Samantha said Bodie’s injuries include fractures in his pelvic...
FRANKLIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
fox44news.com

Arrest made in Killeen ‘incidental’ drug raid

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Killeen Police detectives have tracked down a man and made an arrest in connection with a drug raid last June which was incidental to a completely separate call. It was about 2:00 p.m. on June 28 that Killeen officers were sent to the 4500...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Belton man accused of shooting his own son

Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – Belton Police report a 57-year-old man has been accused of shooting his own son during an argument on Friday night. Farley Curtis Durrett was booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A Belton Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of De Leon Circle around 8:15 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting. There they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
BELTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy