Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
This Week's Scheduled IPOs
With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Forza X1, Inc FRZA will be trading publicly starting on Aug....
Berkshire's Debt Investments Help Mitigate Equity-Related Losses In Q2; These 5 Companies Made Up 69% Of Equity Portfolio
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) announced on Saturday second-quarter results that showed higher operating profits. The company reported a huge investment loss for the quarter. The fair value of Berkshire’s fixed-maturity securities investment was at $21.14 billion as of June 30, 2022, up from $16.43 billion...
TSEM: Tower Semiconductor Q2 2022 Results Show Increasing Margins
Tower Semiconductor TSEM reported revenues in Q2 2022 of $426 million versus $362.1 million in Q2 2021. The company is no longer providing guidance nor hosting earnings calls. This was year over year growth of 18%. It was also up again sequentially as it has been since Q1 2020. Organic revenue for the second quarter of 2022, (defined as total revenue excluding revenues from Nuvoton in the Japanese fabs and from Maxim in the San Antonio fab,) grew by 30% year over year. We believe sales continue to be mostly constrained by capacity availability but that the bulk of the near term capacity increase has already occurred. Tight industry supply has allowed the company to increase prices which have been reflected in higher gross margins.
What’s Next For Palantir Technologies $PLTR?
Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com.
8 REITs Paying Huge Dividends Priced Under $10 Per Share
One of the main reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them.
Cellectar Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Cellectar Biosciences CLRB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cellectar Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 18.45%, reporting an EPS of $-1.22 versus an estimate of $-1.03. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Recap: Immunome Q2 Earnings
Immunome IMNM reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Immunome beat estimated earnings by 1.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.74 versus an estimate of $-0.75. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Technology Vs. Healthcare: These Stocks Are Leading Earnings Season
The current earnings season has seen some of the largest companies report quarterly financial results. The earnings reports from companies can help identify which companies are fairing well during the current economic climate and also point to sectors that could be outperforming others. Here’s a look at how the sectors...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Party City Holdco PRTY shares increased by 6.9% to $1.4 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Party City Holdco's trading volume reached 581.0K shares. This is 14.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $157.4 million. Gogoro GGR shares increased by...
Fluor Shares Slip Post Q2 Revenue Miss
Fluor Corp FLR reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 10.5% year-over-year to $3.3 billion, missing the consensus of $3.37 billion. Revenue by segments: Energy Solutions $1.33 billion (+0.83% Y/Y), Urban Solutions $1.01 billion (-16.9% Y/Y), Mission Solutions $547 million (-22.6% Y/Y) and Others $417 million (-6.9% Y/Y). Total segment...
Recap: iRobot Q2 Earnings
IRobot IRBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iRobot beat estimated earnings by 77.42%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-1.55. Revenue was down $110.25 million from the same period last...
MoneyGram Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
MoneyGram Intl MGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MoneyGram Intl missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $300 thousand from the same...
Why Quoin Pharmaceuticals Plunged Over 62%; Here Are 120 Biggest Movers From Friday
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS jumped 69.6% to close at $8.53 on Friday following better-than-expected Q2 results. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG surged 64.4% to settle at $3.60 amid volatility in several recent small-cap IPOs. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR shares gained 63.6% to close at $0.54. The U.S. Food and...
John Hancock Preferred: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from John Hancock Preferred HPF. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 12.35 per share. On Wednesday, John Hancock Preferred will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12.35 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Alibaba Cuts Over 9,000 Jobs In June Quarter To Improve Efficiency And Profit Margin: Report
Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA reported this week forecast-beating fiscal-year first-quarter earnings even as revenue growth stagnated. The Jack Ma-led company cut jobs at a frenetic pace in the June quarter to keep a tight rein on costs amid an inclement economic environment, the South China Morning Post reported Friday.
With Growing Crypto Market Pressure, This Top Miners Sold More Bitcoin Than It Mined
One of the largest Bitcoin BTC/USD miners, Core Scientific Inc CORZ, says it has produced close to 1,221 Bitcoins in July and sold 1,975 Bitcoins to pay for growth expenses. The firm accumulated $44 million and used that cash for capital investment. It spent on increasing its data center capacity and paid mining rig manufacturer Bitmain for 100,000 mining rigs.
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2022
For 8x8 Inc EGHT, Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, 8x8 showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.92 and a 52-week-low of $4.28. 8x8 closed at $4.36 at the end of the last trading period.
Greenlane's Board Approves Reverse Stock Split
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN will effect a one-for-20 reverse stock split of its class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share and class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share that will become effective on August 9, 2022 at 5:01 PM Eastern Time, after the close of trading on The Nasdaq Global Market. On August 10, 2022, Greenlane's Class A common stock will begin trading on a post-reverse split basis on the Nasdaq under the existing symbol "GNLN."
