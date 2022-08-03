Read full article on original website
NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights
NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
Analyzing Meta Platforms Short Interest
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) short percent of float has fallen 9.32% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 24.42 million shares sold short, which is 1.07% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
How To Trade Rivian Automotive Before And After Q2 Earnings
Rivian Automotive, Inc RIVN is set to print its second-quarter financial results after the market closes Thursday. The stock was trading about 3.9% higher heading into the event. When the American electric vehicle maker printed its first-quarter results on May 11, the stock opened slightly higher the following day and...
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Common and Preferred Distributions
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (the "Company") ECC ECCC, ECC PRD, ECCV, ECCW, ECCX))) today is pleased to announce the declaration of distributions on shares of the Company's common stock. The Company has declared three separate distributions of $0.14 per share on its common stock, payable on each of October...
Rivian Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Beat, Production Update And What's Next For EV Manufacturer
Electric vehicle company Rivian Automotive RIVN reported second-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Rivian reported second-quarter revenue of $364 million, beating a Street estimate of $337.52 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a loss of $1.89 per...
Analysts Cheer CyberArk's Q2 Feat, See Stocks As High As $184
CyberArk Software Ltd CYBR clocked 21% revenue growth in second-quarter FY22 to $142.3 million, beating the consensus of $138.5 million. Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.27) beat the consensus loss of $(0.30). Barclays analyst Saket Kalia reiterated an Overweight and $175 price target. CYBR beat 2Q net new ARR and raised...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
ESS Tech GWH shares rose 15.1% to $4.81 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $734.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. LegalZoom.com LZ stock moved upwards by 8.09% to $11.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion....
Apyx Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights
Apyx Medical APYX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apyx Medical beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $932 thousand from the same...
Recap: Eastside Distilling Q2 Earnings
Eastside Distilling EAST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eastside Distilling beat estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same...
Recap: Eton Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eton Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was up $4.29 million from the same...
Recap: Poshmark Q2 Earnings
Poshmark POSH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Poshmark missed estimated earnings by 7.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.27. Revenue was up $7.35 million from the same period last...
Aziyo Biologics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Aziyo Biologics AZYO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aziyo Biologics missed estimated earnings by 23.21%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-0.56. Revenue was up $478 thousand from the same...
Recap: Fiesta Restaurant Q2 Earnings
Fiesta Restaurant Gr FRGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fiesta Restaurant Gr missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $59.02 million from...
Where Intra-Cellular Therapies Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $71.6 versus the current price of Intra-Cellular Therapies at $57.29, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Adtalem Global Education: Q4 Earnings Insights
Adtalem Glb Education ATGE reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adtalem Glb Education beat estimated earnings by 4.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.31 versus an estimate of $1.25. Revenue was up $80.86 million from...
Recap: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $4.04 million from the same period last year.
Recap: Biolase Q2 Earnings
Biolase BIOL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biolase missed estimated earnings by 46.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.91 versus an estimate of $-0.62. Revenue was up $3.10 million from the same period last...
Recap: Clever Leaves Holdings Q2 Earnings
Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clever Leaves Holdings beat estimated earnings by 86.96%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was up $985 thousand from...
Airgain: Q2 Earnings Insights
Airgain AIRG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Airgain beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $1.99 million from the same period last...
