ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights

NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyzing Meta Platforms Short Interest

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) short percent of float has fallen 9.32% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 24.42 million shares sold short, which is 1.07% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

How To Trade Rivian Automotive Before And After Q2 Earnings

Rivian Automotive, Inc RIVN is set to print its second-quarter financial results after the market closes Thursday. The stock was trading about 3.9% higher heading into the event. When the American electric vehicle maker printed its first-quarter results on May 11, the stock opened slightly higher the following day and...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Cnx Resources#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Q2 Cnx Resources Cnx#Roic#Invested Capital
Benzinga

Analysts Cheer CyberArk's Q2 Feat, See Stocks As High As $184

CyberArk Software Ltd CYBR clocked 21% revenue growth in second-quarter FY22 to $142.3 million, beating the consensus of $138.5 million. Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.27) beat the consensus loss of $(0.30). Barclays analyst Saket Kalia reiterated an Overweight and $175 price target. CYBR beat 2Q net new ARR and raised...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

ESS Tech GWH shares rose 15.1% to $4.81 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $734.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. LegalZoom.com LZ stock moved upwards by 8.09% to $11.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Apyx Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights

Apyx Medical APYX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apyx Medical beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $932 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Eastside Distilling Q2 Earnings

Eastside Distilling EAST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eastside Distilling beat estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Eton Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eton Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was up $4.29 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Poshmark Q2 Earnings

Poshmark POSH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Poshmark missed estimated earnings by 7.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.27. Revenue was up $7.35 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Aziyo Biologics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Aziyo Biologics AZYO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aziyo Biologics missed estimated earnings by 23.21%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-0.56. Revenue was up $478 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Fiesta Restaurant Q2 Earnings

Fiesta Restaurant Gr FRGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fiesta Restaurant Gr missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $59.02 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Where Intra-Cellular Therapies Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $71.6 versus the current price of Intra-Cellular Therapies at $57.29, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Adtalem Global Education: Q4 Earnings Insights

Adtalem Glb Education ATGE reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adtalem Glb Education beat estimated earnings by 4.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.31 versus an estimate of $1.25. Revenue was up $80.86 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $4.04 million from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Biolase Q2 Earnings

Biolase BIOL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biolase missed estimated earnings by 46.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.91 versus an estimate of $-0.62. Revenue was up $3.10 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Clever Leaves Holdings Q2 Earnings

Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clever Leaves Holdings beat estimated earnings by 86.96%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was up $985 thousand from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Airgain: Q2 Earnings Insights

Airgain AIRG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Airgain beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $1.99 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy