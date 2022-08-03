Read on www.lehighvalleylive.com
Related
Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M total over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which the conspiracy theorist falsely called a hoax orchestrated by the government in order to tighten U.S. gun laws.
Chemical in medical-device cleanser - used in the Lehigh Valley - poses cancer risk, EPA says
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents who live near medical sterilizing plants in 13 states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical widely used in their operations. Laredo, Texas; Ardmore, Oklahoma; and Lakewood, Colorado, are among the communities facing the highest...
Politics at Musikfest? Campaigning is a no-no, but free speech is welcome
Abortion rights. Gun control. Closely contested races for Congress and Pennsylvania governor. None of it’s cause to do anything different at Musikfest, the 10-day festival of tunes, food and drink that kicked off with a preview night Thursday and continues through Aug. 14 in Bethlehem. “We operate the festival...
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pa. has played a major role in history of abortion law in America. That’s likely to continue. | Opinion
For all the talk of Roe v. Wade being overturned this year in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, those who follow abortion issues closely understand that Roe was 90% overturned in 1992, when the Supreme Court rewrote abortion law in Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The Casey ruling and its Pennsylvania connections form a major chapter in the history of abortion law in America.
Pa. officials who got dibs on booze erode public’s trust in government | Turkeys & Trophies
Those in government positions who are interested in gaining the trust of their constituents would be wise to ask themselves the following question prior to accepting any perk of the job: How will this look to my neighbors if it were to be publicized? In the case of Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board member Michael Negra and four of the agency’s top-level employees who in 2019 and 2020 got dibs on high-end, limited quantity wine or spirits, the answer is obvious. It looks bad. Our sister website PennLive.com reports that they were given the chance to buy some of the coveted bottles left over from lotteries before the public even knew there were still bottles up for grabs. A State Ethics Commission concluded there was no wrongdoing and the liquor control board has since put mechanisms in place to prevent this from happening again, but there are consequences to accepting this perk that can’t be easily quantified. For the majority of Pennsylvanians who have lost faith in the government’s ability to give everyone a fair shake, this simply reinforces their views. The jobs of state bureaucrats from Easton to Erie become harder as a result. Those in such jobs are going to face more skepticism when they’re out in the public trying to make this commonwealth a better place. The argument that we’re only talking about bourbon or Bordeaux doesn’t carry much sway. It’s the principle. These officials need to be more thoughtful moving forward. If they’re incapable of doing so, go fight for a job in the private sector and get into the lottery like everyone else if you have a hankering to spend an inordinate amount of money on something made by Pappy Van Winkle.
With COVID-19 surging again, is Pa. headed for another deadly fall wave?
The United States recorded about 120,000 COVID-19 infections per day in July — an unheard of number for a respiratory illness during summer. And with most people now using home tests that don’t get reported, the true number is surely higher. But there’s good news: COVID-19 hospitalizations and...
Have video of the Vietnam War or homefront? A local TV documentary producer needs your help.
The Lehigh Valley-based producer of TV military documentaries for National Geographic and the History Channel is looking for footage from Vietnam War era for an upcoming project. Lou Reda Productions, based in Easton, is seeking 8- and 16-millimeter film shot by soldiers or witnesses in the combat theater, as well...
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 adults, 3 kids dead in northeastern Pa. house fire; criminal probe underway
Fire tore quickly through a Luzerne County house in the wee hours of Friday, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover that the victims were his family, authorities said. A criminal investigation into the fire is underway,...
What would a new Delaware River national park look like? Map details proposal for 1st time.
A newly released map shows for the first time in detail the controversial proposal to create a national park around the Delaware River, from the Delaware Water Gap north nearly to the New York state border. The plan to re-designate the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area as a full-fledged...
There’s a new COVID variant on the CDC’s radar: Here’s what we know
The BA.4.6 subvariant of COVID-19 is the newest “variant of concern.”. It is present in at least four states that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is tracking. Here’s what you need to know. What is BA.4.6?. BA.4.6. is a spinoff of the BA.4 subvariant of the coronavirus’...
Northampton County postpones vote on Dixie Cup tax break in favor of a new proposal
The future of the old Dixie Cup factory in Wilson Borough is still in limbo following a hot debate and even a shouting match over whether Northampton County Council should approve a tax incentive for the neglected warehouse. The council on Thursday night voted to postpone discussion on a Local...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Older Pennsylvanians have paid enough in taxes. Help them stay solvent with this plan. | Letter
May I suggest that the state Legislature realign a small portion of the casino table-game taxes to be utilized to offset the minimum income for older Pennsylvanians as follows:. Home owners upon attaining 70 years of age see their property/school/income taxes reduced by 25%, and upon celebrating each 5 additional...
Is the Bon-Ton making a comeback?
The retailer, which had corporate offices in York County and Wisconsin, closed its 267 stores in 2018 after filing for bankruptcy.
Heat advisory issued for Lehigh Valley through Monday. Heat index could hit 101, officials warn
The Lehigh Valley is in for a steamy start to the new week, according to the National Weather Service. The local heat index will peak around 101 and 100 degrees Sunday and Monday afternoon, respectively, according to the weather service. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday.
Learning from the best: Diggs, fresh off world relay gold, gives back to local athletes
Ten days after earning a gold medal in the final race of the 2022 World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, Talitha Diggs was back in the Lehigh Valley. Diggs, who led off the United States 1,600-meter relay team that won its third consecutive world championship in 3...
Lehigh Valley weather: Musikfest forecaster says storms stay away until after midnight
Another steamy weekend is in store for the Lehigh Valley, with the potential for showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Musikfest fans, including those going to see Willie Nelson & Family on Saturday night on the Wind Creek Steel Stage, should luck out weather-wise, according to the Bethlehem festival’s official forecaster, Allentown-based EPAWA.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
69K+
Followers
25K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0