Arizona State

LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. has played a major role in history of abortion law in America. That’s likely to continue. | Opinion

For all the talk of Roe v. Wade being overturned this year in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, those who follow abortion issues closely understand that Roe was 90% overturned in 1992, when the Supreme Court rewrote abortion law in Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The Casey ruling and its Pennsylvania connections form a major chapter in the history of abortion law in America.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. officials who got dibs on booze erode public’s trust in government | Turkeys & Trophies

Those in government positions who are interested in gaining the trust of their constituents would be wise to ask themselves the following question prior to accepting any perk of the job: How will this look to my neighbors if it were to be publicized? In the case of Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board member Michael Negra and four of the agency’s top-level employees who in 2019 and 2020 got dibs on high-end, limited quantity wine or spirits, the answer is obvious. It looks bad. Our sister website PennLive.com reports that they were given the chance to buy some of the coveted bottles left over from lotteries before the public even knew there were still bottles up for grabs. A State Ethics Commission concluded there was no wrongdoing and the liquor control board has since put mechanisms in place to prevent this from happening again, but there are consequences to accepting this perk that can’t be easily quantified. For the majority of Pennsylvanians who have lost faith in the government’s ability to give everyone a fair shake, this simply reinforces their views. The jobs of state bureaucrats from Easton to Erie become harder as a result. Those in such jobs are going to face more skepticism when they’re out in the public trying to make this commonwealth a better place. The argument that we’re only talking about bourbon or Bordeaux doesn’t carry much sway. It’s the principle. These officials need to be more thoughtful moving forward. If they’re incapable of doing so, go fight for a job in the private sector and get into the lottery like everyone else if you have a hankering to spend an inordinate amount of money on something made by Pappy Van Winkle.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Musikfest forecaster says storms stay away until after midnight

Another steamy weekend is in store for the Lehigh Valley, with the potential for showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Musikfest fans, including those going to see Willie Nelson & Family on Saturday night on the Wind Creek Steel Stage, should luck out weather-wise, according to the Bethlehem festival’s official forecaster, Allentown-based EPAWA.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
