OBITUARY: Donald McLean Johnson, 1938-2022
Donald McLean Johnson was born on May 16, 1938 and passed away on July 28, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Jeanne Johnson; his brother, Wallace Johnson; and his beloved wife, Carolyn Johnson. He was a lifelong resident of Humboldt County and raised millions of dollars as an Auctioneer for local charities and fundraisers. Humboldt County Junior Livestock Auction, CASA of Humboldt, Humboldt State Athletics, Boys and Girls Club, Humboldt Arts Council, Ducks Unlimited, Dream Quest, Special Olympics, and many 4-H, FFA, and local schools have all benefited from his talents as an auctioneer and generous volunteer.
OBITUARY: Annabelle June Snell, 2020-2022
Born August 26, 2020, “Sissybelle” was the youngest of four siblings. Snuggles and hugs were her specialty and those moments will be forever cherished. Annabelle’s mom has treasured memories of cooking in the kitchen and handing Annabelle one of her wooden spoons each time Annabelle wandered by and requested one. Annabelle’s wooden spoons with her teeth marks on them are a keepsake now. She loved to see her dad come home from work and would squeal with delight when she spotted him.
Humboldt: Going Down!
A thunderstorm passed through Humboldt County last night, lighting up the dry terrain in the hills. Scroll down for real-time reports from “Unofficial,” a valued member of our “Scanner Traffic Indicates” corps. And find, below, video taken by friend of the LoCO Joel Rosser from his McKinleyville-area vantage.
Guffman, the wayward Arcata guide dog, has been found!
OAK: Approx. 8-18 acres. Fire is located south of Willow Creek. Near FS Road 5N31 and 6N20. CORRAL: Fire is located northeast of Willow Creek on Tish Tang Ridge. CEDAR: Fire is located 3.5 miles north Denny. BOATMAN: Fire is located northeast of Willow Creek on Waterman Ridge Road 7N02...
(VIDEO) Closure Averted: Frankie’s NY Bagels Announces New Owner, Who Promises to Keep Beloved Recipes, Including Those Vegan Donuts
PREVIOUSLY: Owner of Frankie’s NY Bagels Announces Plans to Close, Hopes to ‘Pass the Bagel Torch’ to New Owner. It was nearly two years ago that Frankie Baker, the aptly named owner of Frankie’s NY Bagels, first announced plans to “pass the bagel torch” by finding a new owner and moving on to other adventures.
Latest updates, with sizes of fires, from the Six Rivers National Forest.
‘A Festival of Joy’: HAPI to Host Humboldt’s First Japanese Obon Festival, Celebrating and Honoring the Spirits of the Dead
This festival season Arcata will welcome a new event that celebrates Japanese culture and heritage. Humboldt Asians and Pacific Islanders in Solidarity, or HAPI, has been working to put on Humboldt’s first Obon Festival, a traditional Japanese celebration honoring the spirits of the ancestors. Amy Uyeki, one of the...
Gunshot Victim Traveling West Along Hwy 299 Assisted by Several Local Agencies
A gunshot victim traveling in a car on Hwy 299 was located and taken to the hospital late this morning. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “[J]ust after 11 a.m. today, the Sheriff’s Office received the report of a blue sedan traveling through the Willow Creek area carrying a possible gunshot victim.”
FLIGHTS to SEATTLE? Big Fed Grant Gives Humboldt a Shot at Attracting Service to Portland or the Emerald City, County Says
Congressman Jared Huffman has helped the Humboldt County Department of Aviation secure $850,000 in grant funds from the US Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to be used to attract additional air service for a northbound route. The SCASDP grant program is designed to help...
What’s Going On With the Streets by the Zoo? Eureka Experimenting With One-Way Operations on W and Dolbeer.
Some residents of Eureka and Cutten have been flummoxed this week to find a pair of two-way thoroughfares reduced to one-way traffic, with cones and detour signs blocking half the lanes. From August 1 through August 8, the City of Eureka is conducting a “couplet demonstration” on W and Dolbeer...
Arcata Man Previously Arrested for Cocaine Trafficking Now Arrested For Human Trafficking, Says DTF
On Tuesday May 5 , 2022, Agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) arrested Javier Akeem Ruiz-Keyes (30 years old from Arcata) for trafficking cocaine into Humboldt County while armed. After this arrest occurred, further investigation by HCDTF Agents revealed that Ruiz-Keyes was involved in human trafficking, pimping,...
(PHOTOS) ELK RIVER ESTUARY ENHANCEMENT: Huffman Tours Project Site to Learn More About Restoration Strategies and Local Efforts to Curb Sea Level Rise
For the better part of a decade, the City of Eureka has been dreaming up a plan to rehabilitate and restore wetland habitat along Elk River Estuary on Humboldt Bay. The ambitious Elk River Estuary Enhancement Project, which broke ground earlier this summer, will open up a network of waterways connected to Elk River to improve fish passage and provide new opportunities for aquatic recreation.
EUREKA ELECTIONS: Meet Some Candidates for the November General Election! Bergel Announces Bid for Mayor, Castellano Launches Reelection Campaign, Three Additional Candidates Vie for Council Seats
I know, we just did this song and dance a month or two ago with county offices, but this November’s General Election will be all about city offices. The City of Eureka, for example, has three seats on the City Council that will be up for a vote as well as the mayorship.
Infrastructure Programs
Reporting to the Director of Infrastructure Planning & Operations, the Infrastructure Programs Manager participates in regional planning to help prioritize the early phases of projects for Humboldt County’s clean energy future, oversee implementation of projects such as solar + storage for essential community services, and build remote microgrids serving as community electricity resiliency hubs.
Accounting Specialist I
City of Eureka Housing Authority and County of Humboldt Housing Authority. Under the direction of: Director of Finance and Administration. Please click the link for the job application packet or you may inquire by emailing Heather Humphreys at heatherh@eurekahumboldtha.org. In your email, please use a subject line of “Accounting Specialist I”. In the body, please request an application packet. You may also pick up the application packet at the Housing Authority office, located at 735 W. Everding Street, Eureka, California, on Tuesday – Thursday between the hours of 10:00am – 3:00pm.
Harper Motors Purchases Eureka’s Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep Dealership From Lithia
After more than a century of selling cars and trucks in Eureka, the Harper family is expanding its already impressive line of vehicle brands with the purchase of one of the region’s largest dealerships: the Lithia Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT franchise on South Broadway in Eureka. The Harpers,...
Huffman Tours the Future Hydrogen Fueling Station, Credits Humboldt Transit Authority for Taking the Lead in Zero-Emission Public Transportation on the North Coast
Whilst touring around Eureka on Tuesday, our very own Congressman Jared Huffman decided to pop by the Humboldt Transit Authority (HTA) to learn more about the agency’s effort to bring clean energy to the North Coast. The California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) recently awarded a $38.7 million grant to...
[UPDATE 4:05 p.m.] One Person Dead After Being “Impaled by a Small Explosive Device,” According to TCSO
One person is dead on English Lane in Hayfork today in what appears to be an unusual accident, according to the description given by Trinity County Sheriff Tim Saxon. He told us, “This morning, about 8:15 am, we received a call for medical response for the victim of a gunshot in Hayfork. Emergency response personnel arrived on scene and determined that the victim was not shot; he had been impaled by a small explosive device.”
