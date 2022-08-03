Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries Revealed as Ride Pokemon

Read on thegamehaus.com
All Pokemon Scarlet Version Exclusive Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming soon and many people will be wondering what the roster is for the new games. Some things have been released and some have been leaked. Right now there have been three separate trailers that have revealed the games, new Pokemon and older Pokemon making their way into Scarlet and Violet. Not every Pokemon will be in each game though. As in the past, there are exclusive Pokemon. Here are the Pokemon Scarlet Version Exclusive Pokemon.
When Is The Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Reveal?
Along with the release of its Open Beta and Early Beta sessions, the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer reveal was also announced. The Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer reveal will happen on September 15 during COD Next. This will happen before the official launch of the Modern Warfare 2 Beta. The entirety of this live stream event will include not only the full ModernWarfare 2 multiplayer reveal but also future Warzone information. This will also include info about Warzone Mobile. During the event, there will also be live gameplay of Modern Warfare 2 from prominent Call Of Duty streamers. Although no more information about the event was given further content yet to come was promised.
Where to Watch Sony’s The Evo Lounge Live Show
Sony will run The Evo Lounge live show at Evo 2022, from Aug. 5 and 6, with interviews and major announcements. The announcement comes from the official Playstation blog, a few days just before Evo 2022. The stream will cover days one and two of Evo, starting at 12 p.m. on both days.
What is the Udyr Rework Release Date?
In 2021, Udyr was picked to be the next League of Legends champion to get a major rework. While some champions have received small reworks more recently, Udyr is getting more than just one or two aspects about him upgraded. He is going to have new abilities, a new look and likely a new passive. This could even see Udyr getting more added to his story. With this update, many will be wanting to know what is the Udyr Rework Release Date?
Is Free-To-Play The Future of Fighting Games?
With the release of MultiVersus, people are discussing whether free-to-play fighting games are the future of the genre. MultiVersus currently has the most concurrent players on steam, well over 100,000 players. This is on Steam alone, MultiVersus is available on consoles as well like PS4/PS5, and Xbox consoles. Many free-to-play fighting games have been offering rollback and crossplay, which fans consider essential. However, games like Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Granblue Fantasy: Versus are still missing them.
MultiVersus Season 1 Details and Release Date
The MultiVersus Open Beta is slowly approaching its first proper season. With the launch of MultiVersus Season 1 comes a whole wave of new content for players to enjoy Here’s all the MultiVersus Season 1 details players need to know. Season 1. MultiVersus Season 1 will launch at the...
The Great Confluence Isn’t Coming To Dota 2
On July 29, Twitter user @gabefollower tweeted about a supposedly leaked upcoming event for Dota 2. The account was known for typically posting CSGO leaks, but nonetheless, the information seemed legitimate. The leak called the event “The Great Confluence”, something mentioned in passing by several characters. However, on July 30, the account posted an update saying that the leak was not actually real. The source used to datamine the information was getting false positives. Since similar rumors had been circulating before, these false positives lead to the mistaken “leak”.
Apex Legends Laser Sights to be Added in Season 14
Season 14 brings with it a ton of exciting new changes. Respawn already announced the new legends Vantage, Kings Canyon map change, and other updates. Every season weapons also receive changes and new perks. In the upcoming season, a popular attachment in other FPS games like Call of Duty is coming to Apex Legends. Apex Legends Laser Sights offer a powerful buff to pistols and SMGs.
When Is The Modern Warfare 2 Early Access Beta?
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 received a surprise announcement regarding the Modern Warfare 2 beta. This information includes how to get early access to the beta along with its various play sessions. The Open/Closed Beta Dates. The first weekend of the Modern Warfare 2 beta will begin with Playstation...
LCS Picks Week 7 Summer 2022
The LCS is back for the Summer with some teams making a lot of changes and others sticking with their five from the Spring. Each of these teams will be duking it out to not only win an LCS Championship but also to get the chance to go to Worlds. With that people may be wondering who to pick on their way to Worlds. Here are the LCS Picks for Week 7 of the 2022 Summer Split.
LEC Power Rankings: 2022 Summer Split Week 7
The LEC 2022 season started with G2 surprising everyone and rising to the top much earlier than anticipated. Now, the homestretch of the season is within reach. It still feels like nearly any team could win, except for one. Here are the LEC 2022 Summer Split Week 7 Power Rankings.
Every Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming soon and many people will be wondering what the roster is for the new games. Some things have been released and some have been leaked. Right now there have been three separate trailers that have revealed the games, new Pokemon and older Pokemon making their way into Scarlet and Violet. Here is every Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokemon known so far.
Apex Legends Skullpiercer Returns in Hop-up Changes
Apex Legends Season 14 is bringing major weapon changes including the return of fan favorite hop-ups. Hop-ups are attachments that provide buffs to specific weapon when equipped. Two powerful hop-ups previously removed from the game are making their return. The Apex Legends Skullpiercer and Double Tap hop-ups are back in Season 14.
Former Overwatch League pros form Apex Superteam
In a surprising turn of events, two former Overwatch League pros form an Apex superteam. Birdring, formerly a London Spitfire and LA Gladiators player will team up with Effect, formerly a Dallas Fuel player, and together with Zelo, they will form the Apex trio for LFO. Who is Birdring?. Probably...
No Double Elimination at Worlds 2022
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship format will have no changes. LoL Esports fans have been asking Riot Games to implement a double elimination bracket for more bo5, games and storylines at Worlds. Here is how it was solved that there would be no Double Elimination series at Worlds 2022.
Apex Legends Wingman Nerf in Season 14 Weapon Changes
The Apex Legends Wingman is one of the most well-known weapons in the game. Since the release of Apex Legends, players have been drawn to the high-damage pistol capable of long-range combat. The Wingman is a powerful gun, so in Season 14 it is receiving a nerf by an unexpected reclassification.
Pokemon GO Daily Incense Announced
Today’s Pokemon Direct has been an exciting one for players of Pokemon GO and those purchasing Scarlet and Violet. One thing that will definitely pump up GO players is the introduction of the new Pokemon GO Daily Incense. This piece will go over the details of them, along with other tidbits from that segment of the direct.
