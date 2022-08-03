Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries Revealed as Ride Pokemon

Along with the release of its Open Beta and Early Beta sessions, the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer reveal was also announced. The Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer reveal will happen on September 15 during COD Next. This will happen before the official launch of the Modern Warfare 2 Beta. The entirety of this live stream event will include not only the full ModernWarfare 2 multiplayer reveal but also future Warzone information. This will also include info about Warzone Mobile. During the event, there will also be live gameplay of Modern Warfare 2 from prominent Call Of Duty streamers. Although no more information about the event was given further content yet to come was promised.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 HOURS AGO