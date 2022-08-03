ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

TSEM: Tower Semiconductor Q2 2022 Results Show Increasing Margins

Tower Semiconductor TSEM reported revenues in Q2 2022 of $426 million versus $362.1 million in Q2 2021. The company is no longer providing guidance nor hosting earnings calls. This was year over year growth of 18%. It was also up again sequentially as it has been since Q1 2020. Organic revenue for the second quarter of 2022, (defined as total revenue excluding revenues from Nuvoton in the Japanese fabs and from Maxim in the San Antonio fab,) grew by 30% year over year. We believe sales continue to be mostly constrained by capacity availability but that the bulk of the near term capacity increase has already occurred. Tight industry supply has allowed the company to increase prices which have been reflected in higher gross margins.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#South America#Board Of Directors#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Fy22#Eps
Benzinga

EMMA: A Stock with Upside Potential

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. EMMA is expanding the reach of Endari, its treatment for sickle cell disease, while also pursuing other treatments to add to its portfolio. The company had shown the ability of bringing a treatment to commercialization and we believe the market is not fully recognizing the potential Emmaus has to further expand the company's revenues.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Benzinga

Berkshire's Debt Investments Help Mitigate Equity-Related Losses In Q2; These 5 Companies Made Up 69% Of Equity Portfolio

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) announced on Saturday second-quarter results that showed higher operating profits. The company reported a huge investment loss for the quarter. The fair value of Berkshire’s fixed-maturity securities investment was at $21.14 billion as of June 30, 2022, up from $16.43 billion...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Week's Scheduled IPOs

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Forza X1, Inc FRZA will be trading publicly starting on Aug....
STOCKS
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. – HYZN

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon Motors" or the "Company") HYZN for potential violations of the federal securities laws. After the market closed on August 4, 2022, Hyzon Motors disclosed in a SEC filing that "the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Fluor Shares Slip Post Q2 Revenue Miss

Fluor Corp FLR reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 10.5% year-over-year to $3.3 billion, missing the consensus of $3.37 billion. Revenue by segments: Energy Solutions $1.33 billion (+0.83% Y/Y), Urban Solutions $1.01 billion (-16.9% Y/Y), Mission Solutions $547 million (-22.6% Y/Y) and Others $417 million (-6.9% Y/Y). Total segment...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Galaxy Digital Asset Management: July 2022 Month End AUM

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. GLXY ("Galaxy Digital") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Digital Asset Management, ("GDAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $2,096.6 million as of July 31, 2022. Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a)(c) (In millions) 7/31/22. (b) 6/30/22. (b) 5/31/22. 4/30/22. 3/31/22. 2/28/22.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release

(BRK.A; BRK.B) – Berkshire's operating results for the second quarter and first six months of 2022 and 2021 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 10-Q, which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What’s Next For Palantir Technologies $PLTR?

Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy