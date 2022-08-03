Read on www.benzinga.com
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 5, 2022
MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 30.58% at $0.02. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.95% at $11.27. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.06. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.38% at $10.00. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.24% at $2.01. GrowGeneration GRWG...
News Of Instagram Partnership Made This Altcoin Best Performing Crypto Of The Week
Flow FLOW/USD was the best performing crypto token over the last week, rallying 47% over the last seven days. The news was largely driven by an announcement regarding the blockchain’s partnership with Meta Platforms’ META Instagram to bring NFTs to the social media platform. Top Gainers of Week...
TSEM: Tower Semiconductor Q2 2022 Results Show Increasing Margins
Tower Semiconductor TSEM reported revenues in Q2 2022 of $426 million versus $362.1 million in Q2 2021. The company is no longer providing guidance nor hosting earnings calls. This was year over year growth of 18%. It was also up again sequentially as it has been since Q1 2020. Organic revenue for the second quarter of 2022, (defined as total revenue excluding revenues from Nuvoton in the Japanese fabs and from Maxim in the San Antonio fab,) grew by 30% year over year. We believe sales continue to be mostly constrained by capacity availability but that the bulk of the near term capacity increase has already occurred. Tight industry supply has allowed the company to increase prices which have been reflected in higher gross margins.
EMMA: A Stock with Upside Potential
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. EMMA is expanding the reach of Endari, its treatment for sickle cell disease, while also pursuing other treatments to add to its portfolio. The company had shown the ability of bringing a treatment to commercialization and we believe the market is not fully recognizing the potential Emmaus has to further expand the company's revenues.
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 79.78%, 87.39% and 69.94% since then.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
Elon Musk Predicts 'Mild Recession' For 18 Months, Says US Economy Is 'Past Peak Inflation'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has said that the U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half. Speaking at the electric-vehicle maker's annual shareholder meeting last week, Musk said that inflation would "drop rapidly" soon and the U.S. is past peak inflation. "We...
Why Quoin Pharmaceuticals Plunged Over 62%; Here Are 120 Biggest Movers From Friday
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS jumped 69.6% to close at $8.53 on Friday following better-than-expected Q2 results. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG surged 64.4% to settle at $3.60 amid volatility in several recent small-cap IPOs. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR shares gained 63.6% to close at $0.54. The U.S. Food and...
Berkshire's Debt Investments Help Mitigate Equity-Related Losses In Q2; These 5 Companies Made Up 69% Of Equity Portfolio
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) announced on Saturday second-quarter results that showed higher operating profits. The company reported a huge investment loss for the quarter. The fair value of Berkshire’s fixed-maturity securities investment was at $21.14 billion as of June 30, 2022, up from $16.43 billion...
Alibaba, Nio, XPeng Slide Over 3%: Why Hong Kong Stocks Are Jittery After US Jobs Report
Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index opened lower on Monday, down 0.78% at press time, as a better-than-expected July jobs report in the U.S. intensified fears of aggressive rate hikes. Shares of Alibaba, XPeng and Nio lost over 3% in opening trade. Hong Kong Stocks Today. Stock Movement. Alibaba...
This Week's Scheduled IPOs
With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Forza X1, Inc FRZA will be trading publicly starting on Aug....
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. – HYZN
Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon Motors" or the "Company") HYZN for potential violations of the federal securities laws. After the market closed on August 4, 2022, Hyzon Motors disclosed in a SEC filing that "the...
Fluor Shares Slip Post Q2 Revenue Miss
Fluor Corp FLR reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 10.5% year-over-year to $3.3 billion, missing the consensus of $3.37 billion. Revenue by segments: Energy Solutions $1.33 billion (+0.83% Y/Y), Urban Solutions $1.01 billion (-16.9% Y/Y), Mission Solutions $547 million (-22.6% Y/Y) and Others $417 million (-6.9% Y/Y). Total segment...
Galaxy Digital Asset Management: July 2022 Month End AUM
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. GLXY ("Galaxy Digital") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Digital Asset Management, ("GDAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $2,096.6 million as of July 31, 2022. Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a)(c) (In millions) 7/31/22. (b) 6/30/22. (b) 5/31/22. 4/30/22. 3/31/22. 2/28/22.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release
(BRK.A; BRK.B) – Berkshire's operating results for the second quarter and first six months of 2022 and 2021 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 10-Q, which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.
SoftBank Vision Fund Loses Over $17B In June Quarter As Recession Fear Erodes Portfolio Holdings
SoftBank Group Corp. SFTBY on Monday registered a ¥2.33 trillion ($17.23 billion) loss in its vision fund unit during the June quarter, mainly led by a slide in share prices of portfolio companies due to growing fears of an economic recession. Vision Fund 1: The SoftBank Vision Fund 1’s...
What’s Next For Palantir Technologies $PLTR?
Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com.
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD To Set Up New Factory Base In China With $2.2B Yearly Sales Target
China’s largest manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEV) BYD BYDDY BYDDF, named on the Fortune Global 500 list earlier this month, is planning to set up a new commercial vehicle and parts production base in Huai'an, eastern Jiangsu province, CnEVPost reported. What Happened: According to a post on Huai'an...
