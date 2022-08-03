Portland General Electric's Return on Invested Capital Overview

Read on www.benzinga.com
Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
Berkshire's Debt Investments Help Mitigate Equity-Related Losses In Q2; These 5 Companies Made Up 69% Of Equity Portfolio
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) announced on Saturday second-quarter results that showed higher operating profits. The company reported a huge investment loss for the quarter. The fair value of Berkshire’s fixed-maturity securities investment was at $21.14 billion as of June 30, 2022, up from $16.43 billion...
GCP Applied Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
GCP Applied Technologies GCP reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GCP Applied Technologies missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $15.00 million from...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Chalks Up Massive Investment Losses In Q2, Operating Profit Rises 39%: What Investors Should Know
Investment holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) on Saturday announced that second-quarter operating earnings increased 38.7% year-over-year, although the gain was more than offset by investment- and derivative-related losses. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company reported second-quarter operating earnings of $9.28 billion, up from the year-ago quarter’s $6.69...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release
(BRK.A; BRK.B) – Berkshire's operating results for the second quarter and first six months of 2022 and 2021 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 10-Q, which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.
Why Quoin Pharmaceuticals Plunged Over 62%; Here Are 120 Biggest Movers From Friday
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS jumped 69.6% to close at $8.53 on Friday following better-than-expected Q2 results. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG surged 64.4% to settle at $3.60 amid volatility in several recent small-cap IPOs. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR shares gained 63.6% to close at $0.54. The U.S. Food and...
Cellectar Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Cellectar Biosciences CLRB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cellectar Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 18.45%, reporting an EPS of $-1.22 versus an estimate of $-1.03. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Recap: Immunome Q2 Earnings
Immunome IMNM reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Immunome beat estimated earnings by 1.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.74 versus an estimate of $-0.75. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Weekend Stock Spotlight: PayPal, General Electric, Ford And How Ethereum Miners Are Fighting The Merge
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. In "GE Stock Is a Buy as Breakup Looms," Barron's Al Root writes that after more than 20 years of decline, General Electric Co GE is entering the final stages of a dismantling process that will leave just three parts remaining.
Fluor Shares Slip Post Q2 Revenue Miss
Fluor Corp FLR reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 10.5% year-over-year to $3.3 billion, missing the consensus of $3.37 billion. Revenue by segments: Energy Solutions $1.33 billion (+0.83% Y/Y), Urban Solutions $1.01 billion (-16.9% Y/Y), Mission Solutions $547 million (-22.6% Y/Y) and Others $417 million (-6.9% Y/Y). Total segment...
Alibaba Cuts Over 9,000 Jobs In June Quarter To Improve Efficiency And Profit Margin: Report
Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA reported this week forecast-beating fiscal-year first-quarter earnings even as revenue growth stagnated. The Jack Ma-led company cut jobs at a frenetic pace in the June quarter to keep a tight rein on costs amid an inclement economic environment, the South China Morning Post reported Friday.
MoneyGram Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
MoneyGram Intl MGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MoneyGram Intl missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $300 thousand from the same...
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD To Set Up New Factory Base In China With $2.2B Yearly Sales Target
China’s largest manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEV) BYD BYDDY BYDDF, named on the Fortune Global 500 list earlier this month, is planning to set up a new commercial vehicle and parts production base in Huai'an, eastern Jiangsu province, CnEVPost reported. What Happened: According to a post on Huai'an...
Disney Leads Media Earnings This Week As Reporting Season Moves Past The Peak
We are past the peak of earnings season, and about 87% of the S&P 500 companies have already released their quarterly numbers, FactSet reports. About 75.6% of the S&P 500 companies have reported above-consensus earnings, according to Benzinga Pro data. The percentage of beat drops to about 63% when all companies are included.
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2022
For 8x8 Inc EGHT, Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, 8x8 showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.92 and a 52-week-low of $4.28. 8x8 closed at $4.36 at the end of the last trading period.
Greenlane's Board Approves Reverse Stock Split
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN will effect a one-for-20 reverse stock split of its class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share and class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share that will become effective on August 9, 2022 at 5:01 PM Eastern Time, after the close of trading on The Nasdaq Global Market. On August 10, 2022, Greenlane's Class A common stock will begin trading on a post-reverse split basis on the Nasdaq under the existing symbol "GNLN."
