Portland General Electric's Return on Invested Capital Overview

(BRK.A; BRK.B) – Berkshire's operating results for the second quarter and first six months of 2022 and 2021 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 10-Q, which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.

