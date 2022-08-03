Manchester, NJ woman pours gas on man and taunts him with butane until he gives up clothes, money

Read on wpgtalkradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
Woman in $400K GoFundMe Scam Sentenced to 1 Year in PrisonJason WeilandPennsylvania State
Related
Leaders of Newark, NJ luxury car theft ring sentenced to 16 years
NEWARK — The two leaders of an auto theft ring targeting luxury vehicles have been sentenced to a combined 16 years in state prison. Kian Barber, 37, of Newark, and David Manning, 30, of East Orange led the operation that stole and trafficked 18 high-end cars valued at over $1 million, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.
Two Facing Drug Charges in Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says two people are facing charges following an investigation into the distribution of drugs in the central part of the state. Officials say, "this cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified a residence in Bordentown, as well as a residence in Cream Ridge occupied by Sanine Brosseau, 44, as being utilized by Shaun Crawford, 36, of Trenton, to store and distribute illegal narcotics."
Two Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Late Friday Night
Cops in Atlantic City say two men were wounded in a shooting late Friday night. The Atlantic City Police Department says at around 11:25 PM, officers responded to the Brigantine Homes section of the city for a report of shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert. Cops at the scene located...
Absecon, NJ, Police Investigate Shots Fired at Apartment Complex
Authorities in Absecon are asking for help from the public as they investigate shots that were fired at a local apartment complex. The incident, according to the Absecon Police Department, happened around 11:15 Thursday night, August 4th, at the Oyster Bay Apartment Complex off of California Avenue. Upon arrival, officers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BUSTED: Man Caught In The Act While Stealing Biodiesel From Hunterdon County Businesses
A 40-year-old man was caught in the act while authorities say he stole biodiesel from two Hunterdon County businesses. Officers responding to the first theft at a Readington Township business took a report of the suspect’s description from the owner around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, local police said.
Overnight mansion fire in Morristown, NJ claims lives of husband and wife
MORRIS TOWNSHIP — A raging fire has left a home destroyed and is believed to have killed two people. Robert Ricciardi, 87, and Gemma Ricciardi, 85, are presumed dead after the inferno that consumed their mansion on Normandy Heights Road. Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said the couple could not be found once fire crews brought the blaze under control.
Toddler who died after ingesting cocaine was severely burned, NJ cops say
CHERRY HILL — The man charged with the death of a toddler found with fentanyl and cocaine in her system had burn marks on her body when police arrived. Walter Clark, 27, of Cherry Hill was charged in connection with the July 23 death of the 2-year-old after the illegal substances were found in her system, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the home near where the child was found, according to MacAulay.
Hunterdon County 7-Eleven Worker Struck In Head While Confronting Armed Robbers, Police Say
A 7-Eleven worker in Hunterdon County was struck in the head while attempting to confront three men who had just committed an armed robbery, authorities say. Officers responding to the robbery report at the store on Route 202 in Raritan Township met with an employee who stated that a man had entered with two others and purchased items shortly before 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, Lt. Scott Nelson said in a release on Thursday, August 4.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brigantine, NJ, Cops: Delaware Man Stole Cash – and Register – from Acme Store
Cops in Brigantine sat a man from Delaware has been charged for not only taking cash -- but also the register that it was in -- from a local supermarket last month. According to the Brigantine Police Department, on July 13th, a suspect, now identified as Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, DE, entered an outdoor point of sale area at the Acme store and, "stole a cash register containing currency."
N.J. corrections officer avoids jail sentence for unjustified pepper-spraying of prison inmate
A New Jersey corrections officer who pepper-sprayed an inmate without justification pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault and was sentenced to two years of probation, his attorney said Saturday. Jovanny Galindo, 33, of Neptune City, had been charged with official misconduct, aggravated assault, tampering with public records and falsifying or...
wrnjradio.com
Police investigating armed robbery at Hunterdon County 7-Eleven
RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Raritan Township Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven in Raritan Township on Sunday night. On July 31, at around 8:54 p.m., police responded to the 7-Eleven, located at 268 Route 202, for a report of an...
NJ mom went into store, left child in running vehicle stolen by brazen car thief
WEST ORANGE — Police are reminding parents to not leave their children in a running vehicle unattended after a car theft nearly became a kidnapping. A mom kept her engine on and left her kid in the car when she went into a store on Columbia Street shortly after noon on Wednesday, West Orange spokesman Joseph Fagan told New Jersey 101.5. Around 12:12 p.m., police received a call reporting a motor theft.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Arrested for Fondling Himself In Front of 5-Year-Old At New Jersey Dollar Tree
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – A New Jersey man was arrested after being caught exposing and...
wrnjradio.com
Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian in Morris County
MADISON BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – Madison Borough Police Department is searching for the driver of a vehicle which struck a pedestrian Thursday evening. On August 4, at around 5:20 p.m., a 64-year-old female was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene. The vehicle is described as a gray 2000-2005 Toyota Corolla, with heavy passenger side damage and a missing passenger side hubcap, police said.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: LIGHTNING STRIKES AGAIN
Emergency responders are on the scene of another home struck by lightning on the 100 block of Ashwood Drive. No additional information is available at this time.
wrnjradio.com
Employee accused of stealing money from Hunterdon County business
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – An employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from a Readington Township business, police said. On Wednesday, August 3, at around 10:50 p.m., the manager of a local business contacted police to file a theft report, police said. Upon arrival, the manager...
Hit-and-run Accident Injures Man on Scooter in Stafford Twp., NJ
Authorities in Stafford Township say a man on a motorized scooter was injured in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday morning. The Stafford Township Police Department says the crash happened around 7:45 AM at the intersection of Route 9 and McKinley Avenue. 27-year-old Jose Cruz-Jaimes of Manahawkin was crossing the intersection on...
Linwood Police Release Video of Alleged Home Break-In Suspect
Linwood Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted "as part of an ongoing investigation." Police aren't confirming why they want to speak with the man, but it appears he's wanted for some sort of home break-in or robbery. The man is caught on a Nest camera walking into and through the home.
Queens duck sauce killer Glenn Hirsch found dead of apparent suicide at home
The infamous duck sauce killer, charged with shooting a restaurant deliverymen, was found dead in his Queens home Friday morning after apparently killing himself, his lawyer said. Glenn Hirsch’s body was found by detectives sent to his home after the suspect missed a Friday court appearance, a police official said. An autopsy will determine how Hirsch died, the official said. Hirsch’s new ...
WFMZ-TV Online
Planes collide on runway of Bucks County airport
TINICUM TWP., Pa. -- Federal aviation officials are investigating the collision of two small planes on the runway of a Bucks County airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Pitts-15 biplane and Waco biplane collided at Van Sant Airport in Tinicum Township around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Only the pilots were...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1