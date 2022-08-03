ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man died in a Chattanooga shooting over the weekend, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.

Christopher Harris, 22, had been shot near 2500 O’Rear Street on Sunday. He went to a nearby hospital, Erlanger East, where he died. Hospital staff notified police at 4:17 p.m. that day.

TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Sullivan Co. woman

Police have not yet made any arrests, and the details surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Chattanooga Police at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip on the Atlas One App. Those who submit tips can remain anonymous.

Investigators stressed that no amount of information is too small or insignificant.

