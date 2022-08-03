ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TROPICAL WAVE: Forecasters Now Watching Situation Far East Of Florida

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Read the Sunday Morning Update Here. UPDATED: 2 p.m. Saturday. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that. A day after the National Weather Service says a slow start to the hurricane season doesn’t mean a quiet hurricane season, there is now […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
IS DAVID ARONBERG SAFE? DESANTIS CALLS “MAJOR” PRESS CONFERENCE IN WEST PALM

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 11:28 a.m. SAFE FOR NOW. The “major news conference” announced the appointment of a Palm Beach County Judge to the Florida Supreme Court. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Just one day after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren for […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Renatha Francis To State Supreme Court

Currently Family Law Court Judge In Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Friday morning appointed Palm Beach County Family Law Court Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. It is the second time DeSantis appointed her to […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
REMINDER: Florida Sales Tax Holiday Ends On Sunday

Here Is What You Can Buy In Florida Without Paying Sales Tax. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A friendly reminder from your friends at BocaNewsNow.com who love to save money. Florida’s Sales Tax Holiday ends on Sunday. You have just a few days left […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
HURRICANE SEASON: Think It’s Quiet? Remember, Andrew Struck In August

Andrew Was The First Named Storm In August, 1992. A Quiet July Means Nothing… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s been a relatively quiet hurricane season, but to those enjoying their first year as South Florida residents after moving from other parts of the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boca Chase Starts Foreclosure Over Unpaid HOA Fees

In Florida, Even A Seemingly Small Unpaid Assessment Can Lead To HOA Foreclosure. BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you live in community with a Homeowners Association, you need to pay all dues and fees on time. If you don’t, no matter how small […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
