TROPICAL WAVE: Forecasters Now Watching Situation Far East Of Florida
TROPICAL WAVE: Forecasters Now Watching Situation Far East Of Florida

UPDATE: Read the Sunday Morning Update Here. UPDATED: 2 p.m. Saturday. BOCA RATON, FL — And just like that. A day after the National Weather Service says a slow start to the hurricane season doesn't mean a quiet hurricane season, there is now
IS DAVID ARONBERG SAFE? DESANTIS CALLS “MAJOR” PRESS CONFERENCE IN WEST PALM
IS DAVID ARONBERG SAFE? DESANTIS CALLS "MAJOR" PRESS CONFERENCE IN WEST PALM

UPDATE: 11:28 a.m. SAFE FOR NOW. The "major news conference" announced the appointment of a Palm Beach County Judge to the Florida Supreme Court. BOCA RATON, FL — Just one day after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren for
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Renatha Francis To State Supreme Court
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Renatha Francis To State Supreme Court

Currently Family Law Court Judge In Palm Beach County. BOCA RATON, FL — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Friday morning appointed Palm Beach County Family Law Court Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. It is the second time DeSantis appointed her to
REMINDER: Florida Sales Tax Holiday Ends On Sunday
REMINDER: Florida Sales Tax Holiday Ends On Sunday

Here Is What You Can Buy In Florida Without Paying Sales Tax. BOCA RATON, FL — A friendly reminder from your friends at BocaNewsNow.com who love to save money. Florida's Sales Tax Holiday ends on Sunday. You have just a few days left
HURRICANE SEASON: Think It’s Quiet? Remember, Andrew Struck In August
HURRICANE SEASON: Think It's Quiet? Remember, Andrew Struck In August

Andrew Was The First Named Storm In August, 1992. A Quiet July Means Nothing… BOCA RATON, FL — It's been a relatively quiet hurricane season, but to those enjoying their first year as South Florida residents after moving from other parts of the
Boca Chase Starts Foreclosure Over Unpaid HOA Fees
Boca Chase Starts Foreclosure Over Unpaid HOA Fees

In Florida, Even A Seemingly Small Unpaid Assessment Can Lead To HOA Foreclosure. BOCA RATON, FL — If you live in community with a Homeowners Association, you need to pay all dues and fees on time. If you don't, no matter how small
