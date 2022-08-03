Area Schools Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 – #8 Wachs Breaks 400 Win Barrier in Final Season

Read on www.kciiradio.com
Mid-Prairie Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 Academic Year – #6 Mid-Prairie Boys XC Sixth At State For Second Year
The sixth biggest sports story for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks in the last year saw the boys cross country team make another trip to Fort Dodge to compete at the state meet. The No. 4 ranked Golden Hawk boys advanced to the 2A state meet following a team runner-up finish at the Williamsburg State Qualifier with their score of 69 points, just two behind the meet champion Raiders. Two Golden Hawks placed in the top 10 of qualifying with Thaddeus Shetler sixth and Chandler Hershberger seventh. At state, Mid-Prairie was sixth with a team score of 174 points. Tipton won the title with 60. Top finish for the Mid-Prairie boys came from Thaddeus Shetler who claimed an all-state spot in 14th with a time of 16:55. Other Mid-Prairie finishers included Emmett Swartzentruber 35th, Chandler Hershberger 42nd, Preston Yutzy 72nd, Jayse Yoder 100th, Nathan Wallington 116th and Robert Nagy 128th.
Hillcrest Academy Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 Academic Year – #6 Key Dates and Wins For Raven Boys
The sixth biggest story for Hillcrest Academy athletics from the recent academic year takes us through an overview of success for the Raven boys athletic programs. The Hillcrest boys cross country team placed 10th at the Southeast Iowa Superconference meet October 7th, led by senior Collin Miller with his career best finish of 19th at Wapello.
Washington Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 Academic Year – #6 Demon Boys Basketball Knock Off Defending State Champion Dutch
We have reached the sixth best sports story in our top 10 countdown for Washington from the 2021-22 academic year with today’s highlight taking us to the hardwood when the Demon boys’ basketball team put the entire state on notice. Coming into the winter, many folks in Southeast...
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA with Tonia Poole
Director at the Kalona Chamber of Commerce Tonia Poole shares the City’s upcoming visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Washington Wins the #IowansUnite CommUNITY Contest
The Washington Chamber of Commerce has announced that Washington has been selected as the statewide contest winner for the 2022 #IowansUnite CommUNITY Contest. The process started with a video highlighting all the noteworthy things about Washington, with the video receiving over twice the number of votes needed to advance to the next round. The second phase of the contest was to submit a one-page essay on how Washington supports local businesses and how Washington showcases community pride.
Mayor Rosien Speaks on Wellness Park’s All-Star Award
Washington’s Wellness Park was acknowledged by the Iowa League of Cities as a recipient of a 2022 All-Star Community Award in the most recent edition of Cityscape Magazine. More improvements may also be on the way as the Council approved a resolution allocating excess municipal grant funding to Wellness Park and other projects in Washington.
West Chester Celebrating its Sesquicentennial this Saturday
The City of West Chester is celebrating 150 years on Saturday, August 6. Organizer of the event Bryan Tobin shares why he volunteers, “West Chester is where I was born and raised, it’s home, so this is a small simple way to give back to the community.”. Horseshoes...
Delilah Edith Anderson
A celebration of life for 94-year-old Delilah Edith Anderson will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 11 at the Kalona United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 10, from 4-7 p.m. at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. The service will be livestreamed to the Beatty-Peterseim Facebook and YouTube page. Graveside service will be held at Northwood Cemetery, Grygla, MN, at a later date. A memorial fund has been established for the Kalona Methodist Church, Washington County Hospice and Pleasantview Nursing Home.
Date Set for Washington County Fair Evaluation Meeting
All 4-H members, parents, leaders, superintendents, and committee members are invited to attend the 2022 Washington County Fair Evaluation Meeting. Discussions will include possible improvements to the fair for next season and highlighting this year’s successes. This meeting will not result in any decisions being made for next year but is an opportunity to brainstorm with members of the Washington 4-H community.
Local Businesses Hosting Free Pork Burger Drive-Thru
Two Washington businesses, Bazooka Farmstar and JWV Pork, are teaming up to bring Washington a free pork burger drive-thru on August 10th at the Rocket Slide basketball courts in Sunset Park. Even though the event will be drive-thru style, there will still be room at Sunset Park for people to sit down and enjoy their meal. This event is first come, first serve, with the first 1,000 people receiving their free pork burger meal.
Isabella Santoro Talks About Her Passion for Washington
Earlier this week, the Washington Chamber of Commerce announced that Washington was declared the winner of the 2022 #IowansUnite Community Contest. An independent panel of judges matched up both Washington’s video and essay submissions against those of other surrounding towns and declared Washington, the winner. Washington will now partner with Iowa-based artist Ben Schuh to design a 1,500 sq. ft. mural that will adorn a building downtown or in a prominent shopping district.
Mayor Rosien Speaks on Parking Concerns
At the August 2nd City Council meeting, several citizens of Washington spoke on concerns they had about possible parking changes being made to N. Marion Ave, N. Iowa Ave, E. Main St, E 2nd St, and Highland Ave. The first reading of several changes to parking regulations for non-contentious areas was held later in the meeting. However, none of the possible changes that the citizens spoke about were on the agenda for the meeting.
West Chester Woman Arrested on Washington County Warrant
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested forty-five-year-old Cynthia Ann Wooldridge of West Chester for three separate Washington County Warrants on August 4th. Two of the warrants were for possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony carrying a possible five-year prison sentence, and a maximum of a $7,500 fine. The last warrant was for possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are also pending for interference with official acts.
