Area Schools Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 – #8 Wachs Breaks 400 Win Barrier in Final Season

The sixth biggest sports story for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks in the last year saw the boys cross country team make another trip to Fort Dodge to compete at the state meet. The No. 4 ranked Golden Hawk boys advanced to the 2A state meet following a team runner-up finish at the Williamsburg State Qualifier with their score of 69 points, just two behind the meet champion Raiders. Two Golden Hawks placed in the top 10 of qualifying with Thaddeus Shetler sixth and Chandler Hershberger seventh. At state, Mid-Prairie was sixth with a team score of 174 points. Tipton won the title with 60. Top finish for the Mid-Prairie boys came from Thaddeus Shetler who claimed an all-state spot in 14th with a time of 16:55. Other Mid-Prairie finishers included Emmett Swartzentruber 35th, Chandler Hershberger 42nd, Preston Yutzy 72nd, Jayse Yoder 100th, Nathan Wallington 116th and Robert Nagy 128th.

WELLMAN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO