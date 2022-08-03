ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Amy, Morgan, & Mike D Review Shania Twain’s Netflix Documentary

By Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QiwRW_0h3AYnkL00

Shania Twain's new documentary Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl recently dropped on Netflix.

Morgan is a massive fan of Twain and she was one of the ones to watch the new piece. She shared that she felt empowered and loved seeing all of the archival footage of Twain. There were several video pieces in the documentary that she had never seen before, and it made her want to listen to Twain's music on repeat even more afterwards. Amy had similar feelings about the documentary, she felt very inspired and empowered. She loved seeing all of the trailblazing Twain did in her career, especially for women.

Movie Mike D felt it was a bit of a fluff piece because there weren't any big moments where Twain was shown in a "bad" light. Though he still gave the documentary 3.5/5 stars. Morgan and Amy mentioned that she does talk about her divorce to Mutt Lange and Lyme disease situation so it wasn't all the sparkly things. Though Morgan added she would have loved to hear more about Twain's siblings and what it was like raising them while pursuing her massive career.

Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Shania Twain's Not Just a Girl Trailer Addresses Ex-Husband's Alleged Affair

Watch: Harry Styles & Shania Twain's ICONIC Coachella 2022 Duet. From this moment on, Shania Twain is telling her side of the story. The iconic country singer, 56, is diving deep into the trials and tribulations that she has experienced throughout her legendary career in the first trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary Not Just A Girl released on July 20.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike D
Person
Shania Twain
E! News

Why Elle King Can't Stop Praising Miranda Lambert and the "Badass" Women of Country Music

Watch: Miranda Lambert & Elle King Get Tipsy Ahead of BBMAs 2022. Elle King is raising a glass to her country music peers. As the co-host for CMA Fest 2022, the "Drunk (And I Don't Want to Go Home)" singer had the opportunity to see a lot of talented artists perform in Nashville this summer. But according to Elle, it's the women in country music who deserve some extra love for being absolute powerhouses.
NASHVILLE, TN
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Documentary#Film Star#Netflix Documentary#Shaniatwain#Mikedeestro#Lyme
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Says ‘AGT’ Act’s Jolene-Inspired Performance ‘Blew the Roof Off’ the Theater

Count Henry Winkler as a member of Chapel Hart’s growing fan base after Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent. If you didn’t watch the most recent AGT, Chapel Hart is a three-woman country group. They used Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” as an inspiration for an original song called “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” Their performance wowed everyone who watched, from the four judges, to the host, to the audience inside the theater and watching at home.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Video Of Herself As A Little Girl Singing Patty Loveless’ 90’s Hit, “Blame It On Your Heart”

Carrie Underwood’s always been able to sing the heck outta some 90’s country. She shared an adorable video of herself as a little girl singing Patty Loveless’ 1993 hit “Blame It on Your Heart” earlier, which also included a portion of her recent performance of the song for the Grand Ole Opry’s “Opry Loves The ’90s” experience.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Shania Twain Among the 2022 Inductees in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Shania Twain is one of five artists entering the class of 2022 inductees in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Joining the Canadian singer, who is being honored as a Contemporary Songwriter/Artist by the Hall for writing many of her own hits, including “You’re Still The One,” “Forever And For Always,” and “Come On Over,” is Veteran Songwriter/Artist honoree Steve Wariner, whose own credits include “You Can Dream Of Me,” “Where Did I Go Wrong” and “Holes In The Floor Of Heaven.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Gary Allan Splits From Longtime Record Label UMG Nashville

Gary Allan is parting ways with his record label of more than 25 years, Universal Music Group Nashville. In a social media post shared on July 29, the "Watching Airplanes" singer announced the split, thanked his label for the support and shared his enthusiasm for his next chapter. "For the...
MUSIC
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy