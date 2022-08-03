ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

Does the type of wine glass you use affect the taste? We test that theory at Hotel Vin in Grapevine

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k9S77_0h3AYLE700

DALLAS (KDAF) — Nicole Haarklau, Director of Food & Beverage continues our tour of Hotel Vin with a stop in the tasting room.

Instead of tasting different wines, we tasted ONE wine, in different glasses. She teaches us how the style of glass truly does matter!

Hotel Vin’s location in Grapevine naturally leads it to be wine-focused. They offer glass tastings daily, where they can learn how the shape of the glassware can impact the flavor profile you experience when drinking wine.

They also host paired dinners seasonally with different wineries, allowing guests to meet the winemakers and sample new varietals, as well as annual events like Rosé Soiree, which takes place every spring. For more information visit hotelvin.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33

Where to get the best raspberries in Dallas, according to Foursquare

DALLAS (KDAF) — “Berries n’ cream. Berries n’ cream.” You now have that song stuck in your head. You’re welcome. Speaking of berries n’ cream, Sunday, Aug. 7, is National Raspberries N’ Cream Day. According to NationalToday.com, this day was founded in the U.S. to celebrate the raspberry season.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grapevine, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Spring, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Grapevine, TX
Sports
Grapevine, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Glass#Wine Tasting#New Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Beverage#Hotel Vin#Nexstar Media Inc
CW33

These are the top spots to eat couscous in Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are more than likely hundreds of foods you’ve never tried unless you’ve been lucky enough to try cuisines from around the world during some seasoned travels, but not all are so lucky. What if we told you on Friday, that a certain food that is exceptionally delicious is being celebrated and we know where you can get the best of it?
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

No Cellphones Allowed in New Fort Worth Restaurant

In the historic Fort Worth Stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina's is bringing back the old days in a unique way. It’s banning cellphones. Customers must lock their cellphones in a bag that won't be unlocked -- until they walk out the door. "We...
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

For Sale: 56-foot Oceangoing Sailboat. Must Take Delivery in East Dallas.

The novelist Harry Hunsicker first wrote about the Whitmar for D Magazine in 2006. At that point, a guy named Jim Benge had been building his dream sailboat for about eight years. He had no previous boat building experience, which is maybe why he started building a 56-foot sailboat inside an East Dallas warehouse whose door wasn’t big enough to accommodate the vessel.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

KDAF

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy