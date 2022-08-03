ADF&G Says Upper Cook Inlet Personal Use Salmon Permit Online Harvest Reporting Required

AAA is reporting that, since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has declined ten cents to $4.11 while Alaska’s statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is at $5.03. The statewide average for regular gasoline yesterday was $5.05, $5.14 a week ago, $5.55 a month ago, and $3.65 a year ago. Prices locally are a different story as residents of the Kenai Peninsula are paying the highest gas price in the state on the road system currently, and they have remained relatively unchanged in the past month.

