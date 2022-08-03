Nick Saban on Alabama bouncing back from 'rebuilding year', Bill O'Brien's evolving offense

Read on 247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Las Vegas Raiders' Josh McDaniels says why Josh Jacobs played in preseason 2022 Hall of Fame game vs. Jaguars
With the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars participating in this year's Hall of Fame game, an extra preseason outing Thursday, it was no surprise that key players sat out. But starting running back Josh Jacobs was not one of them and saw action early in the Raiders’ 27-11 victory. Head coach Josh McDaniels explained his reasoning for Jacobs seeing action, stating that there are certain things one cannot "simulate in practice."
247Sports
Neal Brown updates the status of WVU's QB competition after a full week of practice
West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown gives an update on WVU's quarterback situation after getting a full week to see all four signal callers in action.
247Sports
Sam Pittman recaps Arkansas' first fall practice
The Arkansas Razorbacks opened up fall camp on a sweltering afternoon in Fayetteville (Ark.) on Friday to officially begin preparations for the highly-anticipated 2022 season. As far as first days are concerned, third-year head coach Sam Pittman came away pleased with what he saw. Aside from some expected cramping issues...
247Sports
WVU wasn't looking for a gem in the backfield but 'we've got one'
Maybe it's too soon to talk about standouts so far at football practice. Oh, the urge is there, especially as we reach the first off day of the preseason, but the fact is we're just four days in and only two allowed shoulder pads. At the risk of turning the spotlight on a true freshman, CJ Donaldson stands out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
247Sports
How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame
Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
247Sports
Maryland basketball recruiting: Final three schools, decision this weekend for Jamie Kaiser Jr.
Decision time has arrived for top Maryland basketball prospect Jamie Kaiser. Kaiser Jr. has pared his three to three schools -- Maryland, Indiana and Virginia -- and will announce his choice on Sunday. Kaiser Jr., a shooting guard from Burke, Va., who emerged in the spring as perhaps Kevin Willard's...
247Sports
Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football
Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
Ohio State names Iron Buckeyes, the players who had 'the most outstanding summers'
For many Ohio State fans, the offseason is the time spent going from one season to another, waiting for the new year to start. For Buckeye players, it’s not much different. There’s just a heavy workload that goes with that waiting. While the Scarlet and Gray players can’t...
247Sports
How is JT Daniels different now than he was at USC?
When Graham Harrell arrived at USC to be the team's offensive coordinator, he found a young JT Daniels in his quarterback room. Fast forward three years and both parties making career changes, and the two have been reunited in Morgantown, hoping to ramp up the offense at West Virginia University. Harrell fought through two more solid years with the Trojans, while Daniels transferred to UGA, suffered multiple injuries, and won a National Championship. Both have grown since their first time together. But how is Daniels different? Harrell was asked that very question this week.
247Sports
Four-star guard Jamie Kaiser breaks down his final three
Jamie Kaiser had one of the more successful grassroots seasons out of any prospect in the high school game. Now that the summer season has concluded, he announced that he is down a final list of three schools: Indiana, Maryland, and Virginia. “I took visits to all three programs and...
247Sports
If I had to predict right now…
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Ammon Allen's confidence pays off
When Ammon Allen came to Arizona, he bet on himself by walking on and then working to earn a scholarship. Nothing was guaranteed, but Allen felt that he could turn down FCS offers and eventually get a scholarship at a higher level. Allen’s gamble paid off as he was recently...
247Sports
Four-star guard RJ Jones commits to Kansas State
Kansas State has gained the commitment of RJ Jones, as the four-star guard made his pledge Sunday to the Wildcats live on Instagram. Fresh off a K-State visit from August 3-4, the 6-foot-3 guard chose the Wildcats over his list of final six schools — Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
247Sports
Emerging combo guard Elijah Gertrude breaks down his final five schools
One of the big names of the spring/summer, Elijah Gertrude is down to five schools. The 6-foot-3 combo guard will decide between Kansas, Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. John’s, and Virginia with decision timeline aiming towards late September/early October. So far Gertrude has visited Virginia and St John’s officially, Seton...
247Sports
Updates from Penn State Football Media Day
The Penn State football program opened preseason camp this week, taking a major step toward Sept. 1 kickoff at Purdue. After gaining an early look at the Nittany Lions' initial August practice session, beat reporters will be welcomed back into Beaver Stadium on Saturday for Penn State Football Media Day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
USC football: QB Miller Moss details relationship with Lincoln Riley, competing with Caleb Williams
USC quarterback Miller Moss was not really sure what to expect when he heard the news that Lincoln Riley was leaving Oklahoma for USC in late November after the 2021 regular season had come to a close. Moss quickly learned that things at USC were about to change in a...
247Sports
Don't sleep on Arkansas RB Dominique Johnson again
Arkansas junior running back Dominique Johnson is expected to miss the first game as he continues to recover from a knee injury he suffered in the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl, but Arkansas coach Sam Pittman expects to have him for the 'majority of the season,' and that could come as early as the South Carolina game in Week 2. He's currently not going through drills in fall camp.
247Sports
Washington Huskies Head Coach Kalen DeBoer Sunday Post-Practice Quotes
Here is everything that Husky head coach Kalen DeBoer told the media on Sunday after Washington's fourth practice of fall camp... "In the spring, we went every other day. Back to back (this week) was the first challenge. They're stacking three and they're stacking four (practices). I'm very confident that we stacked a strong three and today was a really solid practice, but the thing I've really challenged the guys with is to have that killer instinct; challenge them when they're tired, how do they respond? In the execution, the toughness, we're not there yet, but that's what practice is for."
247Sports
BREAKING: 4-star LB Arvell Reese commits to Ohio State
The Buckeyes offered a scholarship to Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville linebacker Arvell Reese on March 8 when Reese, 2024 Glenville cornerback Bryce West and Glenville head coach Ted Ginn Sr. visited Ohio State that day. “Coach (Ryan) Day offered me,” Reese told Bucknuts at the time. “I was smiling, happy, my...
Comments / 0