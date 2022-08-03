ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Fuel up with Kristy Kreme doughnuts priced to match the US average gas price

By Bethany Fowler
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41vwg8_0h3AWv3r00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Krispy Kreme has again deflated the price of an Original Glazed dozen donuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States.

Krispy Kreme will be running this promotion every Wednesday through August 31.

The price for August 3 is $4.21, but that will change week to week based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gas in the U.S.

Krispy Kreme will announce the new price for the dozen donuts every Monday on its Facebook, Twitter and website.

The company said guests are limited to two Original Glazed dozens at participating shops via in-store, drive-thru or online.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Gas prices dip in Georgia, SC

ATLANTA (WSAV) — There is some encouraging news at the pump, gas prices have dipped. Georgia drivers are paying about 60 cents less than a month ago and in South Carolina, gas is 60 cents less than in July. Georgia is one of a dozen states with gas prices under $4 a gallon. AAA says […]
GEORGIA STATE
New York Culture

Is Walmart Closing Its Stores?

The pandemic changed businesses worldwide, and mega-giants like Walmart aren't an exception. Other stores like Costco, Kroger and Lidl decided to reduce the number of their open stores, and Walmart is taking the same route: unfortunately, several Walmart stores in the United States are set to shut down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Doughnut#Food Drink
GOBankingRates

Costco Is Raising Prices On These 7 Items This Month

Bulk goods paradise Costco has always been the place to get a bargain $4.99 rotisserie chicken for Monday night dinner and an oversized bottle of vodka for $20 for the weekend — but shoppers beware, some prices are going up this month. Discover: Costco Isn’t Raising the $1.50 Price...
BUSINESS
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MarketRealist

Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WSAV News 3

5 indicted in 2019 murder of woman while she was visiting Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Five people were indicted this week in connection to a 2019 murder of a woman in Savannah. A jury indicted the following: John Bailey, Taj Gayle, Gequan Simmons, Marcus Wilson and Justin Path. The group were all charged in the murder of Melanie Steele, 24. The group received several different charges. […]
Kennardo G. James

This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in America

Take a look at the SC town that many consider to be the best small town in America.Cliffs Living website. For many years now, there has been an ongoing debate about the best small towns in America. According to "Town & Country" magazine, a few towns in the running are Damariscotta, Maine, Galena, Illinois, Pella, Iowa, Welch, West Virginia, and Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy