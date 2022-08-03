Mother of toddler found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room booked on child neglect, abuse charge

Read on www.13newsnow.com
ISayWTFIWANT2Say?✌?
4d ago
I think she did something to her to hurt that poor baby father smh like why..😭Precious baby sleep well 🙏🏾🕊💐and condolences to your to your family
Reply(2)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
Related
Man dies after shooting on Seldendale Drive in Hampton
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive.
Man shot and killed in Hampton Sunday afternoon
HAMPTON, Va. — A person was shot and killed in Hampton Sunday afternoon. According to a Hampton dispatcher, this shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive, near Langley Square. The victim, an adult male, subsequently died on the scene, according to the...
Man, woman hospitalized following Newport News shooting
A man and a woman were hospitalized after being injured in a shooting in Newport News Saturday morning.
WAVY News 10
Woman and man shot on Giovanni Court at Aqueduct Apartments
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man and a woman were shot on Giovanni Court at the Aqueduct Apartments Saturday morning. According to a news release from Newport News Police, officers were called to the 13000 block of Giovanni Court around 10:15 a.m. When they arrived on the scene they found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAVY News 10
14-year-old Girl Reported Missing in Isle of Wight County
ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Alexia “Lexi” Noelle Mahone was last seen by her mother leaving her home in the Clyde’s Dale Mobile Home Community Thursday afternoon around three o’clock.
13newsnow.com
Not giving up hope: People still searching for Codi Bigsby
NORFOLK, Va. — Volunteers searched areas in Hampton once again on Saturday in hopes of finding Codi Bigsby. The 4-year-old boy hasn't been seen since his father, Cory Bigsby, reported him missing on January 31. Cory was brought in for questioning and arrested shortly after. He ended up being...
'Our places of worship... seem to be under attack' | Virginia Beach church partners with Sheriff’s Office for active shooter training
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Deputies from the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office hosted an active shooter training for churchgoers at Asbury Christian Fellowship Church Saturday. Chief Deputy Rocky Holcomb noted, mass shootings can happen anywhere, at any time - even at church. “In this day and age, our places...
30-year-old man arrested on stolen vehicle, firearm charges
According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted the man possibly going through a parked vehicle around 4 a.m. in the 300 block of Wrought Iron Bend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Carolina Police searching for missing 15-year-old
Investigators say they are looking for a 15-year-old Nigal Maurice Nelson, who was last seen on Friday, August 4 around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Parsonage St. in Elizabeth City, N.C.
WAVY News 10
65-year-old man arrested for York County bank robbery
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 65-yearold man from Newport News was arrested Friday for a bank robbery that happened at Wells Fargo Bank on June 17. The Sheriff’s office says John Robert Runnebohm was arrested Friday in Newport News after investigators received information he was at a McDonalds. He was arrested without incident.
NBC12
Father warned of wife’s mental health issues before 2-year-old’s death
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - New details are coming to light after a 2-year-old was found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room. According to WAVY, back in March, the girl’s father told a D.C. family courts judge he was concerned about his wife’s mental health. He also told the courts that he was afraid for his daughter’s safety when she was with her mother.
Court documents say 18-year-old shot by Portsmouth officers drove stolen car at a detective
NORFOLK, Va. — Newly filed court documents are providing more details about a police shooting in a Norfolk cemetery in July. The criminal complaint, filed by Portsmouth police in Norfolk General District Court, says a Portsmouth detective shot 18-year-old Malachi Elliott after the detective said Elliott drove a stolen vehicle towards him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man caught with firearm at Portsmouth high school after running from police
A Portsmouth man was arrested on gun charges after running from police and being apprehended at I.C. Norcom High School.
Virginia Beach Fire Department warns community of scam
The department tweeted about the scam Saturday afternoon. According to officials, if you receive the following text message or something similar, do not click it or respond to it.
WLTX.com
Mother charged after police find toddler dead in Virginia Beach hotel room
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The mother of a 2-year-old girl found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room is now facing charges. Officials have said that they are investigating the toddler's death as suspicious. The Virginia Beach judge arraigned Leandra Andrade, from Northeast, D.C., on a class four felony...
Hampton woman identified as body found on side of road in Hanover; death ruled as homicide
Authorities have identified the body found in Hanover County in July as of a 20-year-old woman from Hampton.
Man sentenced to 56 years for 2020 fatal shooting in Newport News
23-year-old Hampton man Sh'Kise Faizon Cappe was sentenced to a total of 56 years behind bars for first-degree murder, conspiracy and using a firearm in the commission of a felony
89-year-old Virginia woman robbed at gunpoint in Newport News home
An 89-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in her Newport News home. The woman told police she was home alone in the kitchen when she heard someone open the door.
WAVY News 10
Two people shot on St. Mihiel Ave. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were shot at the intersection of St. Mihiel Ave. and Shoop Ave. early Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say they received a call for the double shooting just before 2 a.m. The conditions of the two victims was not immediately available. We are working...
Student’s tribute to slain reporter stepsister wins award
Quinay Gatling wanted to do something to remember her stepsister, so she wrote a song, “Granby Street,” as a tribute.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 3