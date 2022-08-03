Read on b100quadcities.com
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer Geer
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Willson Contreras, Cubs dream of more big moments vs. Marlins
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras was unsure if he would still be playing home games in Chicago as the trade deadline
MLB roundup: Dodgers honor Vin Scully, rout Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers jumped on Sean Manaea for four runs in the first inning and four more in the
Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, dies at 45
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Thursday that Nicole Hazen, the wife of general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday at the age of 45.
Why the Iowa Hawkeyes have sold out every home football game in 2022
All seven of the Iowa Hawkeyes home games have officially sold out for the 2022 college football season. The sellouts became a note of interest over the last few weeks as hype and news began to circulate more and more amongst Hawkeyes fans. This led to a rapid buying of whatever single-game tickets were left and, ultimately, to the Iowa Hawkeyes with a prideful slate of sold out home games. There is a little bit of everything as a draw for Iowa fans to file their way into Kinnick this fall. There are big games, high-profile players, interesting circumstances, and much...
Jude James Discusses Iowa Football Visit
'24 Missouri Receiver Attends Hawkeye Recruiting Tailgater
5 Iowa Hawkeyes that could transform into Big Ten stars after the 2022 season
Iowa has a pair of established national stars on defense in linebacker Jack Campbell and cornerback Riley Moss. Campbell finished the 2021 season with 143 tackles, which led the nation. As a result, the 6-foot-5, 246 pound native of Cedar Falls, Iowa, picked up second-team All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America and Phil Steele. He was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the league’s media and Phil Steele. Meanwhile, Moss nabbed first-team All-America recognition from Sporting News, was named the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and picked up first-team All-Big Ten honors from the league...
Former Big Ten Star Helping Peoria Daughter Navigate Through Big Ten Recruiting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Peoria Public Schools started school Wednesday so the summer is over for Aaliyah Guyton. But what a summer it was for the Peoria High School guard. The impressive list of schools offering her a basketball scholarship grew over the past few months. And it includes Big Ten programs. “Iowa, Illinois, Ohio […]
Iowa Loses Kylie Feuerbach for Season
Junior Guard Tears ACL in Workout Earlier This Week
Intense Braves-Mets series heats up with doubleheader
The calendar — and hot and humid conditions in New York — are reminders this is only the first weekend
MLB・
NHL
Single-Game Tickets for 2022-23 Regular Season on Sale Monday
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild single-game tickets for the 2022-23 National Hockey League (NHL) regular season will go on sale at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at wild.com/tickets, through Ticketmaster (ticketmaster.com) and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. The Box Office will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Chiefs' Frank Clark arrives at camp with new outlook on life
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Frank Clark arrived at training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs last month noticeably trimmer, and with that menacing scowl that somehow seemed so befitting of a menacing defensive end replaced by a joyful smile. His attitude? That was better, too. The changes in appearance and demeanor were the byproduct of a decision the 29-year-old Clark made immediately after last season to clean up his life. He swore off alcohol, which had gotten him into trouble in the past, along with red meat and sugar that had packed about 15 pounds onto his 250-pound frame and fundamentally altered his performance. Not since his early days at Michigan has Clark felt so good about his sense of purpose and direction.
Blackhawks announce preseason schedule; Milwaukee home game
The Blackhawks released their preseason schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season, along with a special announcement for playing in Milwaukee. • Tuesday, September 27th – St. Louis at Chicago at 7:30 p.m. (United Center) • Wednesday, September 28th – Chicago at Detroit at 7:30 p.m. • Saturday, October...
Wisconsin basketball: Badgers release full non-conference schedule
Wisconsin basketball's complete non-conference schedule is now updated for the 2022-2023 season.
Ranking Nebraska’s opponents in 2022
There’s been a recent common theme among those who cover the Nebraska Cornhuskers professionally, and that theme is ranking the difficulty of the Husker’s opponents in 2022. You can find 247Sports’ coverage here and the Omaha World-Herald’s coverage here. Stay tuned to Cornhuskers Wire as we will have all the latest coverage of the opening kickoff in Week 0 all the way to the end of the season at Iowa in November. Nebraska officially kicks off the season on August 27th when they take on the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland. The last time the Huskers played over was in the...
