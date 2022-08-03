Police officer, suspect’s passenger hurt in crash after pursuit in Hillsborough, police say

Read on www.wmur.com
fallriverreporter.com
Officials: 22-year-old Massachusetts man accused of repeatedly stabbing great aunt to death
LOWELL – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner have confirmed that a Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the July 31, 2022 death of Linda Gilbert, 64 of Lowell. At approximately 11:19 p.m. on July 31, Lowell Police...
WMUR.com
Nashua police arrest man in connection to March robbery
NASHUA, N.H. — Police made an arrest on Friday connected to a robbery from back inMarch. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, of Nashua, is charged with burglary and robbery. Campbell is accused of breaking into a Nashua home, assaulting a person inside, then stealing various items. Nashua police said...
WMUR.com
Shots fired during incident in Weare; no injuries, police say
WEARE, N.H. — A man is facing charges after he fired two rounds from a shotgun on Saturday during an incident in Weare, police said. Weare police said they responded to reports of a potential mental health crisis in the 200 block of Mountain Road. Officers from the Weare...
WMUR.com
Arrest made in fatal stabbing of Nashua woman, New Hampshire Attorney General's Office says
NASHUA, N.H. — An arrest was made in the homicide of a 34-year-old Nashua woman on Friday, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. Officials said Miguel Ramirez, 30, of Nashua, was arrested and is facing a second-degree murder charge for allegedly stabbing and killing Julie Graichen, of Nashua.
WCVB
Massachusetts woman stabbed to death by grand-nephew in Lowell, DA says
LOWELL, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of his great aunt in Lowell, according to authorities. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office announced Sunday that 22-year-old Rayshawn Settles, of Lowell, was arrested Saturday without incident at the Saint's Campus of Lowell General Hospital. Settles had been civilly held at the hospital since Aug. 1.
manchesterinklink.com
Truck crashes into McHugh Funeral home
MANCHESTER, NH – A funeral home was heavily damaged after a Dodge Ram pick-up truck slammed into the brick structure at Hanover and Beech street Saturday. Manchester Police, fire, and AMR ambulance responded to a report of a truck into a building with possible injuries. On arrival at about...
NHPR
Death of New Hampshire woman, 2 children investigated
NORTHFIELD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities are investigating the deaths of a mother and two children found shot to death in a Northfield home. Police responding to a 911 call late Wednesday morning found the bodies of a 25-year-old woman and her two sons, ages 1 and 4. Autopsies showed that each died of a single gunshot wound, and the deaths have been declared homicides.
Arrest made in Nashua, NH murder
NASHUA, N.H. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a woman’s murder in Nashua, N.H. Miguel Ramirez, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Julie Graichen, the N.H. Attorney General’s office said. Graichen was found dead in an apartment on...
whdh.com
NH State Police: Rower dies after collapsing at Merrimack River in Hookset
HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - An adult male believed to have collapsed while rowing a boat on the Merrimack River has died, according to officials in New Hampshire. State Police were originally called to the town of Hooksett on Saturday for reports of a possible drowning around 10 a.m. First responders...
WMUR.com
Arrest made in deadly Nashua shooting
NASHUA, N.H. — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a gas station Friday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said. The Attorney General's Office said police arrived around 11:25 a.m. at a Sunoco gas station on Amherst Street. Lee Knoetig, 53, was lying...
WMUR.com
Officials say they believe they know everyone involved in Northfield homicides
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — A lead investigator in the case involving three homicide victims in Northfield said Friday that officials believe they know everyone involved in the incident. At a press briefing Friday, Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward answered questions about the shooting deaths of a 25-year-old woman and...
WCVB
'All involved parties' identified in slaying of mother, two young boys, NH investigators say
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Investigators say they have "identified all parties" involved in the shooting death of a mother and her two young sons in New Hampshire this week, but no arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, police were called...
iheart.com
Vermont Shooting Suspect, Armed And Dangerous Still At Large
A Springfield man is being sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Bennington, Vermont. Authorities say Raul Cardona shot and killed Patrick Mullinex in a Bennington apartment on Thursday morning. Police say Cardona is on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous. Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood...
WGME
Man dies in possible drowning on Merrimack River in Hooksett, NH
HOOKSETT, NH (WGME) -- A man is dead after he collapsed into the water while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire Saturday morning. New Hampshire police say they received a 911 call reporting a possible drowning around 10 a.m. They say the man was rowing a scull...
manchesterinklink.com
Man drowns after boating accident in Merrimack River
HOOKSETT, NH – On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 10:03 a.m., New Hampshire State Police Communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting a possible drowning on the Merrimack River in Hooksett. Responding officers learned that the adult male victim was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped...
mynbc5.com
Man who threatened to kill hotel worker sought by police
LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon Police are searching for a man who threatened to kill a hotel employee earlier this week. Officials say they received a report on Wednesday at 2:41 a.m. that a man approached an employee at the Quality Inn and threatened to kill them. The employee told...
WMUR.com
Three firefighters treated for heat exhaustion after three-alarm fire in Northfield
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — The fire marshal is investigating the cause of a three-alarm fire in Northfield late Sunday night. Crews were working to put out a fire after a call came in around 9 p.m. on Elm Street. Flames were seen shooting out of the top of the building.
GoFundMe started for critically injured victim of Lunenburg dog attack
"Wayne was taking a stray dog out for a potty break and for unknown reasons the dog attacked Wayne, causing life threatening injuries." A GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized for the victim of a dog attack in Lunenburg on Monday that put him in the ICU and caused police to shoot and kill the dog.
WPFO
Police investigating suspicious death at New Hampshire business
NASHUA, NH (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a man at a business in Nashua, New Hampshire. The man’s body was found at a gas station on Friday, according to the Union Leader. The attorney general’s office says additional information will be released as...
laconiadailysun.com
AG rules Northfield deaths triple homicide
CONCORD — Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward offered no new information about a triple homicide in Northfield during a news conference Friday afternoon. Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two young sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, were found dead Wednesday in a home at 56 Wethersfield Drive. Each family member was killed by a single gunshot, according to the state medical examiner.
