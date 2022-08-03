Read on www.savannahtribune.com
14th annual Ready Set Go Back to School gives thousands of kids school supplies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For over a decade, Ready Set Go Back to School has provided free school supplies for thousands of kids. And, on Saturday, that tradition of giving out free supplies continued—making the transition back to school as easy as possible for families. “This is our 14th year of the event,” says Donna Williams, […]
wtoc.com
River Street blocked off due to ongoing water rescue
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A significant portion of River Street is blocked off due to an ongoing water rescue. Chatham Emergency Services Officials say they were dispatched to a water rescue before 7 p.m. Sunday. WTOC has a crew on the scene, and they say River Street is blocked from...
wtoc.com
‘We’ve accepted the assignment’: Remembering Lawrence Bryan IV
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday will mark seven years since a man was ambushed and killed in Savannah. Lawrence Bryan IV was leaving an apartment with his friend when two men killed him and shot his friend. The case is closed now with Timone Hooper facing life in prison. “It’s...
Gallery: Dewey Dimsdale Celebration of Life
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Come see this photo gallery dedicated to the Dewey Dimsdale Celebration of Life.
wtoc.com
Jamaican independence celebrated in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A celebration of Jamaican culture took place in Savannah Saturday. The African American Cultural Center at the Beach Institute hosted a celebration for the 60th anniversary of Jamaican independence. Attendees enjoyed musical performances, speakers, and a full menu of Jamaican food. The event was put on in...
WJCL
Crews respond to River Street in Savannah for water rescue
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update:Emergency crews have left the scene. We're told the search has been called off for the night. The person has not been found. SPD said the search will most likely resume on Monday. Initial report: Emergency crews have blocked off a portion of Savannah's River Street...
blufftontoday.com
Beaufort County chooses teacher of the year finalists
The Beaufort County School District has named five finalists for its 2022-23 District Teacher of the Year. Superintendent Frank Rodriguez announced the finalists at May River High School during the district’s three-day professional development conference known as the Summer Institute. “Any one of these five outstanding professionals would serve...
WTGS
Southeast Crab Feast visits Savannah's Lake Mayer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Southeast Crab Feast made its way to Savannah's Lake Mayer Saturday afternoon. Participants enjoyed all-you-can-eat blue crab for a good cause, as the Southeast Crab Feast is a nonprofit supporting cancer research and treatment. Status Hamilton said he and his brother travel to over...
WJCL
Bluffton Police Department investigates shooting on New Riverside Road
BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Bluffton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on New Riverside Road on Sunday. We're told the "isolated incident" happened Sunday afternoon. Police confirm to WJCL that two cars fired at one another. We're told two people were injured, and two people were taken...
wtoc.com
CVS damaged in fire at the corner of Abercorn and Mercy Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The CVS at the corner of Abercorn and Mercy Boulevard has serious fire damage as of Sunday morning. Savannah Fire confirms the damage was caused by a trash can that caught fire.
Police ask community to help ID man accused of robbing southside church
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are asking the community to help identify a man they say robbed a Southside church. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspect robbed Southside Assembly of God on July 26. SPD said the man threw an object through a window of the church to get in and then stole […]
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
WSAV-TV
Clear the Shelters Rescue of the Week!
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Renegade Paws Rescue brings us our fur-tastic rescue of the week, Rocky! Named after the Rocky Horror Picture Show, little Rocky is the adventurous and rambunctious pup from his litter. If you’re looking for a fun-loving and active puppy to add to your family, be sure to contact Renegade Paws Rescue at (912) 570-5032.
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Popeye
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes the Humane Society for Greater Savannah comes to the rescue of their rescue animals. Like with Popeye, who arrived at the shelter with a couple of health issues, but got fixed right up. Rachel Bryan is the medical operations manager for the Humane Society and...
WTGS
Heavy police presence reported in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Officers are on scene on New Riverside Rd. investigating an isolated incident. Law enforcement officials say neighbors should expect heavy police presence and should avoid the area. A section north of Alston Park to the SC170/SC46 traffic circle is blocked off.
WJCL
South Carolina residents need to make $20 per hour to afford rent
According to an annual report released by the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, South Carolina has the 28th highest housing wage in the country. The 2022 Out of Reach report breaks down the cost of housing in the state and shows how much residents must earn to be able to afford rent.
WTGS
11 defendants in Savannah indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Eleven defendants are facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, according to a press release. The indicted cases are being investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with federal,...
Police ask community to help ID suspects accused of stealing from hotel room
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are asking the community to help identify a couple accused of stealing from a guest at a Savannah hotel. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the couple stole from the guest’s room on July 24. Police say the man has a thin black beard and was last seen wearing a […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honors native Jayda Cheaves with City of Savannah Citation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honored Savannah native Jayda Cheaves with a City of Savannah Citation Sunday. Cheaves is a self-made entrepreneur who built her following on social media and turned it into a multi-million-dollar business. She was honored at the Nancy’s Heart Incorporated 4th Annual Back...
Roaches, no hand soap, perfect scores: Chatham County food inspections for July
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Planning on taking a break from the kitchen and eating out? Chatham County is home to a vast number of food service businesses that serve a variety of options ranging from vegan to barbecue. However, before making a decision on where to dine, make sure to take a look at local […]
