Chatham County, GA

wtoc.com

River Street blocked off due to ongoing water rescue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A significant portion of River Street is blocked off due to an ongoing water rescue. Chatham Emergency Services Officials say they were dispatched to a water rescue before 7 p.m. Sunday. WTOC has a crew on the scene, and they say River Street is blocked from...
SAVANNAH, GA
Local
Georgia Society
County
Chatham County, GA
Chatham County, GA
Society
Chatham County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
wtoc.com

Jamaican independence celebrated in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A celebration of Jamaican culture took place in Savannah Saturday. The African American Cultural Center at the Beach Institute hosted a celebration for the 60th anniversary of Jamaican independence. Attendees enjoyed musical performances, speakers, and a full menu of Jamaican food. The event was put on in...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Crews respond to River Street in Savannah for water rescue

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update:Emergency crews have left the scene. We're told the search has been called off for the night. The person has not been found. SPD said the search will most likely resume on Monday. Initial report: Emergency crews have blocked off a portion of Savannah's River Street...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Beaufort County chooses teacher of the year finalists

The Beaufort County School District has named five finalists for its 2022-23 District Teacher of the Year. Superintendent Frank Rodriguez announced the finalists at May River High School during the district’s three-day professional development conference known as the Summer Institute. “Any one of these five outstanding professionals would serve...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Southeast Crab Feast visits Savannah's Lake Mayer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Southeast Crab Feast made its way to Savannah's Lake Mayer Saturday afternoon. Participants enjoyed all-you-can-eat blue crab for a good cause, as the Southeast Crab Feast is a nonprofit supporting cancer research and treatment. Status Hamilton said he and his brother travel to over...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Bluffton Police Department investigates shooting on New Riverside Road

BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Bluffton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on New Riverside Road on Sunday. We're told the "isolated incident" happened Sunday afternoon. Police confirm to WJCL that two cars fired at one another. We're told two people were injured, and two people were taken...
BLUFFTON, SC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WSAV-TV

Clear the Shelters Rescue of the Week!

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Renegade Paws Rescue brings us our fur-tastic rescue of the week, Rocky! Named after the Rocky Horror Picture Show, little Rocky is the adventurous and rambunctious pup from his litter. If you’re looking for a fun-loving and active puppy to add to your family, be sure to contact Renegade Paws Rescue at (912) 570-5032.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Popeye

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes the Humane Society for Greater Savannah comes to the rescue of their rescue animals. Like with Popeye, who arrived at the shelter with a couple of health issues, but got fixed right up. Rachel Bryan is the medical operations manager for the Humane Society and...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Heavy police presence reported in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Officers are on scene on New Riverside Rd. investigating an isolated incident. Law enforcement officials say neighbors should expect heavy police presence and should avoid the area. A section north of Alston Park to the SC170/SC46 traffic circle is blocked off.
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honors native Jayda Cheaves with City of Savannah Citation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honored Savannah native Jayda Cheaves with a City of Savannah Citation Sunday. Cheaves is a self-made entrepreneur who built her following on social media and turned it into a multi-million-dollar business. She was honored at the Nancy’s Heart Incorporated 4th Annual Back...

