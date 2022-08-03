ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traveler fined $1,800 for undeclared sausage McMuffins

By Izzy Karpinski
 4 days ago

DARWIN, Australia — Two McDonald’s sausage and egg McMuffins cost one passenger big time on a flight from Indonesia to Australia.

A passenger returning from Bali was fined $2664 ($1,838 USD) for having undeclared meat in their backpack, the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (AFF) confirmed this week.

A biosecurity detector dog at Australia’s Darwin airport sniffed out the McDonald’s contraband as well as a ham croissant in the passenger’s possession.

Australia has strengthened border security between Indonesia after an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease was reported in cattle there and in the province of Bali. The area is a popular vacation destination for people in Australia and New Zealand.

Tailgate in a bag: Brach’s debuts hot dog, hamburger-flavored candy corn

“An incursion of the virus would have severe consequences for Australia’s animal health and trade,” writes the AFF.

The McMuffins and croissant will be tested for foot-and-mouth disease before they are destroyed.

“This will be the most expensive Maccas meal this passenger ever has,” said Murray Watt, the minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. “This fine is twice the cost of an airfare to Bali, but I have no sympathy for people who choose to disobey Australia’s strict biosecurity measures, and recent detections show you will be caught.”

The passenger was given an infringement notice for failing to declare potentially high biosecurity risk items, as well as providing a false and misleading document.

To help combat the spread of foot-and-mouth disease, Australia added biosecurity dogs at the Darwin and Cairns airports and spent more than $14 million in other frontline defenses at airports and mail centers across the country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

