ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
walterborolive.com

New leaders named to local schools

Students and teachers who are returning to Colleton County classrooms this fall will be under some dynamic new leaders. In some local schools, this role has changed. In others, well-known faces will be returning to their staff and students. One new face this year will be at Colleton County Middle...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern students move-in to the Statesboro campus

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 4,500 of Georgia Southern’s 20,000 students in Statesboro move on to campus this weekend. university leaders say they try to make the process as personable as they do efficient - rain or shine. It’s the busiest weekend in the Boro with thousands of...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Jamaican independence celebrated in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A celebration of Jamaican culture took place in Savannah Saturday. The African American Cultural Center at the Beach Institute hosted a celebration for the 60th anniversary of Jamaican independence. Attendees enjoyed musical performances, speakers, and a full menu of Jamaican food. The event was put on in...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chatham County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Education
County
Chatham County, GA
blufftontoday.com

Residents talk transportation with Jasper County superintendent

Residents brought concerns and comments to Jasper County superintendent Rechel Anderson at a community meeting July 30 in Hardeeville. The district resumed its Jasper Chronicles: Community Conversation series after a hiatus that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Anderson responded to parents’ concerns about transportation at the start of the...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Visit Savannah opens new visitor center at City Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Visit Savannah unveiled a new Visitor Information Center at City Market Friday morning. The visitor center will be the city's fifth, according to a press release. With the new VIC, the city is hoping to provide more exposure to local businesses that work with Visit...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

New records detail investigation on former Beach High JROTC instructor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC Investigates obtained new documents from the Savannah-Chatham Public School District revealing more information about former JROTC instructor Harry Drayton Jr. He taught at Beach High School. Drayton turned himself into the Chatham County jail last month. Drayton was charged with child molestation and criminal attempt...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Derenne Middle School#A E Beach High School#Hodge Elementary School
blufftontoday.com

Bluffton approves mixed-use development on Hampton Parkway

Bluffton Town Council recently approved an amendment to the master plan for Headwaters at Bluffton, a future development at Hampton Parkway and U.S. 278. The amendment adds a planned "mixed-use development of 270 multi-family units, the phased construction of the relocated Hampton Parkway, as well as several commercial outparcels located along the realigned Hampton Parkway."
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Popeye

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes the Humane Society for Greater Savannah comes to the rescue of their rescue animals. Like with Popeye, who arrived at the shelter with a couple of health issues, but got fixed right up. Rachel Bryan is the medical operations manager for the Humane Society and...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

River Street blocked off due to ongoing water rescue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A significant portion of River Street is blocked off due to an ongoing water rescue. Chatham Emergency Services Officials say they were dispatched to a water rescue before 7 p.m. Sunday. WTOC has a crew on the scene, and they say River Street is blocked from...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
eatitandlikeit.com

Charleston’s Poe’s Tavern – Now Open Downtown Savannah

“Is that the same one from Charleston!?” is the question I’ve been asked no less than 40 times in the last 6 months whenever Savannah’s-at the time under construction-Poe’s Tavern began its build out in downtown Savannah. Yes. Yes, it is. I think a 4th location...
blufftontoday.com

12,000-acre Buckfield to be protected, conserved in Hampton, Jasper counties

Hampton County, S.C. -- The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the Open Space Institute (OSI) recently announced a joint, two-phase effort to permanently protect more than 7,300 acres in Coastal South Carolina’s Hampton and Jasper counties. The protection of the property, known locally as “Buckfield,” will link ecologically significant landscapes, creating a 12,000-acre stretch of protected land in this fast-growing region, and make way for publicly accessible recreation land in the near future.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Plant Riverside District continuing Movies in the Park series

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Plant Riverside District is continuing its Movies In The Park series through September, but now with a new start time. Movie screenings will begin at 7 p.m. every Sunday now through Sept. 4 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Lawn chair seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. popcorn, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Coyote raids at least five sea turtle nests on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island has had a record breaking year when it comes to turtle nests on the island and as of right now there are 35. The DNR says a coyote has gotten into five of the island’s nests. One of which, was completely destroyed and eaten through.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WTGS

Heavy police presence reported in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Officers are on scene on New Riverside Rd. investigating an isolated incident. Law enforcement officials say neighbors should expect heavy police presence and should avoid the area. A section north of Alston Park to the SC170/SC46 traffic circle is blocked off.
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Cryptids of the South: The closest creatures to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Everyone loves a good cryptid story but where are the ones that supposedly reside close to home? Here’s a brief overview of the more popular legends in the Southern United States. The Altamaha-ha Thought to be located along the Atlamaha River, the exact origins of the Altamaha-ha (lovingly referred to as […]
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy