The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Touring the Wormsloe Historic Site near SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
walterborolive.com
New leaders named to local schools
Students and teachers who are returning to Colleton County classrooms this fall will be under some dynamic new leaders. In some local schools, this role has changed. In others, well-known faces will be returning to their staff and students. One new face this year will be at Colleton County Middle...
WJCL
'Anytime a Chatham County kid signs we are excited' :Head Coach Seth Gaspin
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah, Georgia — Three Jenkins baseball players put pen to paper at Savannah Baseball Performance Academy, committing to play at the next level. Dalton Singletary stayed at home to play at Savannah State University. Rylee Holeler is heading to play at USC Salkahatchy with Matthew...
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern students move-in to the Statesboro campus
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 4,500 of Georgia Southern’s 20,000 students in Statesboro move on to campus this weekend. university leaders say they try to make the process as personable as they do efficient - rain or shine. It’s the busiest weekend in the Boro with thousands of...
wtoc.com
Jamaican independence celebrated in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A celebration of Jamaican culture took place in Savannah Saturday. The African American Cultural Center at the Beach Institute hosted a celebration for the 60th anniversary of Jamaican independence. Attendees enjoyed musical performances, speakers, and a full menu of Jamaican food. The event was put on in...
blufftontoday.com
Residents talk transportation with Jasper County superintendent
Residents brought concerns and comments to Jasper County superintendent Rechel Anderson at a community meeting July 30 in Hardeeville. The district resumed its Jasper Chronicles: Community Conversation series after a hiatus that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Anderson responded to parents’ concerns about transportation at the start of the...
WTGS
Visit Savannah opens new visitor center at City Market
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Visit Savannah unveiled a new Visitor Information Center at City Market Friday morning. The visitor center will be the city's fifth, according to a press release. With the new VIC, the city is hoping to provide more exposure to local businesses that work with Visit...
wtoc.com
New records detail investigation on former Beach High JROTC instructor
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC Investigates obtained new documents from the Savannah-Chatham Public School District revealing more information about former JROTC instructor Harry Drayton Jr. He taught at Beach High School. Drayton turned himself into the Chatham County jail last month. Drayton was charged with child molestation and criminal attempt...
wtoc.com
‘We’ve accepted the assignment’: Remembering Lawrence Bryan IV
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday will mark seven years since a man was ambushed and killed in Savannah. Lawrence Bryan IV was leaving an apartment with his friend when two men killed him and shot his friend. The case is closed now with Timone Hooper facing life in prison. “It’s...
blufftontoday.com
Bluffton approves mixed-use development on Hampton Parkway
Bluffton Town Council recently approved an amendment to the master plan for Headwaters at Bluffton, a future development at Hampton Parkway and U.S. 278. The amendment adds a planned "mixed-use development of 270 multi-family units, the phased construction of the relocated Hampton Parkway, as well as several commercial outparcels located along the realigned Hampton Parkway."
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill council members sign agreement to improve Belfast Keller Road
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill City Council members recently signed a non-binding agreement that lays out how the city will work with the county and developer Raydient LLC to widen parts of Belfast Keller Road and improve intersections. The project on the county-owned road is expected to cost...
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Popeye
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes the Humane Society for Greater Savannah comes to the rescue of their rescue animals. Like with Popeye, who arrived at the shelter with a couple of health issues, but got fixed right up. Rachel Bryan is the medical operations manager for the Humane Society and...
wtoc.com
River Street blocked off due to ongoing water rescue
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A significant portion of River Street is blocked off due to an ongoing water rescue. Chatham Emergency Services Officials say they were dispatched to a water rescue before 7 p.m. Sunday. WTOC has a crew on the scene, and they say River Street is blocked from...
eatitandlikeit.com
Charleston’s Poe’s Tavern – Now Open Downtown Savannah
“Is that the same one from Charleston!?” is the question I’ve been asked no less than 40 times in the last 6 months whenever Savannah’s-at the time under construction-Poe’s Tavern began its build out in downtown Savannah. Yes. Yes, it is. I think a 4th location...
blufftontoday.com
12,000-acre Buckfield to be protected, conserved in Hampton, Jasper counties
Hampton County, S.C. -- The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the Open Space Institute (OSI) recently announced a joint, two-phase effort to permanently protect more than 7,300 acres in Coastal South Carolina’s Hampton and Jasper counties. The protection of the property, known locally as “Buckfield,” will link ecologically significant landscapes, creating a 12,000-acre stretch of protected land in this fast-growing region, and make way for publicly accessible recreation land in the near future.
Plant Riverside District continuing Movies in the Park series
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Plant Riverside District is continuing its Movies In The Park series through September, but now with a new start time. Movie screenings will begin at 7 p.m. every Sunday now through Sept. 4 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Lawn chair seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. popcorn, […]
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
wtoc.com
Coyote raids at least five sea turtle nests on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island has had a record breaking year when it comes to turtle nests on the island and as of right now there are 35. The DNR says a coyote has gotten into five of the island’s nests. One of which, was completely destroyed and eaten through.
A new Buc-ee's is coming to Glynn County, Georgia
DARIEN, Ga. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A new Buc-ee's travel center is coming to Glynn County, Georgia, at Exit 42 on I-95. That's about 6 miles from Darien, Georgia and 7.8 miles from Pinehurst, Georgia. The supersized convenience store, which...
WTGS
Heavy police presence reported in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Officers are on scene on New Riverside Rd. investigating an isolated incident. Law enforcement officials say neighbors should expect heavy police presence and should avoid the area. A section north of Alston Park to the SC170/SC46 traffic circle is blocked off.
Cryptids of the South: The closest creatures to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Everyone loves a good cryptid story but where are the ones that supposedly reside close to home? Here’s a brief overview of the more popular legends in the Southern United States. The Altamaha-ha Thought to be located along the Atlamaha River, the exact origins of the Altamaha-ha (lovingly referred to as […]
