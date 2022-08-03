Read on kpug1170.com
lyndentribune.com
Woman rescued by helicopter in darkness
WHATCOM - At approximately 8 p.m. July 29, Whatcom County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Nooksack Falls for a report of a woman who fell over the falls and was possibly swept downstream. According to an Aug. 2 WCSO press release, witnesses reported seeing an woman clinging to the side...
KOMO News
One killed in Sultan, suspect in custody
SULTAN, Wash. - The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says a man in his early 20s is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man. Deputies responded to the shooting near the Haystack Antique Store in Sultan just before noon Saturday. The sheriff's office says the victim is a...
Skagit Breaking
26-Year old Arlington Woman Dies in Crash on SR530
Arlington, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a serious injuries crash on State Route 530 at Arlington Heights Road around 12:34 p.m. on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 52-year-old Corey Miller of Stanwood, Washington was traveling Eastbound on...
q13fox.com
Body found in vehicle purchased by Lake Stevens auto shop from towing company
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating after employees at a Lake Stevens auto shop discovered a body inside one of the vehicles they had purchased from a towing company. On Aug. 4, Lake Stevens police received a call from Braven Auto & Metals regarding the discovery of the body.
This recreational attraction in Whatcom has closed its gates due to illegal activities
Officials said illegal trash dumping, trail building and shooting are to blame.
Skagit Breaking
Avoid the water at this Whatcom beach. Bacteria has been found there.
Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses.
Whatcom 300-pound pig on the loose ‘not aggressive, just wandering and looking for trouble’
Reports of the pig on the loose were received at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday.
KGMI
Whatcom County nursing assistant sanctioned for trying to kill elderly woman
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Health is sanctioning a Whatcom County nursing assistant who is accused of trying to kill the person he was caring for. The department is charging Joshua McDonald with unprofessional conduct in connection to the April incident. McDonald is charged with...
Tri-City Herald
Trail runner encounters black bear near lake in WA state, sustains multiple injuries
A jogger on a Whatcom County trail sustained multiple non-life-threatening injuries to his hands and feet after encountering a black bear Wednesday in a forested area north of Lake Whatcom. The jogger was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment of his injuries and was released later that afternoon,...
Seven things to know when visiting Whatcom Falls Park
Swimming is a popular summertime activity at the Bellingham Park.
cascadiadaily.com
seattlerefined.com
E-bikes are a blast at Sun-E-Land Bikes in Bellingham
Matt Holmes is the owner and resident bike aficionado at Sun-E-Land Bikes. His big, yellow shop is located inside the container village on Bellingham’s waterfront. Sun-E-Land Bikes specializes in smart, sustainable, and affordable e-bikes, accessible for all riders. By the way, the "e" stands for electric. This family-owned business...
whatcom-news.com
Court records detail about what led up to arson fire in Lynden
LYNDEN, Wash. — An affidavit of probable cause for the arrest of business owner Kerry Bolton, age 46, for arson details what is reportedly visible on a video recording from an adjacent business leading up to the fire that destroyed the building where Bolton operated his business. The probable...
whatcom-news.com
Forecasters warn of high temps in the Whatcom County foothills
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service have issued a heat advisory that will be effective from noon on Saturday, August 6th, to 9pm on Sunday, August 7th, for the west slopes of the north Cascades below 2,000 feet. Temperatures in the...
The Crime Corner: Bear Spray Bandit is busted, suspect uses big board to smash into business
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Aug. 4. On July 23, a King County Sheriff’s Deputies recognized the “Bear Spray Bandit” walking by. He was taken into custody without incident, and after giving a verbal confession...
kpug1170.com
Body of drowning victim found in Lake Whatcom
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The body of a Bellingham man who drowned in Lake Whatcom last month has been found. Nathan Molenda, 37, went missing and apparently drowned in the south end of the lake on July 10th. A search was called off after he wasn’t found. His...
