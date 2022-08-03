ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

lyndentribune.com

Woman rescued by helicopter in darkness

WHATCOM - At approximately 8 p.m. July 29, Whatcom County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Nooksack Falls for a report of a woman who fell over the falls and was possibly swept downstream. According to an Aug. 2 WCSO press release, witnesses reported seeing an woman clinging to the side...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

One killed in Sultan, suspect in custody

SULTAN, Wash. - The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says a man in his early 20s is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man. Deputies responded to the shooting near the Haystack Antique Store in Sultan just before noon Saturday. The sheriff's office says the victim is a...
SULTAN, WA
Skagit Breaking

26-Year old Arlington Woman Dies in Crash on SR530

Arlington, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a serious injuries crash on State Route 530 at Arlington Heights Road around 12:34 p.m. on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 52-year-old Corey Miller of Stanwood, Washington was traveling Eastbound on...
ARLINGTON, WA
Snohomish County Deputies Respond to Homicide in Sultan

Snohomish County, WA – The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting near the Haystack Antique Store in Sultan, Washington, just before noon on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. According to a press release from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office a male in his 20’s shot and killed...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Bear attack north of Lake Whatcom injures jogger

A black bear attack left a jogger with hand and foot injuries on the morning of Aug. 3 in a forested area north of Lake Whatcom, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The individual, who officials say was an adult male, was released from a local hospital...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
seattlerefined.com

E-bikes are a blast at Sun-E-Land Bikes in Bellingham

Matt Holmes is the owner and resident bike aficionado at Sun-E-Land Bikes. His big, yellow shop is located inside the container village on Bellingham’s waterfront. Sun-E-Land Bikes specializes in smart, sustainable, and affordable e-bikes, accessible for all riders. By the way, the "e" stands for electric. This family-owned business...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Court records detail about what led up to arson fire in Lynden

LYNDEN, Wash. — An affidavit of probable cause for the arrest of business owner Kerry Bolton, age 46, for arson details what is reportedly visible on a video recording from an adjacent business leading up to the fire that destroyed the building where Bolton operated his business. The probable...
LYNDEN, WA
whatcom-news.com

Forecasters warn of high temps in the Whatcom County foothills

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service have issued a heat advisory that will be effective from noon on Saturday, August 6th, to 9pm on Sunday, August 7th, for the west slopes of the north Cascades below 2,000 feet. Temperatures in the...
kpug1170.com

Body of drowning victim found in Lake Whatcom

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The body of a Bellingham man who drowned in Lake Whatcom last month has been found. Nathan Molenda, 37, went missing and apparently drowned in the south end of the lake on July 10th. A search was called off after he wasn’t found. His...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

