Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 6-year-old girl from Fort Myers has been cancelled

By Victoria Costa
 4 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has cancelled the Missing Children Alert for Zainab Hassan.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 6-year-old girl from Fort Myers.

Zainab Hassan was last seen in the area of the 2200th block of Fowler Street in Fort Myers.

Hassan was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and gray leggings, both with butterflies on them. She also has a scar on her left eyebrow.

Hassan is believed to be in the company of Yassir Hassan and Tammi Gilbert.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Myers Police Department at (239)321-7700 or 911.

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

