Summer Is the Best Time to Visit Palm Springs. And No, I’m Not Joking.

College of the Desert officials are sharing the latest timeline for their planned Palm Springs campus. In an online forum open to the public, College of the Desert officials confirmed they are currently in their programming phase of the West Valley Campus. The next step involves drafting and finalizing design plans as part of phase The post College of the Desert shared latest timeline for West Valley Campus in virtual forum appeared first on KESQ.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO