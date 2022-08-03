Summer Is the Best Time to Visit Palm Springs. And No, I’m Not Joking.

Read on www.sunset.com
Avelo Airlines has $58 RT flights from Sonoma to Palm Springs
With service on Mondays and Fridays, it's the perfect weekend or week-long getaway.
New airline to land at Palm Springs International Airport in November
Discount carrier Avelo Airlines announced plans today for its first service from Palm Springs International Airport, offering flights to Santa Rosa and a pair of destinations in Oregon. "Traveling between PSP and these three popular Northern (California) and Oregon destinations is now easier and more affordable than ever," Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy The post New airline to land at Palm Springs International Airport in November appeared first on KESQ.
Corona, CA real estate market update
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Corona, California, which is located in Riverside county.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Guide Dogs of the Desert has urgent need for puppy homes
WHITEWATER, CA (August 2022) — What if volunteer work could be gratifying, meaningful, and totally adorable? It’s paws-ible with Guide Dogs of the Desert!. Right now the organization is in urgent need of potential foster families for 10 puppies by September 2022. But you can help!. By becoming...
Riverside, CA real estate market update
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Corona, California, which is located in Riverside county.
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market update
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Moreno Valley, California, which is located in Riverside county.
College of the Desert shared latest timeline for West Valley Campus in virtual forum
College of the Desert officials are sharing the latest timeline for their planned Palm Springs campus. In an online forum open to the public, College of the Desert officials confirmed they are currently in their programming phase of the West Valley Campus. The next step involves drafting and finalizing design plans as part of phase The post College of the Desert shared latest timeline for West Valley Campus in virtual forum appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com
Corona building is future home of private school
A freestanding building in Corona will be home to a Montessori School. The structure, at 4180 Green River Road, was bought for $2.8 million by an Inland Empire investor who wished to remain anonymous, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The seller was an Orange County investor...
Randy's Donuts opens new location in Riverside
Randy's Donuts expanded Friday when it opened a new location in Riverside.The donut shop, located at 3519 Van Buren Boulevard, opened its doors with a bang.Randy's offered up free Glazed Raised donuts from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a DJ performed from 9 a.m. until noon.Randy's Donuts has other locations throughout SoCal including its flagship location in Inglewood.
KESQ
Sunshine returns to the desert this weekend
Storm cells moved farther east of the Coachella Valley to areas in the high desert such as Twentynine Palms and Joshua Tree. The NWS Phoenix issued a flood advisory due to heavier rainfall in the area which has since expired. It may be drier by Saturday, but it will still...
San Bernardino airport opens for commercial passengers, with flights to San Francisco and Utah
San Bernardino International Airport for the first time is opening up for commercial passengers, with Breeze Airways offering flights to San Francisco and Provo, Utah.
Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found
The California Highway Patrol has deactivated a silver alert for an at-risk/missing woman after she was found this evening. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department had been searching for Deborah Belcher-George, 64, who was last seen just before 1:15 p.m. off Portola Avenue and Buckboard Trail in Palm Desert. Deborah Belcher-George, 64 Authorities have not said The post Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found appeared first on KESQ.
Hiker recovering after rescue from La Quinta trail
Firefighters were called to the La Quinta Cove Trail in La Quinta this morning after a hiker was injured, according to Cal Fire. A helicopter was requested to assist with the rescue operation, which started around 9:45 a.m. Riverside County Sheriff's officials say the hiker became exhausted and could not continue the trail. The hiker The post Hiker recovering after rescue from La Quinta trail appeared first on KESQ.
theeagle1069.com
Time To Clear The Shelters; Plenty Of Pets Up For Adoption
Throughout the month of August, Riverside County Animal Shelters are offering free adoptions, as part of the nationwide Clear The Shelters campaign. Currently, the county animal campus in Thousand Palms has 140 dogs and 115 cats up for adoption. The shelter in Jurupa Valley has to find homes for 479...
capitalandmain.com
California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.
For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
Preparations in East Valley for potential thunderstorms
News Channel 3's weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for potential thunderstorms that may move throughout Riverside County and desert areas. We were able to speak to residents and officials about how they're preparing for potential power outages caused by the severe weather like high winds and thunderstorms. Mecca resident, Jose Luis The post Preparations in East Valley for potential thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
