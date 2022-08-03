ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett Earn Belated Emmy Nomination for ‘One Last Time’

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009fI8_0h3AUdLb00

Click here to read the full article.

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga have earned a belated Emmy nomination for their concert special, One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga .

The special — which documented two sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York City last August — was already nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) when the 2022 Emmy nominations were announced in July. But because neither Bennett nor Gaga produced the special, they weren’t technically included as nominees.

But that officially changed on Tuesday night, Aug. 2, with Gaga and Bennett earning nominations as the hosts of the special. The news arrived just in time for Bennett’s 96th birthday, which is today, Aug. 3. (The special is up for three other awards as well: Outstanding Music Direction; Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special; and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special.)

One Last Time notably captures Bennett’s final two performances before he officially retired from touring. Back in February 2021, Bennett’s family revealed the singer had been battling Alzheimer’s disease since 2016 . While music has helped keep Bennett’s mind sharp, his family and doctors ultimately decided regular traveling and performing would be too physically taxing for the nonagenarian.

Not long after the One Last Time concerts were recorded, Gaga and Bennett released their second album together, Love for Sale . It went on to win Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys earlier this year.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Lady Gaga Confirms ‘Joker 2’ Role Opposite Joaquin Phoenix, Out in 2024

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga has finally confirmed that she will co-star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming Joker sequel. A day after Warner. Bros announced that Joker: Folie à Deux will arrive Oct. 4, 2024 — exactly five years after the first film’s release — the singer affirmed her long-rumored co-starring role in the movie in a tweet: Joker: Folie à Deux10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022 The teaser is soundtracked by a big band rendition of the pop standard “Cheek to Cheek,” a song that lends its title to Lady Gaga’s first duet album with...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Fox News Calls Beyoncé ‘Vile’

Click here to read the full article. Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said Beyoncé has become “more vile than ever” for “X-rated lyrics” in her new album, including her celebratory references to stretch marks and body dimples in her new song “HEATED.”  Kilmeade: She’s a parent. We haven’t t really seen her in a while barely dressed dancing around and now she comes back more vile than ever pic.twitter.com/zjnhKXiTKU — Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2022 “Heated” was the source of controversy over its inclusion of an ableist slur in the lyrics, prompting Beyoncé to remove the word “spaz” from the song. “The word, not...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Jon Stewart Isn’t Done Humiliating Ted Cruz

Click here to read the full article. Jon Stewart is on a mission to pass the PACT Act, legislation that would expand healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins that are commonly found in burn pits, and he’s been relentlessly trolling Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) for the senators’ newfound opposition to the bill that they both voted for in June. On Friday, Stewart made a video calling Cruz’s reasons for opposing the bill “inaccurate, not true, bullshit!” (Cruz has said that Democrats are pulling a “budgetary trick” — a claim Stewart and the party deny.) Appearing on NBC’s...
U.S. POLITICS
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Tony Bennett
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Jim Nabors Spoke on the Surprising Way Andy Griffith Handled Fame

Stars handle fame in their own way and Andy Griffith of The Andy Griffith Show certainly had his ideas about dealing with it. Yet you might be surprised that a star of his magnitude didn’t really like to publicize it. Griffith, who played Sheriff Andy Taylor for eight seasons on the CBS sitcom, had a hand in bringing Jim Nabors on board. Nabors, of course, played gas station attendant and future Marine Gomer Pyle on there. One time, Nabors talked about his costar and that fame.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split After Nine Months: ‘It Lasted Longer Than We Thought,’ Says World

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have ended their nine-month relationship, bringing to an end an unlikely whirlwind romance that both captivated and confused fans — and generated a seemingly never-ending supply of tabloid drama. Rolling Stone has learned that the reality TV mogul and former Saturday Night Live comedian parted ways this week, citing the couple’s busy schedules and long-distance relationship as the reason behind the split. The breakup comes just weeks after a trailer for the upcoming season of Hulu’s The Kardashians showed the Skims founder and her then-beau hopping into the shower together. Kardashian,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Nominations#City Music#Radio City Music Hall#Last Time
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Elvis Presley’s Ex-Linda Thompson Redesigned Some of the Most Iconic Rooms in Graceland

Elvis Presley‘s longtime girlfriend, Linda Thompson, was integral to the entertainer’s history. Thompson was the King of Rock and Roll’s longtime companion. She also helped breathe new life into Presley’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, TN. Thompson helped design some of the now-iconic and beloved details within the home’s interior. These touches remain in the home …
MEMPHIS, TN
Rolling Stone

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Has Officially Arrived

Click here to read the full article. Bow down, bitches. Beyoncé’s Renaissance has arrived. On Friday, Queen Bey released her long-awaited LP, filled with dance-ready singles, experimental sounds, and sexy lyrics. The experimental LP opens with a vogue-ready intro before Beyoncé declares on “I’m That Girl:” “I pull up in these clothes, look so good. Because I’m in that hoe/You know all these songs sound good because I’m on that hoe/Deadass.” The album transitions into the tropical, runway-ready “Cozy” before leading into the dancefloor-made “Alien Superstar,” where Beyoncé sings, “No one else in this world can think like me. I’m twisted. I’m...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Why Grace Slick Just Can’t Watch Any Performance Of ‘Fleetwood Mac’

The rock music industry has always been riddled with drama, rivalry, and bad blood among its singers. For some of the stars, conflicts were settled amicably, while for others, feuds lasted for years leading to them not relating with one another again and sharing previously unknown things about each other with the media during interviews. However, in the case of retired singer-songwriter Grace Slick, she believes that rock stars must follow specific rules, especially when performing live or producing music.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘John Wick 4′: Keanu Reeves’ Beloved Assassin Is Back in Action-Packed New Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage. The trailer is packed with more of the highly stylized violence that has made the franchise a box office hit, as well as introduces fans to some of the new cast members joining the Wick saga, including Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen; singer Rina Sawayama, making her acting debut in the film,...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Sam Gooden, Founding Member of Soul Legends the Impressions, Dead at 87

Click here to read the full article. Sam Gooden, founding and longest-serving member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted soul group the Impressions, has died at the age of 87. Gooden’s daughter Gina Griffin confirmed her father’s death Thursday in his hometown Chattanooga, Tennessee to the Associated Press. No cause of death was provided, though ChattanoogaRadioTV.com reported that Gooden’s health had declined in recent years, including kidney and breathing issues. Following a stint in the army, Gooden moved to Chicago, where he and fellow Chattanooga singers and brothers Arthur and Richard Brooks were joined by Chicago childhood friends Curtis Mayfield...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Rolling Stone

Trump Sides with Russia Over Brittney Griner

Former President Donald Trump sounds like he wants WNBA player Brittney Griner to stay in a Russian prison. During a podcast appearance on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, the former president voiced his opposition to the U.S. government’s reported offer to swap Griner and U.S. Marine Paul Whelan for Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms trafficker.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Voter Fraud PAC Gave $60,000 to Melania’s Fashion Designer

Donald Trump’s Save America political action committee — which raised $250 million on the promise that it would fight voter fraud following the 2020 election — isn’t just spending its funds to pay the legal bills for Jan. 6 witnesses. The PAC also gave $60,000 to a fashion designer associated with former First Lady Melania Trump.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

71K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy