'He was the tip of the spear': Lake Wales Police Department K-9 killed in shooting

Police: 20-year-old SUV driver killed in Lakeland crash, passenger seriously injured
LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police responded to a deadly crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near the Interstate 4 access ramp and Memorial Boulevard. According to the Lakeland Police Department, a Ford Expedition was headed west on Memorial Boulevard before the crash. Police say...
Standoff in Tampa ends with 4 men arrested after shooting injures 1
TAMPA, Fla. — A standoff in Tampa came to an end with the arrest of four men suspected of fleeing the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning, according to police. Around 2:43 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of North 40th Street and East Riverhills Drive, per a news report. Police say when they arrived in the area, they found a man with critical injuries.
Memorial service planned for fallen Lake Wales K-9 Officer Max
LAKE WALES, Fla. — The police department and community in Lake Wales are getting ready to say a final goodbye to a fallen K-9 that was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 3. Lake Wales Police Department, law enforcement families and the community is invited to attend the memorial service for K-9 Officer Max at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at HighPoint Church on North Scenic Highway. Seating for the service will begin at 9:30 a.m.
'Active crime scene' being investigated near Florida Mall in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are at an active crime scene near the Florida Mall in Orlando on Saturday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that this is happening in the area of 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail. "Please avoid the area if possible because of traffic backups and active crime...
Tampa police searching for person accused of stealing car with baby inside
TAMPA, Fla — Police in Tampa said Friday afternoon a person drove off in a stolen car with an 11-month-old baby inside. It happened around 4 p.m. by Siesta Court and N. Armenia Avenue. Police found a 2011 black Kia Optima about a mile away near N. Jamaican Street and W. Wilder Avenue with the infant still inside. The baby appeared hot but in good shape, a spokesperson for Tampa Police Department said.
Two suspects in custody for local murders
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in connection to a pair of homicides in Dover and Thonotosassa. Deputies took Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, into custody on July 30 and Daniel Negrete, 27, on Aug. 1. On July 18, Garcia Avila and Negrete drove together to the home...
