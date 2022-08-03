It’s Lit: Travis Scott Announces “Road To Utopia” Las Vegas Residency

Kim Kardashian is not getting back together with Kanye West. The 41-year-old reality star - who was married to rapper Kanye, 45, from 2014 until 2021 and has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three with him - split from 'Saturday Night Live' alum Pete Davidson, 28, after nine months of dating earlier this week but an insider quashed rumours that she is reuniting with her former husband.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO