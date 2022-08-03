Read on www.digitaltrends.com
Related
Digital Trends
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Ouroboros Fusion guide and all partner combinations
From the outside, most JRPGs appear similar. Typically people slot them into either turn-based or action RPGs, but in reality each one introduces or reinvents mechanics within those basic boundaries to different degrees to spice up the gameplay. This could be as simple as how spells work, how elements react, or how turns are decided. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 plays out in real time with a party of characters fighting in the field all at once. Aside from the smaller mechanical elements, the big new addition to this JRPG is the Ouroboros system.
Digital Trends
How to get Guilmon in Digimon Survive
There are tons of Digimon in Digimon Survive that you can find, fight, and make friends with to join your team during your adventure. For the most part, each of these creatures are accessible through natural play, though with a bit of random chance dictating which ones you encounter at any time. Unlike the mainline Pokemon games, there are no special forms or creatures locked behind different versions of the game. That being said, there is one slight exception you will want to know about sooner rather than later.
Digital Trends
How to change your display name on Roblox
The name you pick for online games says a lot about you. Your username is meant to be an alias of sorts, protecting your true identity, while also being a fun, catchy, descriptive, or somehow unique identifier that you're proud to wear. However, sometimes we don't put as much thought into our display names as we should. Whether it's because we're too excited to just get started playing or picked something in the past we no longer feel is appropriate, everyone comes to a point where they wish they had a different online name at some point.
Digital Trends
Demon Throttle is an awesome retro shooter you’ll probably never play
Demon Throttle is an 8-bit retro throwback from Gato Robato developer Doinksoft and Devolver Digital that would feel right at home alongside other retro-inspired indie games on any digital game storefront. But Demon Throttle will never be available digitally. Like the NES games it’s inspired by, Demon Throttle is only available physically at launch. And right now, only 10,000 people are getting copies of the game after pre-ordering through Special Reserve Games last June.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
OnePlus 10T vs. Samsung Galaxy S22: Should you spend an extra $150?
OnePlus has revealed the OnePlus 10T, a companion smartphone to the OnePlus 10 Pro. The first entry in its “T” series since the OnePlus 8T from 2020, it combines the powerful 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip with a sharp 6.7-inch AMOLED display, implausibly fast 125W charging, and a triple-lens camera setup. And at $650, it’s a great price too.
Digital Trends
Call of Duty: Warzone fans want Verdansk back. Here’s why
During the week of August 1, 2022, “Verdansk” began trending on Twitter as an influx of players and influencers like ModernWarzone pleaded with Activision to bring back the beloved Call of Duty: Warzone map. Caldera, the map that replaced Verdansk in 2021 failed to resonate with players, even after numerous improvements and updates.
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, August 7: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#414)
Trying to solve Wordle #414 for August 7, 2022, and need some help?. Having a lazy Sunday? You might have slept in the morning, but it’s Wordle time now! Sunday’s great for capping off a week of Wordle wins and reviewing your record — did you really need four guesses on Friday or were you rushing it? Maybe you need to change up your starting word.
Digital Trends
OnePlus 10T vs. Google Pixel 6: Should you spend $649 or $599?
In the market for the latest flagship? Comparing specs to choose the perfect phone can be a chore, and if you’re struggling to choose between the new OnePlus 10T and Google Pixel 6, we hear you. With its stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, and 4,800mAh battery with 125W SuperVOOC charging, the OnePlus 10T seems like a no-brainer. But what about the Google Pixel 6’s Tensor chip, wireless charging, and outstanding cameras?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Light it up like dynamite: South Korea launches first lunar mission
South Korea began its first mission to the moon this week with the launch of its Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) mission from Florida. Using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the uncrewed spacecraft was launched on a course to enter orbit around the moon in a year-long mission which sees the country becoming one of a small group of nations to launch lunar missions.
Digital Trends
No one is quite sure how long a day on Earth lasts, it turns out
As confusing and changeable as the world can be, there are some comforting certainties: The sun rises in the east, summer follows spring, and a day lasts for 24 hours. Right? Unfortunately, not even these basic tenets of life on Earth are set in concrete. In recent years, researchers have noticed that days on Earth are getting shorter, and no one knows exactly why.
Digital Trends
See elements as colors in this galaxy where stars are being born
From Hubble to the James Webb Space Telescope, when you think of the tools that capture images of space some of the first examples that come to mind are likely to be space-based telescopes. These telescopes have the advantage of being above the water vapor in Earth’s atmosphere which can distort readings, and allows them to look out at the universe in great detail. But there are advantages of ground-based telescopes as well, such as being able to build much larger structures and to more easily upgrade these telescopes with new instruments.
Digital Trends
Looking back on some of the universe’s oldest galaxies with James Webb
The James Webb Space Telescope continues to astonish, with early data from one of its survey projects providing a tantalizing glimpse at some extremely distant and extremely old galaxies. Early data from the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey (CEERS) has been compiled into a stunning view of a field of galaxies including one of the most distant galaxies yet observed. This galaxy could have a redshift of 14, referring to the degree to which light is shifted to the red end of the spectrum by the expansion of the universe.
Digital Trends
Save $85 on the Alienware S5000 gaming chair today
Gaming chair deals can save you a chunky amount of cash considering well-designed gaming chairs can be expensive. That’s why we’re delighted to see the price of the Alienware S5000 Gaming Chair at Dell reduced by $85. Normally priced at $400, it’s down to $315 for a limited time only. While that’s not exactly impulse-buy territory, if you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup in a way that helps you avoid body aches and pains (and permanent damage), it’s a worthwhile investment to make.
Digital Trends
I built my own gaming keyboard for the price of buying one — and it’s so much better
I’m fed up with mainstream gaming keyboards. They’re just too expensive for what you get. My frustration to find something I really loved led me to finally bite the bullet and build my own. It’s a hobby that’s billed as niche and prohibitively expensive, but that’s not the case. You can build a keyboard for the same price as buying one from a mainstream brand, and you’ll come out with a much better result.
Digital Trends
Thousands of stars sparkle in this week’s Hubble image
A sky full of stars is on glorious display in this week’s image from the Hubble Space Telescope. The image shows a structure called a globular cluster, which is an enormous collection of tens of thousands or even millions of stars, tightly bound by gravity and densely packed together.
Digital Trends
Hurry! The Surface Pro 7+ is down to $600 for a limited time
There’s no shortage of laptop deals and student laptop deals from different retailers, so it will be tough to determine what to purchase with your hard-earned money. Here’s a suggestion — the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, which is available from Best Buy for just $600 after a $330 discount to the 2-in-1 laptop’s original price of $930. The Surface Pro line of devices is popular for both work and school, so we’re not sure how long this offer will be available.
Digital Trends
The Echo Dot with a clock is cheaper at Best Buy than Amazon
Amazon has become a modern monolith among smart home ecosystems, and one of its foundations is the Echo Dot, which allows you to control your home and various services just with your voice while also providing surprisingly good audio. It’s pretty rare that you find one of these devices cheaper at another retailer, but today we have an amazing Best Buy deal that offers the Echo Dot (4th Gen) for a lower cost than Amazon, bringing it down to $33 from $60.
Comments / 0