The name you pick for online games says a lot about you. Your username is meant to be an alias of sorts, protecting your true identity, while also being a fun, catchy, descriptive, or somehow unique identifier that you're proud to wear. However, sometimes we don't put as much thought into our display names as we should. Whether it's because we're too excited to just get started playing or picked something in the past we no longer feel is appropriate, everyone comes to a point where they wish they had a different online name at some point.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO