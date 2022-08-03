Read on www.fox32chicago.com
Woman, 24, shot while driving in Little Village
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while she was driving in Little Village early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of South Homan. At about 2:50 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was driving a vehicle when she heard gunshots, police said. She was shot in the abdomen and right...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while sitting on couch in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while sitting on a couch in a South Side residence early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 6100 block of South Loomis. According to Chicago police, at about 2 a.m., a 55-year-old man was sitting on a couch when a round came through the front window.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Man seriously injured after being shot multiple times at party in Austin
CHICAGO - A man was seriously injured after being shot at a party on Chicago's West Side Sunday morning. The shooting occurred in the 5200 block of W. North Avenue. At about 5 a.m., a 28-year-old man was at a party when an altercation ensued. The man was shot multiple...
fox32chicago.com
Woman suffers graze wound to the head on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A woman suffered a graze wound to the head while standing on Chicago's West Side early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 100 block of North Central Park. Just before 3 a.m., a 20-year-old woman was standing on the street when she suffered a graze wound to the head, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Third person charged in connection to 2019 murder that was witnessed by Chicago police
CHICAGO - A third offender has been charged in a 2019 shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead in Humboldt Park. Brittnay Stewart, 31, of Chicago, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Stewart was arrested Saturday after police identified her as one of the offenders who participated in the...
nypressnews.com
Authorities identify man fatally shot in East Garfield Park
A man was killed Sunday while standing on a sidewalk in East Garfield Park. About 12:20 a.m., Maurice D. Hart Jr., 27, was standing in the 2800 block of West Wilcox Street when a man fired gunshots, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, arrested moments after trying to carjack man on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Saturday after trying to carjack a man on Chicago's West Side. The teen is charged with one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct. The teen allegedly tried to carjack a 30-year-old man...
fox32chicago.com
24 wounded, 3 fatally, in shootings since Friday evening across Chicago
CHICAGO - At least 24 people have been wounded, three of them fatally, in shootings since Friday evening across Chicago. The gunfire included fatalities in a Loop parking lot, on a Red Line train in Greater Grand Crossing, and a parking lot in Chatham. Non-fatal attacks included two double shootings...
Chicago Journal
Man shot and killed on the Red Line this morning
CHICAGO - Another man was shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train this morning, authorities said. There is currently not much information to go on as the incident happened a little after 2:00 a.m. this morning near the 79th Street CTA Red Line Station in the Chatham neighborhood on the city's south side.
fox32chicago.com
2 teens shot while walking on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two teens were shot while walking on the sidewalk on Chicago's South Side Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of South King Drive. At about 10:14 p.m., two 17-year-old boys were walking when they were struck by gunfire, police said. One of the boys was...
1 man dead, another wounded after shooting in Loop parking lot
CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is wounded following a shooting in the Loop Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 400 block of South Clark Street around 3:20 a.m.Police said two men, 29, and 23, were standing in a parking lot when someone in a black sedan fired shots. The 29-year-old victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.The 23-year-old victim was also taken to Northwestern with gunshot wounds to the right leg and arm. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 26, fatally shot while standing in Chatham parking lot
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while standing in a parking lot in Chatham Saturday morning. The shooting occurred in the 200 block of West 87th Street. At about 3:15 a.m., a 26-year-old man was standing in a parking lot with several people when shots were fired, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman laying in street hit, killed by sedan on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was killed after being struck by a car Saturday night in Washington Heights. About 9 p.m., the woman, whose age has not been released, was walking in and out of the street in the 9700 block of South Halsted Street. She then lay in the street...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while in traffic in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 22-year-old was driving around 1:46 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Ogden Avenue when someone in a white sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police. He was shot once in...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Man killed, another wounded after shots fired in Loop parking lot, police say
CHICAGO -- One man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a parking lot in the Loop. A 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were standing in a parking lot about 3:20 a.m. in the 400 block of South Clark Street when someone in a black sedan fired gunshots, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Ceremonies held to honor fallen Chicago Police officer Ella French
CHICAGO - Ceremonies were held on Sunday to honor fallen Chicago Police officer Ella French, who was killed in the line of duty a year ago. French, 29, and her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., were shot during a traffic stop in West Englewood on August 7, 2021. Yanez was left paralyzed.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, shot in Englewood
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was standing on the street around 10:47 p.m. in the 800 block of West 72nd Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg, according to Chicago police. Paramedics took...
nypressnews.com
Man found shot to death in West Garfield Park
A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday morning in West Garfield Park. Omar Polk was located unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck about 5:13 a.m. outside in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he...
fox32chicago.com
Second man charged in 2019 fatal shooting that was witnessed by Chicago police
CHICAGO - A second man has been charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting in Humboldt Park. Tramell Scott, of Chicago, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. According to Chicago police, Scott allegedly participated in the murder of 33-year-old Mutasim Sulieman in the 3600 block of West Division Street on May 3, 2019.
Suspect shoves victim on to tracks at CTA Blue Line station in Chicago
Chicago police said the suspect attacked the victim at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line Platform on South Damen near Van Buren on Friday morning at 7 a.m. Video shows the suspect wearing a black backpack with a red logo approaching the victim and then shoving him on to the tracks.
