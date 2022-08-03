Peoria neighborhood evacuated after gas leak

Read on 1027superhits.com
Peoria home catches fire a second time overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — A vacant home on W. Garden Street in Peoria went up in flames Thursday night for the second time in less than two weeks. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said crews were called to the home around 11:15 p.m., finding heavy black smoke coming from the front door and eaves, and flames showing on the side and back of the home.
25newsnow.com
No one injured after kitchen fire at East Peoria business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - No one was injured during a fire at The Original Wonderdog in East Peoria Thursday. East Peoria Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman says firefighters kept the fire to the business, but surrounding businesses did sustain some smoke damage. He says there was “significant” damage to the...
1470 WMBD
Fire damages East Peoria restaurant
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
Central Illinois Proud
Route 91 at Streitmatter reopened after house fire
UPDATE (11:30 a.m.) — Route 91 has reopened for through traffic. PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Route 91 is closed at Streitmatter Road as fire crews worked to put out a fire at a home in the 22000 block of Route 91 in Peoria County Tuesday. Akron-Princeville Fire...
KBUR
One person killed by train in Macomb
Macomb, Ill.- One person died after being hit by a train in Macomb. TV station KHQA reports that at about 5:47 PM Tuesday, the Macomb Police Department was called to the train tacks west of Bower Road. When authorities arrived, one person was found dead. The investigation is ongoing, but...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Man arrested in Macomb burglary; local auction company sold; Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg Service
A Tazewell County man was arrested in a burglary reported east of Macomb in May. Kyle Sebree, 30, of Delavan is being lodged in the McDonough County jail on $25,000 bond. A trailer, motorcycle, UTV, and ATV were reportedly stolen from a property in Salem Township. Some of the property...
wcbu.org
New section of Rock Island Greenway is officially open
A new section of the scenic Rock Island Greenway in Peoria is open to the public. After a year of construction, the trail has been extended from Harvard Avenue into Glen Oak Park. Nick McMillion from the Peoria Department of Public Works said in the end, supply chain issues were the only thing holding up the roughly $1.5 million project.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police seeking suspects in pizza delivery robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are still searching for two males who robbed a pizza delivery driver late Thursday morning. Peoria police responded to a call at 11:41 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 and were dispatched to the 2600 block of W. Malone Street. They located a pizza delivery driver who said he was robbed at gunpoint.
ourquadcities.com
1 dead in U.S. 6 head-on crash
UPDATE: Illinois State Police released preliminary investigative details on Friday’s head-on crash on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County. A 1995 black Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on U.S. 6 near East 200th Street. A 2022 white Ford F250 was traveling eastbound at the same location. The driver of the Mustang drove into eastbound traffic and struck the F250 head-on.
Central Illinois Proud
Efforts to demolish historic Hale Church underway
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first steps to demolish the historic Hale Memorial Church in Peoria’s West Bluff are underway. Thursday morning, crews started taking down the church’s bell tower. This is according to the president/CEO of the KDB Group Greg Birkland. He said demolishing the bell...
1470 WMBD
Stolen car found in Illinois River
PEKIN, Ill. – After trying and failing to find it on Friday, officials say a car that somehow went into the Illinois River was found Wednesday. Fon Du Lac Park District Police say they used the Peoria Fire Dive Team to help pull the car to shore after it was found in the river just south of the Pekin Boat docks.
hoiabc.com
Work on IL 116 between Farmington, Hanna City begins Aug. 8
PEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Traffic on Illinois 116 between Farmington and Hanna City will be reduced to one lane, starting Monday, August 8. IDOT says the project involves applying a microsurface treatment to the pavement and will cause traffic to be controlled by flaggers. Work is expected...
1470 WMBD
Princeville home struck by lightning, catches fire
PRINCEVILLE, Ill. – No one was hurt after a lightning strike caused a fire Tuesday morning at a Princeville home. Akron-Princeville Fire Chief Randy Haley says the call was reported around 9:00 a.m. at Route 91 and Streitmatter Road. Haley tells 25 News the fire was contained to the...
25newsnow.com
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
Derailment closes State Street railroad crossing in Galesburg
On Tuesday, August 2 at approximately 9 p.m., Knox County deputies responded to a train derailment in East Galesburg. The train, which belongs to BNSF, was traveling west to east and left the tracks east of the crossing at State Street in East Galesburg. No injuries reported in the incident. The cause of the derailment […]
KWQC
Deputies: Train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A BNSF train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night. Knox County deputies responded around 9 p.m. to the report of a train derailment in East Galesburg, according to a media release. The BNSF-owned trail was traveling east and left the tracks east of the crossing...
hoiabc.com
1 person wounded in shooting near Peoria’s Glen Oak Park
UPDATE 12:05 p.m. - Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the victim is a juvenile male, and it was determined by police that the gunshot wound was accidentally self-inflicted. During the course of the investigation, officers received information that led them to a residence in the 2100 block of North...
1470 WMBD
Two arrested for Pekin attempted murder
PEKIN, Ill. – Two people are now in custody in Tazewell County for allegedly beating and attempting to rob an elderly Pekin resident last month. Pekin Police say prosecutors have charged Gage Burgess, 21, and Savanna McKinley, 18, with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Battery. Police say...
977wmoi.com
Dog Saves Family in Washington, IL
An Illinois family’s dog is being called a hero for saving the lives of her neighbors. Lisa Fenwick, the owner of six-year-old Bella, says her dog’s barking alerted them that the family’s house caught on fire and her neighbors are grateful for Bella and the support to help them get back on their feet:
25newsnow.com
Over 200 grams of crack cocaine seized in Peoria arrest
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was arrested and more than 200 grams of crack cocaine was seized after police executed a search warrant in a Peoria home Thursday afternoon. 53-year-old Mikeren D. Turner was arrested for Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was transported to the Peoria County Jail.
