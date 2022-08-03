Manhattan BP pushes for another bike lane along West Side Highway

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Traffic has always been a problem in New York City. Cyclists, who have grown in number since the pandemic, have been subjected to limiting, congested pathways. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine plans to change that .

“Taking a lane of traffic on the highway and turning that into a dedicated, protected space for cyclists and e-bike users, including delivery workers, so that they all have a safer space to get around the city must be a key component of the city’s work to reduce congestion, reduce emissions, and create safer streets for all New Yorkers,” Levine said in a statement on Tuesday.

Levine joined PIX11 News on Wednesday to talk about his proposal to add another two-way, protected bike lane to a four-mile stretch of the West Side Highway.

