ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan BP pushes for another bike lane along West Side Highway

By Allen Levine, Hazel Sanchez, AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2srZWZ_0h3ARXtU00

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Traffic has always been a problem in New York City. Cyclists, who have grown in number since the pandemic, have been subjected to limiting, congested pathways. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine plans to change that .

“Taking a lane of traffic on the highway and turning that into a dedicated, protected space for cyclists and e-bike users, including delivery workers, so that they all have a safer space to get around the city must be a key component of the city’s work to reduce congestion, reduce emissions, and create safer streets for all New Yorkers,” Levine said in a statement on Tuesday.

Levine joined PIX11 News on Wednesday to talk about his proposal to add another two-way, protected bike lane to a four-mile stretch of the West Side Highway.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

List of street closures in Manhattan for Summer Streets

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Summer Streets is back this year, and over 300,000 New Yorkers are expected to join in on the festivities.  As expected, several streets in Manhattan will be closed on Saturday to accommodate the event, starting from 7 a.m. up until 1 p.m. Here is a list of all the street closures […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Summer Streets returns to New York City

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The streets of Manhattan are about to be paved with good fun. Summer Streets kicks off this Saturday. Art, performances, and different activities are lined up for all New Yorkers to enjoy. More information can be found here. Watch the video player above for the full story.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Traffic
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
PIX11

Harlem resident organizes community cleanup

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — After years of complaints, Harlem residents rolled up their sleeves on Sunday to clean up trash on the streets and sidewalks themselves. It started with one woman who grew tired of seeing trash and litter in her neighborhood. Now it’s become a source of inspiration for others in the community. Imani […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Asian man injured in bias attack on the Lower East side: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — An Asian man suffered a fractured nose and a chipped tooth in a bias attack last month on the Lower East Side, police said Sunday. The 30-year-old victim was walking near Stanton and Ludlow streets on July 21 at around 1:40 a.m. when he was assaulted in an unprovoked […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYC cooling centers offer much-needed relief from the heat

BROOKLYN BRIDGE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Get set for another few days of excessively hot weather in the tri-state area. It may not feel as bad as that record-breaking stretch of heat in July but it is hot, hot, hot and many are heading to NYC’s cooling centers .      All ages — along with pets […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Staten Island Ferry service returns to normal schedule

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — Staten Island Ferry service returned to its normal schedule in time for the Thursday evening commute, officials said. Boats were running every 15 minutes during rush hour, starting at 5 p.m., according to the City of New York. Starting at 1 p.m., boats were running every half hour from the Whitehall […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike Lane#Manhattan Bp#New Yorkers#The West Side Highway#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Harlem residents organize cleanup, battle trash crisis

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some local residents said that since the pandemic began, trash, neglect and unsightliness in this neighborhood have become so great, without an adequate response from the city, that they feel they need to take action themselves. They’ve formed an organization called the Harlem Cares Collective, or HCC, which will clean up […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Manhattan groping: Girl, 13, grabbed on Midtown street

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 13-year-old girl visiting New York was groped on a Midtown street, police said Thursday in releasing images of the suspect. The teenage tourist was walking with a parent along 8th Avenue near West 47th Street around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday when the assailant touched her groin as he passed by, according […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Design revealed for NYC bus terminal’s $10 billion makeover

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s iconic but decrepit bus terminal could be transformed into a state-of-the-art facility by 2031. Officials on Thursday detailed plans for the $10 billion overhaul of the 72-year-old Port Authority Bus Terminal. The plans call for a new terminal on the site of the existing one. A staging area would […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

‘Pop In The City’ comes to New York City

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Need an extra pep in your step? How does a bounce, or two, sound? “Pop In The City” has made its way to New York City, ready to give New Yorkers a fantastical experience this summer. Cameron Craig, one of the masterminds behind the installation, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
PIX11

Man stabbed in the back on escalator at Yankee Stadium subway stop

THE BRONX (PIX11) — An attacker stabbed a man in the back at the Yankee Stadium subway stop on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 33-year-old victim was on the escalator instead of the 161st Street and Yankee Stadium station when someone attacked around 1:30 p.m., officials said. The victim was stabbed in the back with […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man beaten with cooking pans, robbed in Manhattan: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Police are searching for the thieves who allegedly attacked a man with cooking pans and robbed him in Manhattan. The robbery happened on the Lower East Side near Ludlow Street and Rivington Street around 2 a.m. back on July 21, according to the NYPD. The 34-year-old victim was approached […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Texas governor now sending migrants to New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The governor of Texas is now sending buses of migrants to New York City. Gov. Greg Abbott’s office said in a statement Friday, “New York City will now be a drop-off location for the busing strategy as part of the Governor’s response to the Biden Administration’s open border policies overwhelming Texas […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy