Distillery of Modern Art showcases local artists and creative spirits

Birds of a feather do not always flock together, and one of those birds is the owl. But this Saturday, Aug. 6, you can see a rare group of them together at the annual Parliament of Owls Lantern Parade. The event is a project of Chantelle Rytter with the Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons and the Black Sheep Ensemble, and it begins at Colony Square in Midtown. Rytter joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to discuss the parade and its origins.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO