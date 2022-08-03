Distillery of Modern Art showcases local artists and creative spirits

Read on www.wabe.org
Speaking of the Arts: Travis Smith
Travis Smith is an illustrator and painter in Atlanta who makes “weird art,” or as he describes it, something in between pop art and outsider art. His preferred mediums are acrylics and pen and ink, and the images frequently feature charming and odd characters like robots, slime creatures, and animals. At other times Smith creates vibrant, psychedelic patterned designs which spill outward like radial sea stars or flowers on a canvas. But Smith’s signature robots might be his most recognizable motif, as they’ve shown up on murals and stickers adorning Atlanta for many years.
Speaking of Music: Starbenders
Starbenders formed in 2013 with guitarist and vocalist Kimi Shelter and bassist Aaron Lecesne. “Kimi and I always knew we were going to make music together. So when our previous band broke up, she called and declared that we pretty much were going to start our own newer, cooler, better thing. It absolutely wasn’t a question; I was already in before she even called,” said Lecesne. Guitarist Kriss Tokaji and drummer Emily Moon rounded out the Atlanta band.
How the Parliament of Owls Lantern Parade first took flight
Birds of a feather do not always flock together, and one of those birds is the owl. But this Saturday, Aug. 6, you can see a rare group of them together at the annual Parliament of Owls Lantern Parade. The event is a project of Chantelle Rytter with the Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons and the Black Sheep Ensemble, and it begins at Colony Square in Midtown. Rytter joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to discuss the parade and its origins.
An examination of the cultural and historic phenomenon of graffiti artwork in Emory exhibit
The graffiti art scene in Atlanta is tremendous, though it comes with controversy under Georgia law. Graffiti is a form of vandalism created without consent, so what defines graffiti art versus vandalism? A new exhibition at Emory University’s Rose Library investigates the medium’s culture, aesthetic and historical phenomenon. “Graffiti: A Library Guide to Aerosol Art” is on view through Jan. 2023.
Arts organization Black Art in America opens new gallery space in East Point
This year, BAIA hit a major landmark with the grand opening of their new dedicated gallery space in East Point. The BAIA gallery showcases art by both renowned and emerging Black artists. Founder, CEO, and visual artist Najee Dorsey joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to discuss the new gallery.
Atlanta suffers economic blow from loss of Music Midtown
One of Atlanta’s largest annual festivals has been abruptly canceled without an official explanation, but many are speculating the state’s gun laws are to blame. Organizer Live Nation announced Monday that Music Midtown will no longer take place next month “due to circumstances beyond their control.”. The...
Speaking of the Arts: Chris Alvarez
Chris Alvarez is a cartoon animator and muralist living in Atlanta. He considers himself an experimenter, constantly shifting his areas of interest. Lately, Alvarez has explored what he calls “cartoon-driven cubism,” using strong, angular shapes and bold colors. Growing up, he was a cartoon-loving kid, so enthusiastic he would draw on any surface available, including the walls.
Donald Glover gets grounded on final season of 'Atlanta'
Donald Glover warned his fellow writers from the first day on “Atlanta” that the show would get canceled for what it was going to attempt. The buzzy FX series won Emmys and drew praise for its social commentary and experimentation that pushed boundaries when it debuted in 2016. The show begins its fourth and final season on Sept. 15. The premiere includes two episodes of the 10-episode season.
Atlanta businessman and philanthropist Charles Loudermilk dies at 95
Work hard. Dream big. That was the guiding philosophy of Atlanta’s Charlie Loudermilk. The 95-year-old business mogul and philanthropist died Wednesday from a stroke. Robert Charles Loudermilk Sr. had business in his blood. He started off making money by selling cold Coca-Cola to passing cars headed to the movies.
Atlanta's image challenged by facts of 1906 race massacre
Everyone who moves through downtown Atlanta today passes places where innocent Black men and women were pulled from trolleys, shot in their workplaces, chased through the streets and beaten to death by a mob of 10,000 white men and boys. But few have been taught about the 1906 Atlanta Race...
Music Midtown canceled, potentially due to Georgia gun laws
Music Midtown is officially canceled for 2022. The festival released a statement Monday morning saying the event would not go on as planned and refunds would soon be available. According to Rolling Stone, the reason for the cancellation may be due to Georgia gun laws and the festival’s inability to...
AETC Board of Directors
The Atlanta Educational Telecommunications Collaborative, Inc. (AETC), a 501 (c) 3 public telecommunications enterprise, was founded in September 1994 to provide financial, promotional, and volunteer support for WABE and APS Cable Channel 22. AETC recruit volunteers for pledge drives, apply for grants, assist with business operations of local and national educational programs and manage endowment funds for public television and radio. The AETC Board of Directors is comprised of eleemosynary community agencies and institutions.
Construction workers cope with dangerous heat as temperatures rise
Atlanta is experiencing one of its hottest years on record. And with climate change, it’ll keep getting hotter. The steamy temperatures have been especially challenging for people who work outside. In this story, how Georgia construction workers adapt when heat and humidity soar. At a construction site northeast of...
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it’s not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election. Walker’s campaign...
DeKalb mother provides foundation of opportunities for high school graduates of single-parent homes
At a recent fundraiser held at a banquet hall in Pine Lake, Georgia, Allision Whiteside rose from her table and approached the podium to applause and cheers. Grateful for the reception of the audience, Whiteside thanked her guests for their warm response. She made sure to signal most of her attention towards praising the table of eventgoers seated on her left-hand side.
South DeKalb apartment tenants rally for places to stay amid new management
Residents of Forest at Columbia apartments say the property owner unexpectedly terminated all 200 of their leases due to “renovations” back in June. About 30 residents and advocates took their case to the DeKalb County Commissioner’s office yesterday for a rally in Decatur. The group took a...
Atlanta City Council approves donation to an abortion fund
The Atlanta City Council has approved a resolution to make a charitable donation to a nonprofit abortion fund. The $300,000 donation to Access Reproductive Care Southeast is intended to help people pay for abortions and other related costs, including out-of-state travel or childcare expenses. At a crowded council hearing Monday,...
APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring discusses COVID-19 precautions and security measures
On this edition of Closer Look, Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring discussed the district’s preparation for the upcoming school year. The district, which has centralized infection data analysis, has elected to continue to follow CDC guidelines as a metric for its precautions. Masking requirements for the district will be optional for both students and employees.
Federal climate proposal could bring investments to Georgia
The bill that Democratic U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin hashed out on climate change, prescription drugs and inflation could bring money to Georgia communities and companies. The bill has tax incentives to help people under a certain income level buy electric vehicles, an industry Georgia has worked to...
WABE's Week In Review: The heat effect on Georgians and election races focus on different issues
Republicans in Georgia hope inflation and high gas prices will give them an edge in the November election. Democrats, meanwhile, hope the new six-week abortion ban will energize voters. “You’re going to bring up things that people are not concerned about,” said Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker in response...
